Larry Philip Burns, 66, of Maryville is now at rest after a difficult battle with cancer. He fought a good fight then accepted his journey here was over. He was ready to see his Savior, Family & Friends waiting to welcome him home early Monday morning. He departed this world with family at the bedside holding his hands. Larry was a member of Broadway Baptist Church. Larry's earthly passions were Family and Music. After beginning piano lessons at age 6 he worked with the Youth Music Programs at Everett Hills Baptist during HS. It was also in HS when Larry started playing French Horn. He credited the French Horn for his ability to walk after 10th grade, Rusty Chambers will have to fill in the details for this story! During HS, Larry & his friends formed the bands SAGE, JESS MORGAN and DAMEN MOSS. They played the local teen centers, Y-Teen and School Dances, Larry played Keyboards. After college, he played with bands Rainbows End, Reflections and Flashback (hopefully I haven't missed any). They commonly played at the McGhee Tyson Armed Forces Club, Elks Lodge, VFW and American Legion Posts, at Wedding Receptions, or Private Parties. As the demand for live bands decreased, Larry and Dillon Davis were quick to capitalize on the more popular DJ trend. If it was related to music, Larry was up for getting involved. Survivors include: Daughter, Natasha Huffstetler, his 3 adored grandchildren, Tyler Malachi, Alyssa Marie, and Kylea Nicole Huffstetler, Special Cousins: Lynda Cook Rizzardi, Knoxville, Terry (Kim) Carpenter, Janice (Dale) Marshall, Mooresburg, Robert (Sharon) Wilson, Bristol, TN and David McClurg, ValRico, FL. Special Friend, Crystal Powell and Zachary Powell "the son I never had". Larry's former bandmates and close friends are too numerous to list but please know, he loved each of you as family and had tremendous respect for your musical talents. Your calls and visits kept him going for the last 18 months. Special Thanks to Dr.s LeRoy, Nash, Patelle and Martin along with their caring and compassionate staffs, BMH Hospice and Dr. Bruce and Debbie Roberts. A very special thank you to Jimmie Lynn Delozier. Larry loved you like his own Mother and was grateful for your involvement in his life over these past 60 years. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Joe Colquitt officiating. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Virginia Reed Ivens, age 91, widow of Reid Ivens, of Maryville, passed away 10:10 A.M. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at her home. Member of Broadway United Methodist Church, a very active member of the Mary Blount Chapter D.A.R. A retired nurse from Blount Memorial Hospital and Sweetwater Hospital. Survivors, sons & daughter-in-law, Larry Ivens, Garry & Pam Ivens, Grandchildren, Bart (Nicole) Renner, David (Ashlee) Ivens, Joshua (Danielle) Ivens, Great-grandchildren, Sawyer Ivens, Harper Ivens, Auden Renner, Marley Ivens, Several nieces & nephews, Son-in-law, Michael Renner, Loving caregiver and longtime friend (like a daughter), Bronwyn (Kenneth) Henley and Stephen & Luke Henley (who was Grandmother Ivens to them). Preceded in death by parents, Carl C. & Ruby Gladney Reed, brother, Walter M. Reed. Funeral 3 P.M. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Danny Davis officiating. Interment Haven Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brown Food Pantry, %Broadway United Methodist Church, 309 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804 or to the Blount Co. Humane Society, 1005 E Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37804. If you are not able to attend, visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 2-3 P.M. Friday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Mrs. Kimberly Ann McClendon Jones, age 61, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born January 25, 1960 in Rockwood, Tennessee. While Kim was still young, she and her family relocated to Maryville, Tennessee for several years before coming back to Rockwood, and she graduated from Maryville High School, Class of 1978. Kim continued her education at Roane State Community College, earning her Associates Degree in Nursing. She served as a Registered Nurse at the former Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood and the Roane Medical Center in Harriman for many years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockwood. Most importantly, Kim's one goal was to be a Devoted Grandparent. Affectionately known as "Nana" to her grandchildren, she deeply loved and cared for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Ruth McClendon. Survivors include: Son: Christopher Wayne Jones of Rockwood, TN Son & Daughter-in-law: Clinton Ray Jones & Courtney of Rockwood, TN Beloved Grandchildren: Braydon Wayne Jones, Callen Grace Jones, and Jaxon Ray Jones Sister: Kay Carter of Maryville, TN Niece: Carolyn Hudgens of Maryville, TN Father of Her 2 Sons: Paul Jones, Jr. of Kingston, TN And many other special relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, Rockwood. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Kimberly Ann McClendon Jones.
