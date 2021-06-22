On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Gordon Cleo Jones, loving husband and father, went to be with his Lord and savior. Gordon was born on July 29, 1942 in Blount County, Tennessee to Dock and Viola Jones. He was a public servant and held multiple positions, as the commissioner of Blount County, chairman of the highway department, a member of, the Public Building Authority, the 911 Board, Sherriff’s committee, an officer of Blount County Sheriff’s office and Alcoa police department, a firefighter with The Maryville Fire department. He was the owner and operator of Jones Asphalt Maintenance and Bearfoot Cabin Rentals. Gordon was passionate about his family, his friends, and the mountains. When he wasn’t with those he loved, his time was spent with his business that brought him good fortune as it did more friendship. His passionate spirit was unmatched in any arena. Gordon was preceded in death by his mother, Viola; father, Doc; brothers, Don and Willard, Ray; sister, Charlotte. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Joyce; daughters, Kim and Tina; sons-in-law, Bill and Bob; grandchildren, Taylor, Reed, Blake, Becky, and Michelle; brother, Gary; and sister-in-law Sue; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Donna Huffstetler; sister-in-law, Janice Jeffries. He leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and special friends Max and Jan Hill, Betty, Phil, Justin Goins, Ronnie and Cindy Buckner. We appreciate the doctors, nurses, CNA’s, and treatment centers. In lieu of flowers the family please asks that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center at P.O. Box 4486 Houston, Texas 77210-4486 and the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation which can be found online. Friends may stop by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Smith East Hall. The family will have a private Graveside Service with Rev. Scott Huffstetler officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Ardene G. Stinnett 81 of Maryville passed away Sunday Morning June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her Mother: Anna Smith Gant, Father: Roscoe Gant, Sister: Eva Mae Davis. She is survived by her Children: Scott and Susan Stinnett, Teresa and T.C. Allen, Alisa and Ron James, Grandchildren: Logan Stinnett, Hannah Melton, Tucker James, and Annaliese Allen, Three Great-Grandchildren: Kennedie, Darcey, and Elaine Melton Brother: Morgan (Buddy) Gant, and Sister: Linda Wayman. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 With Rev. Ronald Reagan officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 A.M. Friday, June 25, 2021, at the funeral home to proceed to Clark’s Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 A.M. Graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
