Bennie Mae Boring 90 of Maryville passed away Monday May 10, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was born July 12, 1930 in Claiborne County to the late Benjamin F. and Lissie Emmaline McDaniel Young, She is preceded in death by her Daughter: Joy King, and Son: Kimble Houston Boring, and Great-Grandson: Carson King. She is survived by her Daughters and Sons in law: Joanie B. and Steve Minton, and Tammy and Steve Davis, Grandchildren: Amy and Bob Goin, Shannon Eugene King, Tricia Majors, Caroline and Doug Pitner, and Houston and Kasi Davis, Micah and Josie Davis, Great Grandchildren: Carlie McDaniel, Jillian and Jordan Marshall, Hattie Ruth Davis. The family and friends will meet Thursday at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Louisville at 3:00 P.M. for a Graveside Funeral Service. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Craig Thomas Jenkinson, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Craig was a veteran in the United States Navy. He was the Vice President of the Smoky Mountain Amatuer Radio Club. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Betty Jenkinson. Survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Keith and Lori Lewis, Kyle Jenkinson, Richard Jenkinson; daughter, Susan Brown. Per Craigs request, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Louise Mizell Livesay, age 92, of Marietta, Ga., passed away peacefully on May 7, 2021 with her children by her side. She was born on July 8, 1928, in Glendale, Tennessee, to John Lee and Hattie Matthews Mizell. A graduate of Greenback High School and Hiwassee College, Louise began her teaching career at Glendale Elementary School. She took her first airplane ride to fly to England to marry Joseph Peter (J.P.) Livesay, also from Glendale, Tenn. After returning to the United States, they settled in Marietta, Ga. She taught in the Cobb County School System for many years. Perhaps her greatest legacy was touching the lives of children she taught through the years. As a young girl, Louise learned to play piano and mandolin by ear and played for many years at Hickory Valley Church and National Campground annual camp meetings in Loudon County. She was a long-time member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Marietta. She enjoyed square dancing with her late husband but especially loved to travel and could have her suitcase packed at a moment's notice. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, J.P.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles (Martha), Earl (Ethel), Harold (Wilma), Mack (Mable), Linton and Howard (Maisie) Mizell; and sister, Sarah Elizabeth (Winfred) Hitson. She is survived by her daughter Laura (Kirk) Garner of Jasper, Ga., and son Joey (Chanda) Livesay of Ball Ground, Ga.; beloved granddaughters Lindsey, Kristen and Addie Garner and Camilla Livesay; sisters-in-law Helen Livesay Mizell and Evelyn Livesay Tilley; several nieces and nephews; extended family, the Jack Lett family. Louise will be remembered for the love, laughter and generosity she brought to so many lives. Visitation will be held on May 11, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Park, Kennesaw, Ga. Family and friends will gather for graveside services and interment at Hickory Valley Cemetery, Unitia, TN, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Hickory Valley Cemetery, 15290 Antioch Church Road East, Lenoir City, TN 37772. To sign a guest book or leave private condolences for the family to read, visit www.dignitymemorial.com. Final arrangements handled by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 2950 North Cobb Parkway, Kennesaw, Ga., 770-422-7299, www.dignitymemorial.com and Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN, 865-577-6666, www.berryfuneralhome.com.
William G. McConnell age 76 of Greenback passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 at home. He was a member of Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church. He lived on a Century Farm in the oldest house in Blount County. He enjoyed old cars, farming, and the mountains. Preceded in death by his parents, William Fred and Glenna Bea McConnell; wife, Carolyn LeQuire McConnell. Survivors include his brother, Samuel David McConnell; son, Gene McConnell and Debra England; daughter, Melinda Farmer and Jimmy; grandchildren, Brittany McConnell, Keli Smith, Caitlyn Hunter, Sarah Springer; great grandchildren, Aden and Ethan Smith and Furgison and Hattie Hunter. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000 www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
