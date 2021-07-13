Elizabeth Katherine Trater, of Maryville passed away July 5th after a short illness at the age of 97. She was born Elizabeth Katherine Pomatto to Joseph Pomatto and Desolina Miglio on March 1, 1924. She is survived by her son Gary L. Cox and daughter in law Sharon Tedford of Townsend, TN, granddaughter Kimberly Brown (Ralph), and great grandson of Mitchell of Sadieville, Kentucky, and great grandson Cody Brown and wife Shannon of Luther, Oklahoma, and great granddaughter Morgan Bahney (Ryan), great great grandson Graison of Athens, Alabama. Elizabeth was born in Marseilles, Illinois and lived there for 53 years except for the 3 years she and her husband Luther H. Cox were in Idaho during WWII where he served in the Army Air Corps. Elizabeth married Lester Trater in 1978 and lived in Lemont, Illinois. She moved to Maryville from Maine in 2013. Elizabeth loved baking, gardening, ballroom dancing, movies, and reading. After becoming a widow, she took vacations with her granddaughter Kimberly to Aruba, Quebec City, and Hilton Head. The trip that she talked about until her death was a trip to Italy when she was 80 with her son, daughter in law, and granddaughter to visit the village in the Piedmonstese area of Northwest Italy in the Alphs where her parents were from. She was able to stay in her own home until the week before she died. Elizabeth was baptized at the age of 92 and was a member of Maryville Church of Christ. She will have a private, family graveside service on Saturday, July 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in her hometown of Marseilles, Illinois and will be buried next to her father. In Lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Steppingstone Pre-School in Maryville, TN.
Edward Stephen Vingoe Sr., 64, passed away unexpectedly on July 11, 2021 at the University of Tennessee Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. Ed was born on May 23, 1957, the son of Richard Charles Vingoe and Carla Arlington (Young) Vingoe, in Newburgh, New York, spending most of his life in Wallkill, NY, before moving to Maryville, TN in 2005. Ed attended Wallkill Senior High School, in Wallkill, NY, and served in the U.S. Army in Fort Dix, New Jersey from 1974-1977. On September 4, 1981, he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis Brewer. They spent 52 loving years together and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage in 2020. Ed was an avid sports fan and loved the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Yankees. He was also a loyal member of the American Legion Tennessee Division Post 0013. He was an amazing man that you could not help but love. His funny, happy-go lucky attitude blessed all that knew him with many laughs and memories that will be cherished. He took pride in his family as well as in his work, as the property manager for Meadowlands Properties. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a loving son, husband, father, brother, pop-pop, and friend. Ed was predeceased by his father, Richard Vingoe. He is survived by his mother, Carla Arlington (Young) Vingoe, his wife, Phyllis (Brewer) Vingoe, his son Edward Stephen Vingoe Jr., and his wife Vicki. His daughter Cyndle (Vingoe) Conklin and her husband Frankie Conklin; one grandson, Edward James Vingoe; five brothers, Richard, William, Charles, Carl, LeRoy and his three sisters, Pruda, Luluanne, and Edith, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Service of Remembrance will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Thursday July 15, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road, Maryville, TN, 37801, with a Memorial Service to be held at a future date in New York. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with expenses. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
