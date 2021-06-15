Early in the morning on June 11th, Mary Katherine "Kathy" Poese passed away surrounded by her family. After graduating college in biology, she worked surveying trees in Maryland. In 1977, she joined the Peace Corps working in tuberculosis control in Liberia leading her to become a physician assistant after returning to the States. In 1984, she met her late husband, Tom Rinehart, while contra dancing. Together they raised two children, Jama and Taylor. She worked hard to impart her knowledge of birds and trees as well as a love of nature to her children. Later in life, she began painting with watercolors and learning Spanish, which she used volunteering to help the immigrant community. Kathy loved contra dancing, biking, bird watching, and gardening in her spare time despite her cancer diagnosis. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A donation to the Nature Conservancy in her memory in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.
Kevin Wesley Shope, 50, of Maryville, died June 5, 2021. Shope was formerly of Hendersonville, N.C. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
