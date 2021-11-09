Jennifer Lee Cable, 49 years old, 7/4/1972 to 11/03/2021 In loving memory of an extraordinarily loving woman, mother, partner. Jennifer would light up a room with just her beautiful smile. Jennifer has gone to heaven to watch over and guide her family. The Lord needed a special Angel, well he just got the best one. Jennifer will be missed by all who knew her. Jennifer was an amazing woman with a huge, loving, beautiful heart. Jennifer, we miss you. We love you. Jennifer is survived by her husband, Brian Cable, her daughter, Tristan, and sons, Trevor and Nicolas, her parents, Fred and Jannette Lane, Sisters: Teresa, Amanda, and Nicole, Bothers: Kerry, and Jeremy and lots of nieces and nephews. Jennifer’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday November 13, 2021, at 2:00pm with dove release following. Pastor Dempsey Walker officiating.
Cleve W. Cansler. Preceded in death by father, Cleve Cansler and mother, Pearl and brother, Harold Cansler. He is survived by his two sons, Branson Cansler and Caleb Cansler; sisters, Mary Vancuver, Ann Reagan, brothers, Tony Cansler and Troy Cansler; grandkids, Ayden, Mason, Mackenzie, Dante and Leon; brothers in law, Charlie Vancuver and David Reagan, sisters in law, Helen Cansler and Janie Beasley; nephew, TJ Cansler, nieces, Shannon Ramsey, Amy Cansler, Rebecca Cansler, Donna Denny, Tonya Cawdill, Autumn Foster and Summer Reagan; nephews in law, Joey Denny and Joshua Caudill. He loved his family. Graveside service will be held at a later date at Oakland Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
On Thursday, November 4, 2021, in the early morning, Mrs. Gloria Dean Henderson Carr transitioned peacefully to her Heavenly Home, at her residence in Rockford, Tennessee. On October 29, 2021, Gloria celebrated her 90th birthday along with granddaughter, Gloria Michelle Tate, her namesake who also shared her birthday. Gloria was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as other family members and dear friends. Born on October 29, 1931, Gloria was the eighth child of the late Fred and Johnetta (Winton) Henderson in Alcoa, Tennessee. She was the last one of the Henderson children to enter their eternal rest. Gloria graduated from Hall High School and Knoxville Cosmetology School, where she earned her certifications as a beautician. On December 19, 1953, Gloria united in holy matrimony with her high school sweetheart, Stone N. Carr of Alcoa, who eventually became an ordained minister and pastor. Together they served several churches in the Alcoa and Knoxville areas for over 30 years. Rev. Carr preceded his wife in death on August 14, 2020, a few months shy of their 66th wedding anniversary. In addition to being a wife, mother and First Lady, Gloria made a career in the banking industry, and retired from Bank of Maryville in 1990 as Head Teller. Her warm and engaging personality made her well-known and liked by all her customers. During retirement Gloria spent her time exercise walking, reading, baking, caring for her friends and family who were ill, traveling and spending time with family. She also had great fun participating in plays and fashion shows. Gloria will always be remembered for her delicious pound cakes, her beautiful sense of fashion and style, her beautiful singing voice that she shared in many churches, her heart of generosity and service, and her welcoming spirit to everyone who entered their home. Gloria leaves her fond memories to be cherished by her daughters, Pamela (Charles) Tate Charlotte, NC, Gina Carr, Rockford, TN (also her devoted caregiver), and son Stanley Carr, Alcoa; grandchildren: Nicole Tate-Phillips, Glenside, PA, Brian (Melisa) Tate, Charlotte, NC, Gloria Tate, Charlotte, NC, Brandon Carr-Montano, Denver, CO, Brittany (Rob) Carr, Knoxville, Joshua Carr, Virginia, and Natasha Carr, Rockford; great-grandchildren: Jordan Phillips, Morehouse College, Atlanta, GA, David Phillips, Glenside, PA, Christian, NC; sisters-in-law: Shirley (Cato) Clowney, Maryville, TN and Patricia (John) Watkins, Chattanooga, TN Odessa Car, Louisville, TN, and Thelma Carr, Maryville, TN, and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. A special thank you to Hospice Services of Knoxville, caregiver Keisha Reed (CAN), and nephew Jerry (Rosemary) Hall. In respect of Gloria’s wishes, there will not be a public service. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations in her memory to her favorite charitable organizations: Shriners Hospitals for Children, St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, or Operation Smile. The family would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation for the cards, gifts, calls, visits, and most of all prayers for loved on during her extended illness and all the loving expressions of sympathy during this time. Thank you to Cremation By Grandview of Maryville for your compassionate services.
