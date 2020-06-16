Charles Odis Flynn, 88 of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Odis was a well-known Blount County Barber before retirement and proudly served in the United States Army. He loved his Lord and Savior and was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his son, Ronald O. Flynn, parents, Charlie and Mamie Flynn as well as 1 brother and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Alice Irene Flynn, son Phillip Flynn (Connie) of New Market, AL., daughters Dianne Flynn-LeQuire (Larry) of Maryville, TN., Janie Flynn-Crooke (Roger) of Maryville, TN., Annette Granum (Martin) of Aloha, OR., 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and 2 sisters, Shirly Braunm and Stella Dixon. Per his request, there will be a private family service at Grandview Mausoleum in Maryville, TN. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Alan Spencer Garner passed peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Tammy Garner, his children Ashley Costerisan, Cory Swearingen (Kara), Sunny Spencer (Kenneth), Sammy Garner and Simon Garner. Grandsons Maddox, Walker, Connor, Finn, and Nolan. Brother Ralph Eugene Garner, Jr and parents Ralph and Eula Garner. Alan was a 1980 graduate of Doyle High School with a brilliant mind for building, repairing, and painting- frequently leading to him being everyone’s first call when something needing fixing. This skill set led to a successful career as an independent contractor and a lifetime of tinkering with projects in his workshops. Alan loved the outdoors, being near water, and had a soft spot for animals, especially the stray dogs who would find their way to his house and end up staying all their lives. Alan was larger than life with a booming southern drawl that carried louder than anyone else’s in the room; a trait that both endeared him to his family and at times made them wish he would just be quiet. You always knew when Alan was in the room, his presence always felt with his fun-loving persona and his silly jokes. He drank coffee all day every day no matter the temperature outside, laughed often, loved deeply, was a talented craftsman, loved guns, loved jokes, and loved his mama. He will be incredibly missed. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday June 20th from 10am- 12pm at 6915 Old Walland Hwy Townsend, TN 37882. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glenn “Kim” Jobe originally from Alcoa, TN passed away peacefully on the 2nd of June 2020, in Lenoir City, TN. Glenn was preceded in death by his mother Willie Ruth Kimble, father Haskiel Homer Jobe, his son James Kevin Jobe, and his brother James Haskiel Jobe. Glenn is survived by his children Will Jobe, Christina Wood and Amber Jobe, and his sister Laurie Watkins. Glenn was a US army veteran and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing on Pickwick Lake and spending time in the Great Smoky Mountains. The funeral service will be held at East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery at 11:30 AM on the 19th of June. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Holly Elizabeth Mikles, age 45, of Alcoa, passed away suddenly of a health-related illness while at home June 13, 2020. She leaves behind her beloved children, Claire Hutchison and Lincoln Smith and her partner/best friend Rodney Scott. She will be missed by her loving parents, Darius Mikles and Debbie Mikles of Maryville. Holly dearly loved her siblings: sisters Amy Mikles of Murfreesboro and Kristi Snyder (Hank) of Alcoa, and brother Zac Mikles of St. Croix. Being an avid family person, Holly greatly loved and was proud of her nieces and nephews: Ali, Maci, Brady, Jessica, Knox, Goldie, Hannah, Holland and Ethan. Holly appreciated her many aunts and uncles including Pat and Henry Smith and Burl and Shirley Lovin. There are many, many cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends who will miss Holly’s quick smile and sparkling green eyes. People who knew Holly recognized her huge heart was filled with love for her children, family, and friends. She was very creative and could turn ordinary objects into extraordinary art, which she shared lovingly and often. Holly accepted people for who they were regardless of their backgrounds or what others might have thought of them. She was an advocate for the underdogs and would stand up for those that she loved, befriended and championed. Holly was a passionate giver of support and advice to anyone who needed it. She simply loved. What a gift we will miss! Holly was a follower of Jesus Christ and is now in the arms of the Father. We borrow one of her social media posts to remember her: “You are fearfully and wonderfully made. Psalms 139:14” Fly High, Holly. We will see you on the other side, sweet one. A celebration of life will be held outdoors at The Legacy Trail Pavilion at Grandview Cemetery 2316 Graves Road Maryville, TN 37803 on Thursday, June 18, 4:00 — 7:00 pm. Per family request, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorials for her children’s education fund can be made to a local bank. Please email HollyMiklesMemorialFund@gmail.com and the detail will be sent to you. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Pamela Rhea Pilkington, 67 of Maryville, went to be with the Lord June 15, 2020. She was a sweet, kind, and loving person. She loved her kids, grandkids, flowers, and cooking. She was the best wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by parents: Sarah and Ray Reynolds, and brother: John Wesley Reynolds. She is survived by husband of 41 years: Roger Pilkington, son and daughter-in-law: Terry and Melissa Lands, daughter and son-in-law: Dione and Tim Davis, grandchildren: Kenneth Chandler Davis, Zane Davis, and Tara Cusick, great grandson: Kurtis Cusick, sister and brother-in-law: Peggy and Gary Suddarth, sister: Sandy Reynolds, brother: Howard Reynolds, sister-in-law: Teresa Reynolds, special friends: Angela and Billy Bart, and several other family members. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Lula Mae “Sis” Whittaker Plummer — age 85 of Strawberry Plains passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was lovingly called “Grandmommie” by family and friends. She was a member of Caledonia Presbyterian Church. Preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 53 years, Fred “Bud” Plummer, Jr.; infant daughter, Martha Ellen Plummer; father, Arlie Whittaker; mother and father, Lillian Burnett Whittaker Ford and Horace Ford; and brothers, Bob Whittaker and George Ford. Survived by children, Cheryl and Terry Stiles, Pam and Mike Cash, all of Strawberry Plains, and Fred III and Pam Plummer of Maryville; grandchildren, Heather and Clint Crouch of Port Orange, FL , Sarah and Wes Naill of Knoxville, Whitney and Anthony Bagwell of Corryton, Seth Plummer of Maryville, Mike and Becky Cash of Knoxville; great grandchildren, Dean Crouch, Leeann Crouch, Lila Naill, Jasmine Bagwell, Trey Cash, and Tyler Cash; sisters, Barbara Ford Kennedy and Mary Ford Godfrey; “special daughter and son-in-law”, Pat Laymon and Joe Mills; and several friends, nieces, nephews and cousins. A special thank you to her caregivers in these last several months, Tammy Jones, Jeannie Grubbs, Jill Bailey and Linda Aaron. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dennis Maxey officiating. Live-streaming of the funeral service may be viewed securely on the Bridges Funeral Home website. Family and friends will meet 12:45 PM Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for a 1:00 PM graveside service. Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family asks to be respectful of social distancing, and all in attendance please wear masks. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Linda Gail Wiggins, 71, of Maryville died on June 15, 2020. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Charlie R. and Jodie Sparks, and David L. and Melissa Sparks. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
