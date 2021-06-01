Virginia Mae Conatser "Beady", age 88 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, May 29th, 2021. Anyone that knew her knows what an amazing, kind, sweet, loving, giving, caring, and Godly woman she was! Her faith, God, family, and friends were the most important things in her life and it showed everday! She truly was a ray of sunshine and loved bright colors, for those that are able to attend her funeral we ask that you wear bright colors in her memory. The family would like to thank all the nurses and CNA's at Fairpark Nursing Home, for loving her and taking great care of her, she loved you guys very much! She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ada Coffman; her loving husband, O.D. Conatser; brother, Lawrence Coffman; sons, David Conatser, Sr. and Steve Coffman; grandson, David Conatser, Jr. Survivors include her daughters, Katherine Pregmon and husband, Mark, Ann McKillip and husband, Phillip; sons, Eugene Coffman and wife, Teresa, Charles Coffman and wife, Tina; grandchildren, Tyler Pregmon and wife, Kim, Bethany Pregmon, Richard Conatser, Jason Conatser, Kristen Conatser, Jamie Haun and husband, Chad, Michelle Sweetwood and husband, Jeremiah, Josh Coffman and wife, Whitney, Chris Coffman and wife, Laurie, Dakota Coffman, Bobby Coffman, Cody Coffman and wife Ashley, Summer Dauer and husband, Tyler; several brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and her first great-great-grandchild, David Oliver Pregmon. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM. Saturday, June 5th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2:00 PM. The interment service will be at Unitia Cemetery following the funeral service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Gwendolyn Frances Jordan-Miller, 87 of Maryville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Born October 24, 1933 in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn Brown. She was preceded in death by her first husband Chester (Sonny) Jordan and second husband Norman Miller; one brother Eddie; one sister Sherry and son, Michael Jordan. She is survived by her brother Wayne Brown of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; sister Harriett Justus of Columbus, Ohio. She is also survived by children; son Greg Jordan and wife Roseanne Jordan of Maryville, Tennessee; daughter RaDonna Jordan and husband Rick Burns of Whitehall, Ohio; daughter Teresa and husband Scott Jones of Thornville, Ohio; grandchildren Scott Jones, Rob Burns, Timothy Jones, Rachelle Salyers, Donovan Jordan, Stephen Jordan, and Nicholas Jordan and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to being a special wife and mother, Gwendolyn most recently was a volunteer at Blount-Memorial Hospital and City Clerk for the city of Townsend. Gwendolyn was an avid artist having spent time painting and creating various crafts. She was also a dedicated member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa. She also enjoyed and excelled at many other activities including golf and trap shooting. Family will receive friends at 9:00 AM at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Alcoa followed by a Memorial mass to be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 4, 2021. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jane Lowe Payne, 87, of Raleigh, NC passed peacefully in her sleep Friday, May 28, 2021. Jane was a native of Maryville, TN where she was born August 19, 1933 to the late Oren D. Lowe and Sarah Martha Stanley Lowe. Her husband of 59 years, Barry Carson Payne, also preceded her in death. She attended Maryville High School and was a graduate of Wesleyan College in Macon, GA. Jane was an active member of P.E.O. and loved her Bridge and Garden clubs in Hilton Head, SC, where she and Barry were active members of First Presbyterian Church for over 30 years. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Payne Cattano and husband Joe, and son, Oren Bradley Payne and wife Elizabeth and grandchildren, Carson Cattano, Nicholas Cattano, Emily Payne, Melissa Payne, Sarah Elizabeth Payne and Barry Carson Payne, II. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memory Matters, PO Box 22330, Hilton Head, SC 29925 or at www. https://mymemorymatters.org Bright Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC and McCammon Ammons Funeral Home in Maryville, TN are serving the Payne family.
