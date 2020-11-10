Paul Alexander Helton Sr., age 77 of Maryville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 9, 2020. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville for over 30 years. He was a precious husband and unforgettable dad. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Louvenia Burdine Helton; son, Paul Alexander Helton, Jr. and wife, Heather (Xander and Megan); daughter, Leigh Anne Clark and husband, Douglas (Addyson); several brothers and sisters. A special thanks goes to Asbury Beech, the staff on 1-North at Asbury, and Blount Memorial Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc., East TN Office, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. A private service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lewellyn, Evelyn, 96, of Maryville, TN, died on Nov. 9, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. 865-982-6812.
Rebecca Ramsey, age 47 of Seymour passed away Sunday November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey Morgan; and mother, Delores Giles. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Robert Ramsey; sons, Charles Trentham, Jr., Robert (Bubba) Trentham, Jonathan Ramsey (Emily); grandchildren, Madeline, Lilly, Lydia; step dad, Fred Giles (Jodie); sisters, Lisa Jones (Bill), Tracy Johnson (Gene), Tina Buchanan (Paul), Bonnie Hurst (Randy); sisters-in-law, Kathy Washam, Patricia Koontz, Retha Ramsey; and a large extended family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Atchley Funeral Home to help with final expenses. Family and friends will meet 2PM Thursday at West Millers Cove cemetery for graveside service with Pastor Rebecca Milligan officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Arvine H. Smith aka “Smitty” was owner and operator of Smitty’s Bait and Tackle, 77, of Maryville, TN passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his brothers Chester Lee Smith, Jr. and Charles A. Smith, and grandson Matthew Burchfield. Arvine is survived by his wife of 29 years, Katherine Smith; his daughters Stacy Pinson, Miranda Walker and Heather (Michael) Boring; his son Cameron Walker; grandchildren Jennifer Rodgers, Tyler Boring, Charlie Pinson, Emily Pinson, Nicole Walker and Daniel Pinson; great grandchildren Bryar, Malachi and Sara Rodgers and River and Madeline Pinson; sisters Myrtle Ware and Delores Childress; brothers James Edward Smith and Lawrence Smith’ sister-in-law Joan Buell; brother-in-law Eric (Pat) Chambers; and a host of nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; www.CremationByGrandview.com , 865-738-0244.
