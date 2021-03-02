Vickie Peacock Bell Born November 18, 1949 Died February 27, 2021 Vickie graduates to heaven and enjoys paradise with Jesus! She leaves behind her husband, Reverend David A. Bell of Greenback, Tennessee. She grew up in Loudoun County, Virginia to parents Edgar and Wyrene Peacock who were farmers and respected members of their community. Her living brothers include Calvin Peacock of Salisbury, Maryland, married to Susan; Donald Peacock of Broadway, Virginia. Vickie had a sister named Anita who passed away as an infant. Her living children include Aaron of Powell, Tennessee married to Clorinda; Jonathan of wherever the U.S. Air Force sends him married to Debra; and Guy of Lenoir City, Tennessee married to Tara. Her son Benjamin, Aaron’s twin, passed away several years ago. Her grandchildren include Benjamin (11), Jason (12), Stephen (10), Anna (9) and Daniel (6). Vickie graduated Bridgewater College, Virginia in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She loved to help any community or organization and started the American Youth Soccer Organization in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and served as the President. Vickie also led Camp John Knox, the children’s summer camp for the Presbytery of East Tennessee, as the Director for a successful 2 years. She also contributed to a number of Presbytery committees. Vickie’s attraction to education led her to accept a Teaching Assistant position in Blount County Schools and the Maryville City school system for special needs children for several years. She also led many church programs including Vacation Bible School, Christmas programs, and youth groups in churches in which her husband ministered. She loved to sing in church choirs. Her family describe her in the following ways: Her passions were her children and grandchildren. She was gracious; frugal; a planner and organizer; loved to laugh; vivacious; loved people and relationships; inquisitive; understanding; sympathetic; a wonderful listener who asked great questions; creative; amazing “scratch” cook and baker; loved making and eating ice cream; loved to swing on the porch or sit in rocking chairs overlooking the mountains; liked ice skating; enjoyed travel and adventure, but always loved home.
Jewel L. Endsley, 93, of Friendsville died on March 02, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
James M. Hughes, age 85 of Farragut and formerly of Maryville, passed away February 28, 2021 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. James was an active member at Parkway Baptist Church. James was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth “Beth” McClure Hughes; parents, W.T. and Ellen Hughes; brothers, Leon Hughes, Herman Hughes, Billy Hughes, Eugene “Bud” Hughes, Erskine Hughes, and Franklin “Chigger” Hughes; sisters, Margie Cothren, Mary Hobbs, and Earline Hughes. He is survived by his spouse Lillian R. Hughes; children, Jimmy (Sandi) Hughes of Maryville and Lisa (Todd) Lawson of Lenoir City; grandchildren, Matthew (Rebekah) Hughes of Maryville and Adam Hughes of Louisville; great grandson, Mason Hughes (coming in May/June) of Louisville; sister, Gail Colbert of Toney, Alabama; brother, Bobby Hughes of Huntsville, Alabama. The family will receive friends at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm with the funeral service following at 7:00 pm and Pastor Lindy Apon officiating. Interment will take place at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 5 at 11:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons Bible Ministry, 711 Hall of Fame Dr, Knoxville, TN 37917. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Betty Jane King Leatherwood of Maryville died at peace on February 28, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1935 in Bristol, Virginia and earned her Nursing Degree from Emory & Henry College. Betty had a strong faith and love of the Lord which she shared generously through her words and actions. She was a kind and loving servant of God and a faithful member of Fairview United Methodist Church. Betty is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Nancy Barker King and sister Marjorie King Smith. She is survived by Allen Leatherwood, her loving husband of 63 years; son Joe Leatherwood (Ann); daughter Sarah Leatherwood Norris (Dewey); grandchildren Michelle Leatherwood and Christopher Leatherwood; sister Julia King Whitman, brothers Jere King and Tom King; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will gather for a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church.
Julian Paramore, age 70, of Greenback, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 28, 2021. Julian was a proud Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. He served in the 173rd Airborne Division of the United States Army. Upon leaving the Army, Julian began work with FedEx where he remained for 30 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Friendsville where he was active in missions as well as the music and children’s ministries. Julian served as President of the Wagon Wheelers square dance club for 3 years, but above all, Julian was a devoted and loving father. He touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Becky Paramore; parents, Jesus and Mary Barcinas and sister, Reita Phillips. Julian is survived by children, Julian Paramore Jr., Jessie Paramore, Michael Paramore (Dana), and Daniel Martin (Amanda); grandchildren, Olivia, Cody, and Madison; sister, Sharon Paramore Johnston; brother, Harry Paramore; several nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. Julian’s family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 11:00am — 1:00pm at First Baptist Church of Friendsville with a memorial service immediately following at 1:00pm with Scott Kidd officiating. An inurnment service with full military honors will be held at 3:00pm at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens.
Patricia “Crickett” Ridge, age 76, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021. Preceded in death by husband, Harold Ridge. She is survived by daughter, Penny Akins; son, Mark Nelson; 5 grandchildren. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for graveside service and interment on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Four Mile Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dallas Carl Stephens Jr., 56, of Maryville died on March 01, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.