Paul F. Hawkins, 90, of Maryville, passed away 11-06-21. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM Thursday, November 11, 2021, from at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, 220 W. Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37801. Funeral and burial will be held 1:00 PM Friday. November 12, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery, 2304 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
James M. McKeehan, age 66 of Walland, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at his home. James was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. He was a wonderful dad and brother who loved his dune buggies, Volkswagens and his cat, Franky. Survived by his sons, Jason and Kenneth McDonald; 6 grandchildren; mother, Mary McKeehan; sisters, Kay Cook, Emily Chandler, Lesley Lloyd. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Thursday, November 11, 2021 at West Millers Cove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mary Olive McElveen Myers, born August 23, 1943, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021. Mary’s favorite verse of the Bible to which she held fast until she passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior. “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” (John 3:16). She was born and raised in the area of Sumter, SC; Mary became a LPN immediately upon high school graduation. She had an infectious smile, quick, sharp wit and a voracious interest in travel, US history and baseball. Shortly after moving to California, she met and married John Myers with whom she had two special needs sons. Always a fighter and strengthened through her faith, Mary became a fierce advocate and volunteer for those with special needs. A long-term resident of Blount County, Mary continued her service and ministry to her patients, community and her church family. She was a faithful member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. She was a resident of Fairpark nursing facility where she continued to be a blessing to others through her card and letter campaigns, as a prayer warrior and generously giving from what little resources she had. She truly is an unforgettable soul! Her only concern was for her son, Harry, living under the life-long care of New Hope Christian Community, to forever know the love and compassion of others through cards and small gifts. Mary’s heartfelt request was for donations to be made to his organization and others to improve the lives of those with special needs. Preceded in death by: Husband, John D. Myers; Son, Johnathan Myers; Father, Harry Miller McElveen; Mother, Sudie McFadden McElveen. Survivors include: Son, Harry Edward Myers; Brother, Harry Miller Myers of SC; Sister, Lyla McElveen of SC. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Joanne Lee Pask, of Friendsville, TN passed on Friday October 29th. JoAnne was born in Queens, NY on November 3, 1950, to Andrew Joseph and Ethel Lorraine Kennedy. She graduated Nursing School and received her LPN license from Orlando Florida Technical Center in 1983. She was the founder and Co-Owner of Foothills Childcare and Preschool, where education and childcare have been provided since 1986. She attended church at Rio Central Church in Maryville TN. and was an administrator for Zero Hour Ministries. JoAnne will be best remembered for her selfless outpouring of love and understanding to all of those she came in contact with. She had a heart for people, especially children, those with special needs and single parents. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend in the truest sense of the word. She was the cornerstone for her family and respected in her community. She will be truly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her brother Andrew Michael Kennedy on November 1, 1980, and her daughter Jamie Lynn Pask on May 24, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband Charles William Pask. Her sisters Karen Lorraine Whalen and husband Thomas John Whalen, Allison Joyce Rossi, and husband Enrico Rossi. Her sons Robert James Swank and wife Lisa Ann Swank, Keith Andrew Swank and Misty Sue Keeble, Allen Edward Swank and wife Lorrie Lee Swank, Michael Christian Swank and Jamaica Etoile Swank. Her Grandchildren Dustin Andrew Swank and wife Kristen D’ann Swank, Dylan Cain Clifton, Garrett Kyle Swank, Tristan Allen Swank, Keegan Lee Swank, Thomas William Swank, Kai Christian Swank, Celine Noelle Swank, Destiny Arianna Burns, Gabriella Kiana Foister and Brandon Lee Keeble. Her Great Granddaughter Truvy James Swank. Her nephews Patrick Kennedy McCormick, Nicholas Andrew Rossi, and Jack Kennedy Whalen. Her greatest treasure in life was her family but her first love was Christ Jesus. Through Him we have eternal life, and He is our comfort and in Him is the promise that we will meet again. JoAnne’s Celebration of Life will be held at Rio Central Church on Saturday November 13th at 12pm. Pastor Tommy Roberts will officiate the service. Flowers may be sent to 3701 Kursk Drive Friendsville, TN 37737 c/o Chuck Pask.
