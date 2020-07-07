Jacky Kerry Lee Burkhart, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, George Burkhart; brother, Joe Burkhart; sisters, Patricia Colwell and Nellie Anderson. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan Burkhart of Maryville; mother, Georgialee Anderson of Knoxville; daughter, Nikki (Bobby) Bradburn of Maryville; sons, Jacky (Megan) Burkhart and Joey Ratledge all of Maryville; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Florine (David) Anderson of Knoxville; brother, Eddie Burkhart of Maryville; and many special nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, July 10, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Rev. Mike Arp officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Jewell Marcella Blankenship Mimms of Brevard, NC went to her eternal home July 4, 2020. Born April 24, 1937 in Stecoah, NC to George Arthur and Effie Mae Blankenship, Jewell was the youngest of their 11 children. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Joseph L. Mimms, along with nine of her siblings: Herbert Ray Blankenship, Woodrow Wilson Blankenship, George Carl Blankenship, Edna Pearleen Gosnell, Willa Faye Foster, Gladys Leona Hensley, Ollie Mae Sizemore, Bonnie Marie Arrowood, and Ramona Evelyn Cable Smith. She is survived by her sister Roma Maxine Hyatt, daughters Marian Webb O’Neil and Holly Webb Messer, grandsons Wyatt and Colton Messer, and great-granddaughter Eva Brielle Messer, along with many nieces and nephews. After graduating from Brevard High School, Jewell attended Blanton’s Business College in Asheville, NC. She was a professional secretary in many settings, including General Electric in Hendersonville, NC, Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN, and several legal offices in TN and NC. After retirement she and husband Joe moved to SC and also enjoyed a vacation home in Lake Placid, FL. A long-time active member of Troy Baptist Church in Troy, SC, Jewell enjoyed many activities including: singing old-time gospel music and attending “singings,” playing serious canasta with her sisters, nephews and nieces, genealogy research, avid reading, playing computer games, playing the piano and guitar by ear, yard sales, and RV traveling with her husband Joe. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Jewell’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. No services are planned at this time; however, a celebration of her life will be planned at a future date when it is once again safe for family and friends to gather together. Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.
Anita Denise Petrogallo, born in Naples, Italy in 1952, passed away in her sleep Thursday, July 2, 2020 after a long illness. She is survived by her mother Shirley Dunn, sister Toni Grimsley, brother Brian Dunn, nephew David Grimsley and several cousins. In addition, she leaves behind her dog “Chewy”. The family extends a special “thank you” to the employees of Sevierville Health and Rehabilitation and the University of Tennessee Medical Center for the excellent care Anita received. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sanibel, Florida. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Frances Reagon, age 80 of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, July 7,2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Frances was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She retired from a job she loved as an RN working for Ft. Sanders and Parkwest Hospitals and Home Health Care Nursing. She loved her family, co-workers, church family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Ron. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Roger Moore; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Lonna Gray, Scott and Angie Gray. She will be loved and missed by us all. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wayne Carlyle Robbins, age 85, of Friendsville TN went home to be with Jesus July 2, 2020. He served in the Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League and served in the office of the State Sergeant at Arms of California. He was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church. He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 64 years, Dorothy Simerly Robbins; father, Carlyle “Dick” Robbins; mother, Mildred C. Robbins; brothers, Donald C. Robbins and Howard A. Robbins; sister, Betty K. Weaver. Survivors include his sons and daughters-in-law, David W. and Patricia Robbins, Joseph L. and Heidi Robbins of Friendsville; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Helton of Alabama; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Harold Cooper of Friendsville; sisters-in-law, Sue Robbins of California, June Clark of Maryville; special niece, Peggy White and many other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 11:00 A.M. Saturday at Bakers Creek Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Ron Sabo officiating. Friends may call at their convenience Thursday and Friday from 8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to any Veteran Organization of your choice. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.