Fannie Louise Boruff age 96 went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 27, 2021, after a courageous struggle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Ford Boruff. For many years she enjoyed being a representative for World Book Encyclopedias. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda McDaniel and Karen Kenst, son-in-law John Kenst and her devoted brother, Edward Edmonds; loving grandchildren, Jason McDaniel, Laura Guillen, Ben McDaniel, Karey Kenst and Andy Kenst. The family would like to give a special thank you to her many friends at Highland Presbyterian Church for their love and support over the years. We also thank Morning View Village staff, Blount Memorial Hospice Staff and the many caregivers for their excellent care, sensitivity and empathy given to her to her as well as our family. A graveside service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations can be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 721 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Dorothy M. Brooks On March 29, 2021, Dorothy Moyers Brooks, 98, passed away peacefully. Dot devoted much of her life to educating people about flowers and judging flower shows as a Master Judge of the National Council of State Garden Clubs. “My desire in life was to make the world brighter and lives lighter with the love of flowers,” she wrote. She was an active member of the Sunrise Garden Club of Blount County and regularly provided floral arrangements for her church, Broadway United Methodist Church in Maryville. In 1942, Dot began a long career at the Aluminum Company of America. She traveled the world extensively with her husband of 45 years, Gene Brooks, who served in the Army Air Corps, 69th Fighter Squadron (Pacific Theater), from 1942-1945. Dot is preceded in death by her husband; parents Dewey Moyers and Lena Rogers Moyers; brothers Earl Moyers and Bill Moyers; and nephew David Moyers. She is survived by her sister Norma Moyers Foster; and nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, on April 1 at 3 p.m. The family requests all guests wear masks and observe social distancing. Friends and family may sign a guest book beginning March 31 at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home, Maryville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot’s memory can be made to Random Acts of Flowers, your favorite garden club or Broadway United Methodist Church. As a breast cancer and stroke survivor, Dot also would ask that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Carol Rose Harveston, age 82, of Louisville, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, Richard and Azalea Tharp and special aunt Alma Reed. She is survived by husband of 61 years, Paul Harvestson, Jr.; children, Zane Harveston and wife, Sandra, Ginger Armstrong and husband, Kent; grandchildren, Joshua Harveston, Jordan Harveston, and Noah Armstong; sister, Barbara Orlowske and husband, Jim and son, Jeff Staley; cousin, Terry Reed and wife, Donna and son, Tyler. She was a faithful member of Beech Grove Baptist Church and loved the ladies in her Sunday School class. She was the church organist at Beech Grove Baptist Church and Alcoa-Way Baptist Church, and one of her greatest joys was playing for weddings. She enjoyed going to the pool at Blount Wellness Center and spoke often of her friends at the pool. She and her husband Paul have enjoyed a lifetime of wonderful friends with whom they have shared many great times. Mostly, she loved time with family and was blessed to have family close by. Carol was an avid reader and in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Terry Reed officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Peggy Louise Kirby, age 67, of Maryville, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by parents, Bobby and Maxine Conley; sister, Angelia Rhyne. Survived by husband of 48 years, George Kirby; children, John Kirby (Catherine), Jennifer Hirschy (Brock), Robert Kirby (Chelsey); 10 grandchildren. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospital. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM Friday, April 2, 2021, at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM with Taylor Knight officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for interment at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Frederic L. Sjostrom, Jr. was born December 8, 1931, at Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence, Massachusetts to Frederic and Ethel Sjostrom. He died March 28, 2021. Fred first sang in the church choir at the age of 6 and never stopped singing until his body failed him. Fred attended Brown University and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University. In 1954, Fred joined the United States Air Force and while serving earned a Master Degree in Systems & Industrial Engineering from the University of Florida. Fred and Katy married in 1957 and remained devoted to each other for 64 years. During his twenty-year military career Fred served two years flying in Vietnam while Katy and their children relocated to Clark Airbase in the Philippines. Fred brought a guitar home from the Far East, taught himself to play and became a joyful and fearless performer, with a beautiful baritone voice and a sense of time like a swiss watch. An avid golfer for decades, Fred hit four holes-in-one. After the Air Force he worked twenty years as an engineer for Oklahoma State University and The Sverdrup Corporation. Fred was extremely proud of his Air Force career. He never failed to express his pride in and gratitude for the armed forces and never failed to thank a member of the military or veteran for their service. Fred is survived by his wife, Katy, daughter Gretchen, sons Ric and Jon, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved daughter Inger — there is no meeting in heaven he awaited more eagerly. Fred and Katy have been faithful members of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Maryville for twenty years where Fred enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a kind, caring, patient and good man. The family expresses their gratitude to the nurses of Blount Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit who gave such exceptional care to Fred. There will be a Memorial Service at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Pastor Terry V. “Hoover” Stinnett, age 77, of Seymour, passed away on March 29, 2021. He loved preaching the gospel of God’s amazing love at Miracle Baptist for many years, where he loved everyone. Terry was a graduate of Alcoa High School and an avid Vols fan. Terry was a retired Knox County Property Assessor. He was a loyal and humble man who gave his all to the Lord and his family. Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Stinnett; father, Wilford “Bud” Stinnett and wife, Maxine; mother, Hazel Wall; and grandparents, Guy and Katie Stinnett. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his devoted wife, Judy Dixon; daughters, Tammy Creswell and husband Scott; Robin Watson and husband Tim; grandchildren, Jonathan and Morgan; step-children, Buddy Gregory and wife Pam, Angie Boruff, Dexter Dixon and wife Crystele; step-grandchildren, Heather Wade and husband Chris, Ashley Holton and husband Randy, Matthew Gregory and fiancé Taylor, Rachel Greene and husband Ryan, Dillon Dixon, Dean Dixon; great-grandchildren, Haley and Jaxon Wade, Reed and Rylan Greene; siblings, Larry Stinnett, Karen Click and husband Billy; several nephews and nieces; and other extended family. The family will Receive Friends on Thursday, April 1st at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville from 4:00-7:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow, with Steve Wright and Steve Beeler officiating. We will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Friday, April 2nd, for a 1:00pm Graveside Service, Michael Townsend officiating. Berry Highland South is honored to serve the family and invites you to view and sign their online guestbook at berryhighlandsouth.com.
