Ronnie Lee Eaton, 67 of Maryville, TN passed peacefully in his home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man by so many whose life he touched either through everyday work, community involvement or close long-term friendships. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife, Ruthie, stepchildren, Wendy and Dustin, daughter April, sister Judy, brothers Gary and Roger as well as grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lillian Thomas and Robert Lee Eaton. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the register book and pay their respects between 12:30 to 2:30 on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lou Ann Garner, age 83, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, March 5, 2021 from her home, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Mike Garner, Parents Bruce and Helen Martin, Brother Jim Hinds. She is survived by her Husband of 60 years, Jerry Garner, Pastor of Pleasant View Baptist Church in Alcoa TN. Children, Deborah Denton (Fletcher), Mark Garner (Sherry), Preston Garner (Kellie), 10 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren, Brother Wayne Martin (Stacie), Sister Alma “Dickey” Moore, several Nieces and Nephews, special friend, Tonia (Garner) Priddy. Her phenomenal friend and immediate caregiver, Debby Witenbarger and numerous friends and fellow laborers of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Her body will lie in state at the Pleasant View Baptist Church, 487 Cochran ST, Alcoa TN. Thursday, March 11, 2021 with funeral services at 6:00 PM. Larry Lewis and David Bayless officiating. Entombment Friday March 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Memorial Funeral Home in charge. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Corliss Ann Manly passed away at St. Joseph Hospice on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Gulfport, MS. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live.” John 11:25. Ann passed away with her husband Jim and son Jimmy at her side. She was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Ann was preceded in death by her mother and father Margaret and Robert Myers and two brothers Ronald and Robert Myers. Survivors include her children, Jimmy Manly (Debbie); Holly Gosnell and Heidi Manly; her sister Denise Hutson; granddaughters, Heather Dean, Hannah Barnett and Kendra Howell; great granddaughters, Mattie and Rae Lee Barnett and Haley Dean; and a host of extended family. Ann and Jim were married for 49 years. Per Ann’s wishes there will be no services. Her family asked that if Ann touched your life, made you smile, made you laugh or just made your day a little brighter, you will remember her kindness. Bradford O’Keefe Funeral Home, O’Neal Road, is honored to serve the Manly family. View and sign the online tribute at www.bokfh.com.
