Carol Ann Davis Blankner, age 78, of Maryville, Tennessee, died June 28, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. Carol was born July 6, 1942, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of George Willard Davis, Jr., a chemical engineer, and Florence Elizabeth Davis, an RN. She graduated from Annapolis High School in 1960 and Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College) in 1964, earning a bachelor of arts degree in sociology, with qualification to teach English. On the advice of friends, Carol went on a blind date with midshipman Leonard Frederick Blankner in 1964. She married Leonard in June of 1966. The new Mrs. Blankner taught elementary school for several years before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother of three daughters. Like her husband, Carol was an earnest Christian and spent several happy years at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Alabama, in the seventies, where she was surrounded by young families like her own. Mrs. Blankner was a girl-scout troop leader and early-childhood-education enthusiast. After a brief stint in Washington State, in 1979, she and Leonard settled in Maryville, Tennessee, where she lived for the rest of her life. On June 18, 2016, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Highland Presbyterian Church. For many years, in her family circle, Carol was the chief-instigator-of-fun and life-of-the-party. Like her siblings, parents and grand-parents, she played a wicked game of cards. Long before the internet, Carol planned exciting family vacations with just the yellow pages and a rotary-dial phone. Many a happy Christmas, with cousins, uncles, aunts and grandparents, happened at her house. As a mother, Carol gave her whole being. No dream of her children was too great for her to fulfill. She was happiest when driving to soccer practice, band camp, or a math competition. In the late eighties and early nineties, she was a frequent sight at Maryville High School in her red Camry wagon, picking up and dropping off her daughters. With her thrift and planning, she got her all daughters through college and planned two smashing weddings. After her children left home, she spent her time visiting with good friends at Highland Presbyterian, caring for her mother, and doting on her grandchildren. As Carol's health failed after a series of strokes, her family rallied to care for her, nursing her at home for the last seven months. She died surrounded by those she loved, like her mother and grandfather before her. Carol is preceded in death by her parents George Davis and Florence Davis, her aunt Anna Mae Brodmerkel, her sister Janet Davis, and cousin Sarah Brodmerkel. Carol is survived by her loving husband Leonard Blankner, and her three daughters, their spouses, and children — eldest daughter Sherrod Blankner of El Cerrito, CA, husband Andrew Clason, grandsons William, Peter and Henry Clason; middle daughter Abigail Blankner of Maryville, TN; and youngest daughter Dr. Joanna Blankner of Knoxville, TN, husband Dr. Thomas Lemond, grandson Wyatt Lemond. Carol is also survived by her younger brother Will Davis, of Bellingham, WA; nephew Nick Ericson, wife Tombi Ericson, their daughters Moira and Kiah Ericson; nephew Bo Davis, daughter Trixie Davis; and youngest nephew Abe Davis, wife Lindsay Davis, and sons Ryker and Terek. Additionally, Carol is survived by her Uncle James Brodmerkel, of York, SC, and his wife Brenda Price Brodmerkel; cousin Scott Brodmerkel, wife Jan Brodmerkel and their daughter Anna Brodmerkel and fiance Frank McQuarrie; cousin Janet Brodmerkel, former husband Brian Buchanan, their sons Carter and Nate Buchanan; and cousin Jeff Brodmerkel. Also, Carol is survived by cousin Phyllis Ludeman and long-time family friend Pam Hanke. A celebration of her life will be held July 24, 2021, at 2:00 PM (limited capacity) at Highland Presbyterian Church, with plans to livestream at https://www.facebook.com/carolblanknermemorial. Friends and family are encouraged to plant flowers or herbs in her honor, play a round of cards, read a book to a child, or make a donation to The GATE (Gateway to Independence) http://www.gatewaytoindependence.org/contact.html#donate. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Marlene Elma Bobbitt (née Daggett) died peacefully at her home on July 1, 2021 in Maryville at the age of 80. Marlene is survived by her husband of over 60 years, John Bobbitt; children, Mary (Michael) Wolney and Tammy Bobbitt, all of Maryville; grandchildren Lindsey (Jeremy) Mueller of Trenton, IL; Erin Wolney of Maryville; Corey Bobbitt of Crewe, VA; Sinjin Wolney of Holiday, FL; Nathan Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; and Emma Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; great-grandson, Jackson Mueller of Trenton, IL; several nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colon and Elma Daggett of Dickinson Center, NY; her parents-in-law, John and Sallie Bobbitt of Lewisburg, WV; son CJ Bobbitt of Maryville; son Jeffrey Bobbitt of Eagle Rock, VA; grandson William Bobbitt of Maryville; and granddaughter Sydney Bobbitt of Maryville. Marlene was born on Aug 27, 1940 in Massena, NY to Colon and Elma Daggett. She graduated from A. Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1960 with a degree in Nursing. She married John in 1960. After her kids were grown, Marlene began working for Kroger in their video department. Over 9 years, the couple welcomed 4 children into their home. Her children remember her as a kind and gentle mother who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She loved her family and was an avid sports lover especially the Tennessee Lady Volunteers and Atlanta Braves. She enjoyed her western and Elvis Presley movies along with singing to his songs. She enjoyed baking especially during Christmas where she would make her candy cane coffee cakes for first responders. Her dog, Precious, was her faithful companion. The family would like to thank UT Hospice for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Pat Summit Foundation at 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 7, 2021 from 6-7pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00 pm at Dotson Funeral Home. Family and friends of the family are welcome to attend and celebrate Marlene's life. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Book of Memories- www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Francis Wesley Garner, 90, passed away peacefully at his home on July 3, 2021. He was a resident of Blount County for his entire life. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving from 1950-1954. He enjoyed a great retirement after being employed by the Aluminum Company of America for 43 years. He was a very beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and all sports, especially the Tennessee Vols and the Atlanta Braves. Preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Edna Garner; brothers, Allen and Raymond Garner; sister, Mary Lynn Hatcher. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Garner; sons, Richard (Tracey) Garner and Scott Garner; granddaughter, Chelsey (Roger) Williams; great-granddaughter, Ruthie Grace Williams; several nieces and nephews; and very special niece and caregiver, Patsy Meyer. All family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service and interment which will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Roger Williams officiating. Also, everyone please sign the guest register as you leave. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Ralph Curtis McElroy, of Maryville, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior on July 2, 2021. He was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to all whose lives he touched. Curtis, as he was known to most of his friends and family, was born March 1, 1928, in Englewood, Tn. Son of the late Oscar and Eliza McElroy, one of their 9 children. He left home at the age of 14 to move to Alcoa where he worked on building the then new Knoxville airport. He later worked for the Alcoa Aluminum Company for 42 years, retiring in 1996. On the side, he always had a car shop or gas station where he enjoyed working on cars. He was married to Sara Elizabeth McElroy for 67 years. They married just before he shipped out for the army where he served in the occupying force in Japan at the end of WWII. He was an active member of Central Baptist Church of Alcoa since 1953 and served as a deacon for 38 years serving many of those years as the chairman. He also drove the church van for many years and loved every minute. Curtis was also an active member of the masons for 63 years, where he served as a secretary and then later assisted with collecting, repairing and delivering medical equipment to anyone with a need. He earned the 32nd degree and was awarded the Knight Commander of the Court of Honor. Although he dropped out of school following the third grade, the Alcoa High School recently awarded him a High School Diploma which was to have been presented on July 10. He is survived by two daughters Sandra McNamee (m. Samuel McNamee) of Knoxville Tammi McElroy of San Jose, CA., his son-in-law Bob McFarland of Niceville, FL., five grandchildren nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Sara Elizabeth (d. Dec, 31, 2012), his daughter Sara McFarland (d. June 8, 1996) and a great-granddaughter, Jane Catherine Ollis (d. Sept. 4, 2016). along with his parents and 8 brothers and sisters. A celebration of life will be held July 10, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN. Friends will be received 1:00 -2:00 pm with a Memorial service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Central Baptist Church Van Fund. Donations may be mailed to Central Baptist Church 962 Springbrook Road Alcoa, TN 37701. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Margery Lou Crawford Ogle, age 87 of Maryville passed away on June 10, 2021 from Alzheimer's Disease. She was born in Maryville, TN on July 17, 1933. Margery was a graduate of Everett High School and East Tennessee State College. She taught school in several locations for many years. Later, she became a bookkeeper at Finger Brothers Auto Parts. She then joined her husband and son at Ogle's Auto Center. Margery was a long-time member of Oak Street Baptist Church where she played the piano. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always her family's biggest fan at their sporting events. Margery is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ralph Ogle; parents, Maurice and Ethel Crawford; infant brother, Donald Crawford; brother, Leonard Crawford; sister, Joan Ellis who followed her in death three days later. She is survived by her son Chuck Ogle (Tyrie); daughter and caregiver, Cheryl Williams (Rocky); grandchildren, Ranetta Ogle (Myron), Todd Ogle (Kari) of Tulsa, OK, Paige Ogle, Anthony Jackson (Jess), Jazzmine Avery (Ryan); several great-grandchildren; brother Richard Crawford (Maggie); sister-in-law, Dean Russell; brother-in-law, Jim Ellis; several nieces and nephews. A sincere thank you to her caregiver Katie and hospice nurse Wendy. The family gathered on Sunday, June 13, 2021 for a service at Grandview Mausoleum. The service was officiated by Rev. Brooky Gray and Rev. Jimmy Webb with music by David Kirkland. We will miss her kind and gentle spirit. Those wishing to make a memorial donation may choose an Alzheimer's organization. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary "Leggs" Ann Thomas, 53, peacefully passed away in her sleep at home on July 2, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, granddaughter and grandparents. She is survived by her husband Kenny "Lonney" Thomas, children Heather Gest and husband James, Kenny (Lilman) Thomas and wife Chelsey; Granddaughter Haley Gest; her mother Ellie Lawson, step-dad Kenneth Lawson; her sister Loretta McClure; brother Dale Fuller; brothers Norman and Andy; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at Clark's Grove Cemetery, Friday at 10 a.m. with Bill Suttles officiating. Some of you have reached out and asked how you can help during this time. Know your kindness is much appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking time. We kindly ask, if you are able to, to donate funds towards the funeral service. Donations can be sent to Memorial Funeral Home, 1102 Big Springs Road, maryville, TN 37801, 865-233-5573. Your prayers are also greatly appreciated. Thank you again for supporting us during this time.
