Clara Belle Adkins age 80, of Alcoa died Sunday May 31, 2020. She is survived by sister, Margaret Rogers of Maryland; stepsister, Shirley Rorex; son, Kevin L. Adkins (Audrey); grandson, Antoine L. Adkins; granddaughter, Destiny Adkins Kruger; step-grandson, Anthony Jones (Tania); step-grand daughter Kamanya Dennis (Marcus); great-grandchildren; Louis, Ava and Zakai; step-grandchildren, Mya, Ryann, Tre, Terrance, Jada, Malaya and Nate; nephews, George Crawford, Bobby Rogers, Jerome Bunkley; nieces, Janet Ibanez (Mario), Catherine Davis, Lisa Rogers, Elaine Bunkley and Debbie Bunkley; special friends, the Carrington and Turner families; a host of great nephews and great nieces and many friends that are too numerous to mention. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday June 4, 2020 at Sherwood Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Viola Verna Bowser, age 93 of Louisville, went home to Heaven on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Brookedale Brownscreek. Viola was a long-time member of Victory Baptist Church for over 60 years. She loved housekeeping, cooking and especially holiday meals with a huge family gathering. Viola was a long-time fan of Days of Our Lives, Atlanta Braves and The Lady Vols. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Troy Bowser; 9 brothers and sisters. Survived by son and daughter-in-law, David and Ruth Bowser of Cordova, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Tom Orr of Louisville, TN; grandchildren, Carrie Randolph of Knoxville, Hollie Dueker of Clarksville, TN, Thomas David, and Ashley Orr of Springfield, MO; great-grandchildren, Carson Byrd of Knoxville, Tessa Randolph of Knoxville, Avery Dueker of Clarksville, Troy Dueker of Clarksville, Thomas Gavin Orr of Springfield, Lillian Orr of Springfield, Mason Orr of Springfield, Addison Orr of Springfield; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and John Davis of Walland, TN. Memorial contributions may be made to Blount Memorial Hospice, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville TN 37804. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, June 5, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Craft, David Bowser, and Larry Bradley officiating. Interment will be at 3:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangement made by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Barbara Ann Foust - age 71 of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Member of Rocky Branch Missionary Baptist Church. Veteran of the US Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. Preceded in death by parents, Dillard and Edith Jones; brothers, Eddie, Stanley, and Charles Jones; and sister-in-law, Peggy Jones. Survived by step-son, Kenny Foust; step-daughter, Diane Gideon; step-grandson, Christian McCall; brothers, Dillard Jones, Jr.; and sister, Brenda Hundley. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Operation Smiles, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Patricia Ann Maney, age 74 of Madisonville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, May 31, after a short battle with cancer. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She was a retired special education teacher from Blount County Schools who loved dogs, horses, and taking care of family members whenever they had a need. Her renewed faith in Jesus Christ was important to her, as well as her care and devotion to her husband, children and grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Kim Maney, parents, Herman and Martha McClure, brother, Danny McClure, sisters Angie McClure and Jean Roberts. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Clifford F. Maney, daughters Pam Everett (Joe), and Lisa Hensley (Doug), grandchildren Ben Everett, Jesse Everett (Haley), Sara Willoughby (Dylan), Houston Hensley, Jackson Hensley, great-grandchildren, Nora-Lyn and Lily Willoughby and Jaevyn Hensley, sister, Jan Ramsey. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 3 at 11:30 at the Shooting Creek Cemetery in Hayesville, N.C.
John Christopher Wade, 44, died suddenly from a heart attack on May 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Wade and Susan Smith. John grew up in Maryville, TN and was a graduate of Maryville High School. He was employed by Impact Sign & Branding as a General Contractor. John's Dad often said of John, "If he could envision it, he could draw it; if he could draw it, he could build it." John enjoyed modifying cars with his son, Gage, boating, fishing and cooking out with his family and friends. John had a kind and generous heart. He was one of those guys that was always ready to give others a helping hand. John was the love of his finance's, Amy Coppenger's life. John was looking forward to sharing his life with her. She will miss him terribly. Including his parents, John is proceeded in death by his stepmother, Faye Wade; stepbrother, Glenn Newton and uncles, Ronnie Wade and Earl Wade. He will be missed by son, Gage Wade; daughter, Lynsee Hooks; fiance, Amy Coppenger and Amy's children, Brady & Brianna Millward; aunts, Toni (Ron) Watts, Arlene (Wayne) Dove, Janice (Mike) Whitehead, Shirley Wade, Christi Wade; uncle, Gordon (Linda) Wade; cousins, Joy (Jeff) Chadwick, Rachel (Eric) Peterson, Chris (Heather) Wade, Jessica (John) Zorio, Logan Wade, Jakob Wade, Eli Wade and Josie Wade; stepfather, Don Smith; stepbrothers, Mike Caughorn, Daniel Smith, Junior Smith; stepsisters Kim Edmonds and Kathy Mitchell. John will be greatly missed by his good friends Paul, Aaron, Bryan, Nate, Rob and Gail. He also leaves many other friends and relatives. Visitation, with family and friends, will be Thursday, June 4, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, following with a 7:00pm funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donations to John's family to cover funeral cost.