With profound sadness we announce the death of our loving mother, Mary Anna King. She passed peacefully at the age of 91 on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the family home surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter. First and fore most she was a dedicated matriarch and loved her role as "Nana". Her vivacious personality always made those around her smile and laugh. After a brief career with American Airlines, she chose a career of devoted wife and mother. She was happiest surrounded by friends and family. Until her health condition made it impossible, she was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church, attending Iva Moore Sunday School Class and serving as President of United Methodist Women. She was also a dedicated servant to the Blount County community as President of Maryville Junior Service League, and Co-Chairperson of Blount County Dogwood Arts. She graduated from Everett High School in 1948, proud of her role as majorette. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marvin Eugene (Gene) King, Jr. Survived by daughters, Kim (Chris) Campbell, Karen King, Kathy (Bill) Myers; grandchildren, Chrisser (Maggie) Campbell, Jessica (Tucker) Giles, Jacob Durant and Bailey, Eli Durant and Natalie; great-grandchildren, Maybree, Rosie and Sutton Giles; brother, Don (JoAnn) Wilson; loving sister and faithful caregiver, Joyce Thomas; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the employees of Blount Memorial Palliative and Hospice Care, with special thanks to Nurse Practioner, Julie and nurses, Hiroko and Wendy. The family will host a Celebration of Life reception for all family and friends on Sunday, May 16, 2021 from 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Broadway Methodist Brown Food Pantry, 309 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804 or Maryville Junior Service League, P.O. Box 6373, Maryville, TN 37802. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Glenda Orr, age 79 of Wildwood, received her angel wings on May 1st 2021 at Asbury Place. She was a member of Little River Fellowship. She enjoyed singing, sewing, camping, and cooking for her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert (Bob) Orr; parents, Worth and Bernice Pearson; brother, James Pearson; sisters, Louvena Orr, Diane Pearson, Vernell Lonas, Loretta Cooper. She is survived by her childen, Barbara (Wendell) Kelso, Jerry Orr (Cathy Knouff), Terry (Paula) Orr, Lisa (Sam) Welch, Danny (Jami) Orr; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and many many friends. Funeral Ceremony will be 7:00 PM Thursday, May 6, 2021 in the Dotson Wildwood Chapel with Pastor Ron Runyon officiating. Interment will be 2:30 PM Friday, May7, 2021 at Old Mother Church Cemetery in Robbinsville NC. The family will be receiving friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Dotson Funeral Home, and from 1:00 until 2:00PM Friday at Townson-Smith Funeral Home in Robbinsville. Masks will be required, as we are still in a pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Charles Herbert Rasar, 75, of Maryville died on May 3, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Carl Marzel Stiefel, 88, died Friday, April 16, 2021. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. He was a graduate of Young High School, UT Knoxville, and UT Dental School in Memphis. Practicing dentistry 61 years in Knoxville, he particularly enjoyed solving problems and talking with his many interesting patients. He was active in Second District Dental Society; member Tennessee Dental Association, American Dental Association, Pierre Fauchard Academy, American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, SouthEastern Academy of Prosthodontics. He chaired the Peer Review Committee for Second District, and received Dentist of the Year award in 1988. Proud to have been an Eagle Scout, Marzel went on to be Scout Master of Troop 5 at St. John's for many years. This included Wood Badge Training, earning the Silver Beaver Award, and leading the troop on 50 mile Wilderness Treks and Canoe Treks. He was a cradle Episcopalian at St. John's and often served as an acolyte in his youth. In later years, Marzel attended the early morning service. He always liked music. He played in the UT Marching Band and listened to classical music while making his crowns and bridges. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, welding, masonry, building his workshop and lab, jewelry making, canoeing and sailing. He loved using power tools, like saws and drills and playing with his tractor; then would read a good book. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Walter E. and Louise Stiefel, and his grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Sizer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Furian Stiefel; children Susan (Loyd) Deaver in GA, Joseph (Connie) Stiefel in MA, David Stiefel, Elizabeth Stiefel; grandchildren Robert (Brittany) Deaver in TX, Jennifer Deaver, James Deaver, Kathryn Stiefel, Monica Stiefel; great-granddaughter Charleigh Deaver; brother Dr. Joseph (Nancy) Stiefel in NC. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 pm, with the Rev. Chris Hackett officiating; reception following. In lieu of flowers, consider St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902, or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN 37919. East Tennessee Mortuary Service. 865-539-2458
Gary Wayne Stokes 68 passed away Friday April 30, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born January 6, 1953 to Robert (Bob) and Wilma Stokes. He is preceded in death by parents, son Robert O. Stokes, brother-in- law Harry Borden, mother and father-in-law Lincoln W & Louise Ellis, nephew in law Roger McKean. He is survived by his wife, Gail Ellis Stokes, daughter Anna Stokes (VA), sister Janice Borden, and stepson Matthew (Nikki) Pickens. Grandchildren Destin-Jabez Stokes, Julia Coello, Brooklynn Aguilar, Santiago Aguilar, Zarrick Veney, Jr. Of VA, and Hannah & Halle Pickens of Friendsville, great granddaughter, Charlotte Grace. Nephew Rusty (Dawn) Borden and great nephew Zack Borden of Maryville. He was loved by many more family and friends. Gary is a 1971 graduate of Alcoa HS and had various careers over the years. He had a God given talent of jewelry design/making which coupled with his love of riding his 1983 Honda Gold Wing as a vendor at the Goldwing Road Riders Association. In 1987 he told Gail "if you don't ride, there's no need for us to date", not really knowing he would never get her off the bike. They were married April 26, 1990 at the TN State GWRRA Spring Fling in Pigeon Forge. They just celebrated 31 years of marriage. As a young boy, Gary loved to fish whether it was a lake, river, beach, or the deep sea he found great pleasure. In 1997 Gary totally surrendered his life to God and he loved serving as a missionary in Nicaragua. He put shoes on so many children's feet & food for many families. Over the years he also went to Brazil and Costa Rica many times but the last trip was his favorite, Israel. It was after that trip that his health began to decline but his love for the Lord and Gail never stopped. Gary loved being on his lawn mower and with the help of his great buddy, Lonnie Scarbrough, he was able to continue riding his mower through all his health issues. The family wishes to thank Blount Memorial Hospice nurses Wendy and April, Dr. Budayr and Dr. Vines. The graveside service will be held at Morganton Cemetery on Wednesday, May 5th at noon with Pastor Jack Midkiff officiating. Family and friends may attend the graveside as well as the family home. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
