Robert Francis Lee Byrd, age 78, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Proceeded in death by his Parents: Ernest and Ferris (Russell) Byrd, Grandparents: Bill ad Lily Russell. Survived by Mary his loving wife of 57 years. Children: Karen (Johnny) Poole, Jeff (Denise) Byrd. Grandchildren: Brad (Chara) Boring, Brandi (Josh) Welch, Montana Byrd and 5 Great Grandchildren. Brothers: Lloyd (Athalene) Byrd, Steve (Rhoda) Byrd, Cledith Byrd all of Maryville. Special dog Lucky Way. Special friends: Bob Parrish and Bill Brewer, along with many other loving family and friend. Retired from Alcoa Aluminum Co. after 29 years and a member of the 25 year club. He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and going on family trips to the beach every year. He was a member of Grace Memorial Church. The family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN to proceed to Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a 11:00 A.M. Graveside Services with Pastor Ron Sunderland officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
