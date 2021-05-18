Jack S. Carpenter, age 84 of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home. Jack was a mainstay of his community, dedicated to his family and church. He was one of the hardest working men on earth, and one of the best Ford parts managers ever. He was a near perfect husband and father. In 1956, Jack and Bobbie established their family home in the Nails Creek community, where he raised cattle and was a good neighbor and friend. He was a member and deacon of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Moses Riley Carpenter and Hazel Medley; sisters, Erma Cooley, Barbara Peters and Mary Long. Survived by wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Carpenter; sons and daughters-in-law, Stan and Shirley Carpenter, Scott Carpenter and Peg Hambright; daughters, Janet Luttrell, Kae Carpenter; grandchildren, Brad Luttrell and Monique, Jason Luttrell and Amanda Bailey, Johna Luttrell, Hunter Todd; great-grandchildren, Chloe Noonan, Cara Bailey, Kenneth Bailey, Jr., Emma Luttrell; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, 135 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801. Family and friends may come by and sign the book to pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. We have chosen a graveside service out of respect for everyone due to COVID. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wanda Sue Cummings Davis, 83, of Morristown, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at home, from complications of dementia. She leaves her daughter, Beth Ann Davis Tedder, of the home; and her brother, Earl H. (Carolyn) Cummings, of Morristown. She was born in Walland, TN to the late Rev. Audley D. and Mrs. Catherine Cummings. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Orville Leland (O.L.) Davis, and her brothers, Lester B. Cummings and the Rev. Robert J. Cummings. Sue retired from Morrison Printing Co. in Morristown, leaving many friends in her wake. She was the resident therapist to everyone, and her side chair was almost never empty of someone seeking her sage advice on life and love. She was her daughter’s best friend. Beth wishes to thank UT Home health and Hospice for caring for her mother and especially thank Brittany Ferguson, who wad Sue’s nurse for the last two years. Sue’s ashes will be scattered at a private ceremony on a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Direct Relief. Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lillian Harmon, age 96, passed away Sunday, May 16. Preceded in death by parents, Charlie and Josie Finger; husband, Arthur Harmon Sr.; son, Arthur Lee “Ott” Harmon Jr.; infant daughter, Peggy Harmon; sisters and brothers, Mae (Burl) Capps, Carmen (Roy) Hunt, Wilma (Mat) Morton, Fred (Faye) Finger, JD (Ebbie) Finger and infant sister. Survivors include son, Charles (Shirley) Harmon, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. No services are planned.
Mr. James Newman “Newt” Holloway, 76, passed away peacefully Monday, May 17, 2021, surrounded by his family. Born in Maryville, TN, Mr. Holloway was son of the late James Newman and Doris Holloway, Sr. Newt grew up in Maryville loving the outdoors. He was an Eagle Scout and loved to hunt and fish in the native trout streams in the Great Smokies. He was awarded a basketball scholarship to Georgia Tech from 1963 to 1966, where he lettered and was high scorer on the freshman team. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a management degree and received an MBA from the University of Tennessee. He had a successful career spanning 34 years at Owens Corning, working as a plant leader in Morehead City, North Carolina, Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Aiken, South Carolina. He retired in 2004 and lived in Aiken since being transferred back in 1999. Newt was active in many organizations and charitable work. He was a Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow, and thrived on serving others through his love of cooking. Food was his love language, as he was the best version of himself when he mastered delicious meals for his children and their families. He was a member of Palmetto Golf Club. He loved golfing in his earlier years, but fishing had always been his lifetime sport. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house on Lake Thurmond, always cooking for his buddies and sharing fishing stories. Newt was married to the love of his life, Betty, for 53 years. In addition to his wife, Newt is survived by his three children and five grandchildren: James (Jim) Newman Holloway III, his wife Susan, their son JB and daughter Mary Hardin; Katherine (Katie) Luepke, her husband Todd, their daughter Caroline and son Whit; Kristine (Kristi) Eitel, her husband Chuck and their daughter Virginia. He is also survived by one brother, Steven Holloway, of Carmel, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St NW, Aiken, SC 29801. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, May 21, 2021 at Shellhouse Funeral Home with The Rev. Dr. Timothy McClendon and Rev. Grayson “Butch” Blackwell officiating. A reception will follow at Aiken Center for the Arts, 122 Laurens St., SW. Shellhouse Funeral Home, 924 Hayne Ave., Aiken, SC 29801.
