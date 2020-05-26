On the morning of May 25, 2020, Josie Cable went to be with the Lord at the age of 79, 4 days before her 80th birthday. She was born to William (Carl) Williams and Elisa McMillan Williams on May 29th 1940. In January 1959, she married Ray Cable and together they raised 4 children. Josie was known for her profound love of nature and animals. She loved to garden, and she was an excellent cook who could have won any contest with her fried potatoes. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Elisa Williams; brothers, Ernie Ledbetter, and Lin Williams; sisters, Maudie Williams, Zella Warren, Dorothy Lion, Nora Ellison, Hellen Mainor, Nellie Heaton and Ruby Williams. Josie is survived by her children, daughter, Pamela Brown and husband, Carl, their children, Jonathan, Kayla and Lauren and great grandchildren, Aiden, Harley and Elizabeth; son, Doug Cable and wife, Kathy, their children, Kristyn and Christopher, daughter, Tamberlyn Shaw and husband, Greg, their children, Steven and Logan and great grandchildren, Christian and Isaac, daughter, Donna Nuchols and husband Scott and their child, Morgan. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28th 2020. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Mary Ellen Hicks, 88, of Louisville, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Fairpark Nursing Home. Longtime member of Ballard’s Chapel Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Allie Hicks; and uncle, Howard Harrington. To the dedicated healthcare workers at Fairpark, you went above and beyond to provide excellent care for “Miss Mary” and we thank you very much. At her request no service will be held. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
David Dean Hmielewski, 69, of Townsend, TN went to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. He joined those who have preceded him in death: Son, Daniel; Father, Walter; Brother, Tim. He is survived by: Loving Wife of 45 years, Kathy Hmielewski; Children, David, Matthew, Andrew (Lauren), Alyssa (Adam), Mary (Damien), Michael (Kelsey), and Kristen; Mother, Mary Kennedy; Siblings, Rick, Sue, Jim, Mike, Cindy, John, Joy, and Thornton. In addition to his own 8 wonderful children, he will be missed greatly by his grandchildren who brought him so much joy, Stella, Silas, Daniel, Hunter, Railey, Bryson, Hudson, Caroline, Tyler, and Logan. “Hemi” was personable, patient, slow to judge, and made friends easily as his wit and humor were unmatched. He was known for many things, his love for the game of golf, his sharp mind, his carpentry and craftsmanship, his ability to make a wager on just about anything (and win!), and his life-of-the-party personality. David has touched the lives of so many, as expressed by the countless stories that his friends and family have shared. A private funeral mass will be held for the family, and we look forward to honoring his life and memories together with a memorial golf/poker tournament that will be scheduled later this year. In lieu of flowers, please pass on a private act of kindness as David was never hesitant to lend a helping hand. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carmen White Jones, age 99, of Maryville, passed away May 26, 2020, at Fairpark Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jones; mother, Eldora Key White; father, John Luther White; sisters, Augusta White Frye, Lucille White Brooks; brothers, Raymond Howard White, Clifford Paul White. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. She was a life long resident of Maryville. She is survived by her special nephew and niece and caregivers, Gilbert and Joyce Frye; several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends will meet for a service at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion with Dr. John Franklin officiating. A special thank you to Fairpark Healthcare Center and special friend, Donna Cyphers. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Billie N. Laux, loving known as Nana, passed away peacefully at 85 with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Billie was born on June 27, 1934 in Old Hickory, TN. She retired after 27 years from what she referred to as “the best job in the world” at the Professional Military Education Center at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. She was best known for her cooking, love of shopping and golf. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: Husband, James Harper Laux; Son, James Harper Laux Jr.; Parents, Paul & Marie Nicks; Sister, Faye Taylor. Survivors include: Daughters, Teresa Clark & Kim and Melissa Evans & Jack; Grandson, Chris Clark; Granddaughters, Samantha Hudson & Daniel, Abby Williams & Darren, Kelsey Deel & Austin; Great-Grandchildren, Dane Hudson, Aleaha Williams, Carson Williams; Special Friend, Joan Summers; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Tony Clark officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Terry Andrew Longhofer, 64, of Maryville, TN passed on Tuesday, May 19th. Terry was born on September 29, 195,5 to Henry and Lucille Longhofer. He was raised in Amarillo, Texas and graduated from Tascosa High School. He entered Panhandle State University and transferred to West Texas State University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Nursing. He graduated from Bethel College, Colorado Springs with a Neonatal Nurse Practioner’s Diploma. He had 40 years in nursing care. He worked for the University of Tennessee Medical System for 27 years and retired in 2018. His care for people began as an athletic trainer in high school and college. He had a successful career in nursing and cared for many premature babies in the East Tennessee counties. Terry was known for his love of sports and being an avid UT Vols fan. Terry enjoyed traveling and visiting his family in Amarillo. You could often find Terry playing trivia at a local restaurant. Terry was loved by his family that all reside in Texas. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Longhofer. Survivors include his mother, Lucille Longhofer, his brother, Tim Longhofer, and nephew, Luke and Sharra Longhofer, and niece, Natalie and Darrell Lewis, and four great nephews and niece. The family will hold a ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to The Helping Hands Fund, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, Amarillo, Texas 79109. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Edward Lee McCall Jr., of Madisonville, passed away peacefully at home on May 22, 2020, at the age of 78. Born to Edward Lee Sr. and Reba McCall of Maryville on June 27, 1941, and graduated Class of 1959 from Everett High School. Afterwards Edward enlisted in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962 just before the Cuban Missile Crisis. While in the Navy he attended submarine school and worked as a Machinist Apprentice on the USS Picuda SS-382. Edward’s greatest naval achievements were in international relations. One story he enjoyed telling was while at port he and his fellow sailors went to a bar and on the other side of the bar was a table of Russian sailors. It being the Cold War they were sworn enemies. By the end of the night they were all drinking and singing together at the same table. Another time on a dare, Edward snuck aboard a British destroyer and stole their Union Jack from the flagpole. We didn’t believe him until he pulled the flag out and showed us. Once he returned home Edward tried to settle down, get married and start a career with Southern Bell. He liked marriage so much he tried it three more times. Edward had a lot of other interests like the mandolin, fast cars and boats, conspiracy theories, the name Sharon, music of all genres particularly Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan, a good bourbon, activating the Blount County SWAT team, and teaching his children how to hunt, camp, fish and play poker. You know, the important lessons. He loved his family and his children, even when they asked him to watch King Kong and Jaws, or tell stories about Dracula and Frankenstein a thousand times. He also offered great advice like “everything in moderation” and “don’t be the first to fall asleep, you’ll wake up with mayonnaise in your armpits.” Edward was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved aunt Lucille Blair, best friend J.L. Newberry and his adopted son Jeffery McCall. Survived by his siblings Kay Hanshaw, Sue Ann Lewis, and Hugh McCall, his children Edward Lee McCall III, Lillie Lee Anne McCall, Samuel Arble McCall, grandchildren “King” Edward Lee McCall IV and Emily De Souza, nieces Britney Hanshaw, Alicia Crabtree, and nephew Tommy Lewis all of Maryville. Per his wishes, Edward will be cremated and placed in his giant moon urn until his descendants can afford to place them on the actual moon. Due to coronavirus there will not be a public ceremony, but instead he would love for everyone to tell a good story, have a great laugh, play some good music and drink bourbon of your choice in his memory. The family would like to give thanks to Amedisys Hospice and his caregivers, especially Misty Byrd.
