Robert Lee Byrd

Robert Lee Byrd

Robert Francis Lee Byrd, age 78, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Proceeded in death by his Parents: Ernest and Ferris (Russell) Byrd, Grandparents: Bill ad Lily Russell. Survived by Mary his loving wife of 57 years. Children: Karen (Johnny) Poole, Jeff (Denise) Byrd. Grandchildren: Brad (Chara) Boring, Brandi (Josh) Welch, Montana Byrd and 5 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Lloyd (Athalene) Byrd, Steve (Rhoda) Byrd, Cledith Byrd all of Maryville. Special dog Lucky Way. Special friends: Bob Parrish and Bill Brewer, along with many other loving family and friend. Retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co. after 29 years and a member of the 25 year club. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and going on family trips to the beach every year. He was a member of Grace Memorial Church. The family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN to proceed to Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 11:00 A.M. Graveside Services with Pastor Ron Sunderland officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.