Madonna Louise Murphy “Murph” Pasqua, age 98, of Alcoa passed away peacefully at home on May 14, 2021. She was born November 4, 1922 in Thermopolis, Wyo. Madonna received her degree in Interior Design from the University of Colorado. She moved to Alcoa in 1952 and became a valued member of the community. Madonna was a member of Alcoa First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her bridge clubs, working crossword and jigsaw puzzles and reading. She also gave of her time to the community by being a Cub Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, a library volunteer at Alcoa elementary school and as a Pink Lady at Blount Memorial and UT Hospitals. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Pietro “Pete” Pasqua; her parents, and brother Manford Murphy. She leaves behind 4 children and spouses; Linda and Kermit Marcus, Randy and JoAnne Pasqua, Mike and Brenda Pasqua, Karen and Donald Woods. Grandchildren, Justin and Megan Marcus, Carrie and Justin Hall, Kelly and Emily Marcus, Annie Pasqua, Jody Pasqua, Nick and Spenser Pasqua, Ali and Grant Daugherty, Tracy and Clark Ramsey, Jessica and Chris Moerman, Amy Woods. Great-Grandchildren, Landon and Clara Marcus, Caroline and Ian Hall, Ben, Amie and Van Marcus, Hudson and Riley Pasqua, Beckham Daugherty, Alli, Josie, Tripp and Hazel Ramsey and Liam & soon to be baby brother Moerman. The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Green and his staff at Blount Memorial Physicians Group for their excellence medical care and kindness. Also the caregivers for the past 5 years with the Home Instead Senior Care group of Maryville for their loving support and allowing Madonna to remain in her family home of 56 years. The family will have a graveside service at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on May 22, 2021 at 11:00. Family and friends are welcome for this celebration of life. The family requires face masks to be worn at the service to protect all attending. In lieu of flowers the family request donations are made to the P.F. Pasqua Excellence in Nuclear Engineering Fund at giving.utk.edu/Pasqua. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Marianna Smith, age 84 of Friendsville, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at UT Medical Center. Marianna was a member of Friendsville United Methodist Church. She was the head cook of Friendsville Elementary School for years and was instrumental in getting the Volunteer Fire Department in Friendsville, where she and Frank, both served as Captains and first responders. She was also president of the CCI. Preceded in death by husband, Frank Smith; parents, Clarence and Henrietta Curtis. Survived by daughters, Gail LeQuire and Earl, Linda Rogers and late husband, Bill; sons, Danny and Bobby Smith; grandsons, Brad and Bryan Smith, Shane and Kim Rogers and their families, Logan and Abby Rogers; sisters, Idie and Dave Moler, Claretta and George Rogers, Lois and Frederick Chase; brother, Charles and Linda Curtis; brother-in-law, Charles and Marion Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to CCI of Friendsville, P.O. Box 72, Friendsville, TN 37737. Friends and family may come by to sign the book and pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Smith Chapel. Family and friends may assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment Friday, May 21, 2021 at Friendsville Friends Church Cemetery with Rev. Betty Furches, Pastor Isaac Collins and Tom Greene officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wilma Madaline (Hudgens) Thomas, 75, of Lenoir City went home to be with the Lord, Monday, May 17, 2021. She was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She was preceded in death by her father, Willey Rogers; mother, Mildred (Rogers) Shaw; brothers, Barney Rogers and Malcolm Rogers; and sisters, Lois Sturgill and Edna Burns. She is survived by her husband, Benny Thomas; son, Ronnie (Connie) Hudgens; daughter, Robin (Johnny) Hatcher; grandsons, Randy Woody, Joseph King, Evan Hudgens, Eric Hudgens, Philip Hudgens, Barry Williams, Joshua Hatcher; granddaughters, Brooke Williams and Stephanie Hatcher; sister, Anna Fife; brothers, Jimmy (Opal) Rogers and Ralph Rogers; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; Benny’s children, Ann (Herbert) Ward, Debbie (Ken) Rogers, Benjie (Glenda) Thomas; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. David Bayless and Rev. Steve Hickman officiating. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
