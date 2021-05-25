William "Bill" Ellis age 82 went to his heavenly home May 21, 2021. He was greeted by his son, Billy; parents, Ed & Vergie Ellis; and sister, Willa Mae Maples. He was a graduate of Greenback High School. Bill served in the U.S. Army, retired from ATT/BellSouth, and was a very active member of the Heritage High Band Boosters for many years. He was a very involved member of Outreach Church. He is survived by: children, Angela (Joseph) Wade, Susan (Zach) Kostka, John (Andrea) Ellis; grandchildren, Matthew Ellis, Miranda (Logan) Dypolt, Tristen, Trevor, and Tanner Kostka; brothers, Bud & Larry Ellis; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 28, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mike Arp officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to: The Gideon's International, PO Box 190, Alcoa, TN 37701, in his memory. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jackie Moats, age 69 of Maryville, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Jackie was a member of the Sertoma Center family since the mid 1970's. He was the world's biggest Johnny Cash fan and enjoyed volunteering with Mobile Meals. Preceded in death by his parents, Sam Moats and Linnie Moats Long; sister, Evelyn Brown; brothers, Harold, Ralph and Charlie Moats; nephew, Randy Moats. Survived by sisters-in-law, Carolyn Moats, Arrie Moats; nieces, Becky Vineyard, Bethany Moats, Melissa Patterson; nephews, Chris Moats, Mike Moats. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to Sertoma Center Inc., 1400 E 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 6:00 PM Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Smith West Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow with Rev. Delbert Raines officiating. The family will hold a private Interment. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Katy E. Orr, 79, of Maryville, went to her heavenly home on April 23, 2021, at Asbury Place. Katy was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Euna Joines. She is survived by sons, Scott and Doug Orr; brothers, Freddy, Ronnie, Bob and Bill Joines. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 29, at 7 p.m. Family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa. Bro. Greg Williamson officiating.
