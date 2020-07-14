James A. Baker, age 78, of Maryville, formerly of Delaware, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home. The family wishes to thank DeVita Dialysis and Turkey Creek Medical Center for their care. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041
William Boone Dixon (November 24, 1981 — May 21, 2020) A Celebration of Life for William Boone Dixon is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at the Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville. Family, friends, colleagues, students, community members, and all are welcome.
Donald Andrew Estes, age 67, born October 21, 1952, was originally from Auburn, ME. He departed this life at home with his family at his side to make heaven his eternal home on July 12, 2020. He was a resident of Blount County for over 30+ years, working at McGhee Tyson Airport. He leaves behind his two daughters, three sons, siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Melissa Coulter, Donna Estes, Thomas Hunt, Eric Hunt, and Caleb Williams. This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. How much you weigh? In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home for funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Roy Keith Edward Sellars, 54, a resident of Maryville, TN passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his daughter Kimberly Jackson and her husband James, mother and step father Edith & Stanley Torbett, father and step mother Roy & Tammy Sellars, brother Reverend Kent Sellars (Tammy), sister Karen Best (Scott), numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. You can however, share a memory of Keith and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
