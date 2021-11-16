Gary Lynn Dixon, 61, of Maryville, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his son, Matthew L. Dixon; sister, Sharlene Hart; brother, Larry Dixon; sister, Pat Tiech. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, November 29, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Virginia L. Glanton, 95, of Knoxville, died Nov. 14. Graveside service starts at 2 p.m. Friday November 19, 2021 at Hilltop Cemetery , Louisville. Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Tina Ruth Murr Newman, 42, passed into the loving arms of Jesus, Saturday November 13, 2021. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, mimi, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Preceded in death by her papaw James Sparks; mamaw Beatrice Sparks Bolinger; papaw Fred Murr, Sr.; uncle Fred Murr, Jr.; father-in-law Charles Newman; mother-in-Law Tisa Newman; brother-in-law Chuck Newman. Survived by her husband Jason Newman; daughters Tori Murr (Caleb Haynes), Tanna Newman; sons Michael Murr (Gabriele Davis), Tyler Murr; granddaughters Lillyanna Haynes, Indica Murr, and Kalila Radford; parents Craig and Janice Murr; grandmother Barbara Murr; brother Scott Murr (Tammy); sister-in-law Lisa Newman; brother-in-law John Newman; niece Ashley Murr, several nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, November 20th, at Riverview Baptist Church, Rockford, TN with Pastor Noah Russell officiating. Receiving of friends will be from 3:00 to 5:00, balloon release at 5:00, and services following. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mrs. Connie A. Vaught passed away on Wednesday, November 10th, at Shannondale Health Center in Maryville, Tennessee. She was surrounded and cared for by her sons and family as well as the excellent staff at Shannondale. Connie was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Pigg, her husband Dr. James Vaught. Survivors include one brother, William and wife, Lori of Florida and three sons: Jim, Jr. and wife, Sheila of Johnson City, Kent and wife, Lysia of Maryville and Steve and wife, Lisa of Houston, TX. Connie was lovingly referred to as “Mimi” by her four grandchildren; Taylore Sanzo and husband Todd; Torie Burris and husband J.P. and Tyler Vaught and wife Riley of Maryville, and Preston Vaught and wife Sierra of Johnson City. She has eight great grandchildren: Maddox, Brylee and Lylla Vaught of Johnson City; Sutton, Cade and Leighton Sanzo; and Briar and Judah Burris of Maryville. Connie lived an eventful life. She was born in Terre Haute, Indiana where she met and married her husband of 63 years. She traveled with her husband for 10 years while he was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. They raised their three sons in Indiana and later Tennessee where they lived the remainder of their lives. Connie worked as an administrative assistant in the Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church until her retirement. Connie had an intense love of family and was very involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren. Connie was a committed Christian and was a member of First Baptist Church of Maryville. In her later years, she enjoyed attending Bible studies and chapel services at Shannondale Retirement Center. The family will have a private memorial service and Connie will be buried with her husband at the Mountain Homes Veteran’s Administration Cemetery on Monday, November 29th at 1:00 p.m.
Kahren Holland White, of Maryville, Tennessee, died November 3, 2021, following a brief but valiant fight against cancer. Kahren was a brave, adventurous, big-hearted spouse, mother, and friend; a traveler of the world, lover of music, a gourmet cook, and connoisseur of great food and all things associated with it. Her sharp intellect was matched only by her eternally optimistic outlook. She experienced forty-nine states- Alaska was in her sights- and dozens of countries throughout the world traveling with her family and friends. She planned with perfection and always appreciated a good challenge, often pushing her family and friends to pursue new experiences and create lasting memories. She loved to host gatherings large and small. She always made everyone feel welcome and no one ever left her home hungry. She began building lifelong friendships while a student at Kingsport Dobyns Bennett High School and at Stetson University where she graduated with a degree in accounting. While at Stetson, she joined the Delta Delta Delta Sorority where she made many lifelong friends. Following college, she began work in the accounting and financial services industry and traveled across the country and around the world providing invaluable counsel to her clients. Kahren met her husband and travel partner, Andy, in 1999, and they married in May 2000. The Whites settled in Maryville, and Kahren quickly became involved in the community through Junior Service League, Leadership Blount, American Red Cross, New Hope Children’s Advocacy Center, and many other organizations. Kahren and Andy eventually started a family and were blessed with twin daughters, Sara Kate and Delaney. Kahren loved travelling throughout the southeast watching her daughters compete in rowing and volleyball. In 2009 Kahren and her husband, Andy cofounded Firewater Associates LLC based in downtown Maryville where she served as the CFO in recent years. Kahren’s legacy survives through her husband, Andy White, daughters Sara Kate and Delaney White, Mother Judith Holland, sister Christy Holland, brother-in-law Doug White, sister-in-law Julie White Jones (Don), several nieces and nephews, and the family’s Goldendoodle, Doodlebug. Her legacy also survives in the countless friends drawn to Kahren by her beaming smile, hearty laugh, adventurous spirit, and optimistic outlook on life. Kahren is preceded in death by her father, Harold D. “Hal” Holland, Jr. Friends and family will gather November 17, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate Kahren at First United Methodist Church, 804 Montvale Station Road, Maryville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a Memorial donation to New Hope Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center. Donations can be made online at www.blountkids.org. New Hope held a special place in Kahren’s heart. These funds will be used to create a special outdoor garden feature or outdoor area for the children to utilize while at New Hope to Aid with their healing.
