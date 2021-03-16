James Frank Atkins, age 68 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021 at his home with a long fight with cancer. Frank was a well-known plumber of Atkins & Atkins in Maryville, TN. He leaves behind his true love and best friend, Martha Carol Miller; his special cousin, Troy Garland; sisters and brother-in-law, Sharon and Bill Breeden; Vickie Atkins; brother and sister-in-law, Ricky and Karole Atkins; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Annabelle Atkins of Maryville, TN; nephew, Thomas Atkins. Frank will be missed by stepchildren, Dorothy and Rachel Blair and Cagney Miller. Frank’s hobbies were his antique cars and going to West Tennessee to his cabin. The family would like to thank friends and Blount Memorial Hospice for the love and dedication during his sickness. He was known and loved by everyone who knew him and he was always willing to help people who needed it. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Woody Martin and Pacer Hepperly officiating. He will by sadly missed by all that knew Frank and loved him. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Interment on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Linda Joyce Bean, beloved wife, mother, Nana, aunt, and friend passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Linda was born August 15, 1952, in Cleveland, Ohio to JC and Helen Everhart. During her childhood Linda also lived in Pennsylvania, Trinidad, and Tennessee. After graduating from Alcoa High School she attended Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Linda married the love of her life, Kenneth Bean, in Maryville, Tennessee on April 6, 1974. She went on to have three children--Kristen, Karen, and John--whom she raised with a tremendous amount of love and Christian values. Kenny’s time in the Air Force took the family to Montgomery, Alabama and San Antonio, Texas where they settled. Linda was a valued member of Live Oak First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, directed Vacation Bible School, and made a large number of life-long friends. Linda went back into the field of teaching in 1995 and taught at Eisenhauer Road Baptist Church, Montgomery Drive Elementary School, and Dellview Elementary School. She retired from teaching in 2016 to spend time with her grandchildren who were the pride of her life. Linda truly exhibited Christ in her life and was a selfless and incredibly loving wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. Linda is survived by her husband of almost 47 years, Kenneth Bean of Live Oak; children Kristen and husband Travis Franzen, Karen and husband David Duggan, and John and wife Celeste Bean; parents John C. and Helen Everhart; sisters Carolyn (Jack) Ewig, and Pam James; grandchildren Brayden, Andrew, Peyton, Luke, Aynslee, Philip, Penelope, Piper, Mark, and Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Linda’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Brian A. Beaty, 75, passed away March 15, 2021, at Fairpark Nursing Facility. Born Dec. 11, 1945, he was a bookkeeper and accountant by trade. Brian graduated from Maryville High School, and was an Army Veteran who served from 1964-1969. Member of First United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Ethel Beaty; brother, Bobby Beaty; sisters, Billie Edmondson and Beulah Strange; and nephew, Mark Strange. Survived by wife of 41 years, Sandy and son, Brad; brother-in-law, Larry and Rennie Titlow; sisters-in-law, Shirley Beaty, Kimberly Finger and Cris Finger; one niece; several nephews; long-time friends, Tom, Jan and Emily Morgan; and his dog, Buddy. Due to COVID, there will be no service at this time. We will have a Celebration of Life at a safer, later date. The memorial book is available to sign at McCammon-Ammons-Click, West Broadway, on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lee M. Earls, 79, of Maryville, died March 13, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Foothills Funeral Home.www.foothillsfh.com.
Charles Lavon Layus, age 76 of Maryville, went to be with his Savior Monday, March 15, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Charlie was well known in Blount County since he moved from New Orleans. He is a Katrina survivor and critical care nurse from Charity Hospital, New Orleans, LA. He leaves behind his true love and best friend, Karen Belle Layus; his children, Kelley Marinda and husband, J. Brant Sloan, Charles Patrick and wife Kristen Ann, and Andrew Robert; his brother, John Stephen Layus. He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Sarah Layus; brothers, Louis and Robert Layus. Charlie raised his family in New Orleans and relocated to Maryville, TN in 2006. Charlie was well known in Maryville as the smiling face at ABC Monograms. He has left a tremendous legacy of people that love him. His greatest treasures are his grandbabies, Brant Micah and Jennifer Sloan, Brock Malachi and Louisa Sloan, Brody Matthew Sloan, Colby Patrick Layus, Amelia Belle Layus, Braia Marinda Sloan and Brynn Marie Sloan. The family would like to thank ETMG, Dr. R. Gaddis, UT Oncology, Dr. Shrock and The University of Tennessee Medical Center for his care during his cancer battle. He was known and loved by everyone who he met. He served on the USS Semmes from 1962-1965. He is a plank owner and dear friend to his shipmates. Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 AM with Jimmy “PapPaw” Riner officiating. To honor his Navy service, please wear Red, White, and Blue. He will be sadly missed by all that knew Paw and loved him. Paw’s remains will be spread over the bayou in south Louisiana at a later-date. He always wanted to be on a shrimp boat in the bayou and his children and grandchildren will carry out those wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to Kingdom Design Ministries, 412 Howard Jones Rd, Maryville, TN 37801 Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Nanci Duckett Leonard, born August 13, 1955 and passed away March 3, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Leonard; father, Samuel Duckett; mother, Irene Caylor White; brothers, Steve Duckett and Eddie Lee. Survivors include sisters, Sherry Kidd, Connie (Dennis) Anderson; brother John (Donna) Duckett; and several nieces and nephews. She was known as “Nana Nanci” to Julie Hudson and her Mom, Sherri Tidwell. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Saturday, March 20 at 3pm at Springbrook Park Pavilion. All friends and family are invited to bring lawn chairs, pictures, and memories to share as we gather and enjoy a Moon Pie and RC Cola in memory of Nanci and the many people and fur babies she touched as she gave so much love and joy to all she knew. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Andrea Michelle White, 52, of Louisville, died March 14, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