Minnis Alexander Roberts, age 95, of Maryville passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 6, at Morning View Transitional Care Center. Preceded in death by: Wife of 69 years Virginia Ruth Patton Roberts. Survivors include: Daughter and Son in Law Judy and Len Sloan of Louisville, Sons and Daughters in Law Steve and Sarah Roberts of Maryville, Mark and Lisa Roberts of Bowling Green Kentucky, Clark and Tammy Roberts of Maryville; Grandchildren Shane Sloan, Tracy Hollifield, Jennifer (Jameson) Bowen, Holly (Erick) Greer, Tori Roberts, Scott and Kennedy Roberts; Great Grandchildren Madison Sloan, Tristan Hollifield, Charlie Bowen and Henry Greer; Brother in Law Bill Long; Sister in Law Carolyn Patton and many beloved nieces and nephews. Minnis was a WWII Veteran who served in the Navy aboard the USS New York and saw action in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was a faithful lifelong member at Pecks Memorial United Methodist Church. Retired after 33 years of service as a Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. The Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 12 at Grandview Pavilion, Grandview Cemetery Maryville. Friends and Family are welcome to attend. The family would like to thank the staff at Morning View Transitional Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to our father. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Jefferson Lee Speed, 64, of Rockwood, died Nov. 8, 2021. He is survived by his sisters: Margaret Thompson, and Wanda Herman. Family and friends will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Marble Hill Cemetery in Friendsville for graveside funeral services.
Carl Aden Tate, age 66 of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He resided in Lookout Mountain, Georgia for the past 15 years. Carl enjoyed fishing, working on cars and worked in the concrete business for several years at Nichols Concrete. Carl is preceded in death by his Parents, Carl and Bettie “Cooper” Tate. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Diane “Wilson” Tate; children, Eric (Sarah) Tate, Tim (Jamilee) Loy, Keith (Kristi) King, and James (Nicki) King; Sister, Brenda (Alan) Anderson as well as 15 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p. m. Friday, November 12 and the funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in the Fort Oglethorpe Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home, Bro. Joey Kelly officiating. Interment will follow at Payne’s Chapel Cemetery. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
James Harry Tipton passed away peacefully at his Walland, Tennessee home on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the age of 75. Harry, as he was known by friends and family, was born on January 9, 1946 in Townsend, TN. He dedicated his career to the airline industry, where he retired from Delta Air Lines after 36 years of service in cargo, freight, and customer service roles., following retirement he worked with National Safe Skies Alliance. Despite an outwardly quiet and reserved disposition, Harry was known for his charming and witty speech and expressions, which often left those around him in stitches. An avid angler, he enjoyed taking his children fishing and annual fishing trips with his friends. Harry had a passion for music and enjoyed playing guitar and singing for his friends and family. Few things brought him more joy than spending time with his adoring children and grandchildren as well as his church family at Church of the Cove. Harry is preceded in death by: father, Guy; mother, Mary Lou. He is survived by: wife of 20 years, Debbie (Matthews) Tipton; sons, Chris, Greg, Nathaniel, and Matthew (Cristina); daughter, Ashley Cooper (Stephen); brother, Kenneth (Rosie); sister, Marian (Smitty); grandchildren, Beth Casoria, Dylan, Suzannah, Katie, Evan, and Cody Tipton, Kayla Nuchols, Sierra Nuchols, Joshua Nuchols; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Church of the Cove, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: Church of the Cove Vision Fund, 642 Wears Valley Road, Townsend, TN 37882. Our words may be forgotten but the impressions we leave on others often persist; Harry will always be remembered for his warm smiles, hugs, and handshakes that uplifted those around him. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
