Rhonda F. Burger, 58, passed away early Sunday, March 14th. She leaves behind brothers, Doug and Ken Hipps; sons, Richie, Randy and Brian Burger; grandchildren, friends and her sisterly niece, Renee Willocks. Doug’s sister and Ken’s sister loved her brothers very much. Rhonda’s friend, Teresa Haggard, and her cats, Princess, Cooter, and Rat Cat will miss her always. With love, laughter, and smiles, Rhonda’s last days were spent with her sons by her side.
Janet Dagley went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 19, 2021. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, “Nana”, sister, and friend. Born in Monroe County, Janet graduated from Madisonville High School and Carson-Newman College, where she met the love of her life, Bob Dagley. They were married for 54 years until he preceded her in death. Janet placed her faith in Jesus as her Savior when she was a young girl and this faith carried her through her life of 83 years. She was a dedicated member of Valley Grove Baptist Church Ball Camp (Harvest Point of Valley Grove) for many years. A former educator with Knoxville City and Knox County Schools, she retired in 1996 from Halls Middle School. She was an active member in the Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an honorary teachers’ sorority and earned the title of Golden Sister for her 50 years of membership. Janet was known for her creative and curious spirit which she nurtured in her children and grandchildren, sharing her love of God, nature, books, and art. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cyrus and Ruth Harris, and her husband, Bob Dagley. Her surviving family includes twin daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Wesley Rouse, Maryville, and Susan and David Haas, Morristown; son and daughter-in-law, Robert D. (Bobby) and Jenn Dagley, London, Kentucky; dearly loved grandchildren, Joshua Rouse, Caleb Rouse, Sarah Rouse, Katlyn Haas, Ryan Haas, Ashlyn Haas, Maddie Dagley, Abby Dagley, and Shelby Dean Dagley; brother, Edwin Harris; sister-in-law, Uida Segroves; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her niece, Darlene Rightsell, for her caring devotion, and her loving neighbors, church friends, and Alpha Delta Kappa sisters for their encouragement and support. We are also grateful for the exceptional care provided by the staff of Shannondale of Maryville and Blount Memorial Hospital. An outdoor service will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Whispering Waters in Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, with Rev. Tony Maples officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In honor of her wishes to support fellow teachers, memorials may be made to Alpha Delta Kappa Rho Chapter. Contact Margaret Martin, 2705 Windemere Lane, Powell, TN 37849.
Delmar Eugene “Gene” McClanahan, age 90, passed away on March 20, 2021. Gene was born in Walland, Tennessee. He was a longtime Clinton resident and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Clinton for many years where he served as a Trustee, Deacon, Sunday School Department director and greeter. Gene also served as the church liaison with the general contractor during construction of the FBC Family Life Center. Gene loved the outdoors, especially fishing with his sons, grandsons and good friend Bob Holt and hunting with his son Jerry and friend Les Swann. Gene retired as a maintenance supervisor at the DOE Y-12 National Security Complex. Prior to his arriving at Y-12, Gene’s career included work at the former U.S. Rubber Company in developing welding techniques for zirconium and with The Boeing Company in the production of the Saturn V rocket for the NASA Apollo Program. Gene was pre-deceased by his wife of 39 years, Mary Ingram McClanahan; his parents, Delmar and Bernis Caldwell McClanahan; his brother, Sanford; his sister, Nora Ann Pickens; his daughter-in-law Julia McClanahan; and his first wife, Betty Latham McClanahan, the mother of his four sons. He is survived by: sons, Jerry (Debbie) McClanahan of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Steven McClanahan and Rodney McClanahan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Jim (Traci) McClanahan of Knoxville, Tennessee; step-daughters, Janine A. (Brian) Riggs and Jennifer (Michael) Fraker of Clinton, Tennessee; brother, Ray (Trudy) McClanahan of Taylors, South Carolina; sisters, Ruth Branton of Walland, Tennessee; and Delsie Millsaps, Faye (Roger) Bolin and June Hall of Maryville, Tennessee. Gene was blessed with seven grandchildren: Lindsey (Josh) Vaughn of Columbia, Tennessee; David (Stephanie) McClanahan of Bristol, Tennessee; Kaylee McClanahan of Nashville, Tennessee; Adam Jennings, Lauren (Josh) Queener, Caroline (Jeremy) Bray of Clinton, Tennessee; and Ashlee (Michael) Mathis of Arlington, Texas. He was also blessed with 9 great grandchildren : Andy, Lilly, and Oliver Vaughn of Columbia, Tennessee; Justin McClanahan and Eric (Abby) McClanahan of Knoxville, Tennessee; Adeline Queener and Neyland and Beesley Bray of Clinton, Tennessee; and Michael Jr. and Megan Mathis of Arlington, Texas. Graveside service will be on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Service Center (Food Pantry) of First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, 37717-0268. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements and may be viewed on www.holleygamble.com.
