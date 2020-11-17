Sara Johnson Adams, 92, of Walland, went home to be with her Savior November 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold G. Adams as well as her parents, Clyde Bovy Johnson and Artie Lamb Johnson and her siblings Earl Johnson, Bill Johnson, Wilford Johnson, Pauline Johnson Lakey and Helen Johnson Sparks. Sara is survived by her son, Larry Adams and daughter in law, Barbara Adams and daughter, Vicki Adams Patranc. She is also survived by grandchildren: Hugh Adams, Lori Miles, Sara Faye, Alissa Patranc Bolin and Eric Bolin, and five great grandchildren: Gage and Cory Miles, Quintin Lunsford, Victoria Crum and Timothy Arp. Sara's legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. She retired as a vice president of First Tennessee Bank, Maryville and was a long time member of Cold Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Walland where she served as a Sunday School teacher for over thirty years. She was a master seamstress and excelled artisan in crochet and ceramics. Her creative genius adorned numerous events and occasions over the years. Her passion was music which she shared with family and friends as well as serving in church choir and singing with vocal group Joyful Noise. There will be no public services at this time due to concerns regarding the current pandemic. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service will have information and provide an opportunity for anyone wishing to leave a comment or story on their website, https://www.smithfuneralandcremation.com/. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Sara Adams name be made to Gideon International, https://www.gideons.org/. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Donald Lucien Dardar, age 86 of Maryville, was taken home by his Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Donald was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church. He grew up in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. He was a United States Marine Corp Korean War Veteran and a retired police sergeant with the Mississippi River Bridge Authority for 32 years. Preceded in death by father, Joseph Dardar; mother and stepfather, Katie and Clay Darda; sister, Leatrice; grandson, Derrick Ross. Survived by wife, Earlene Dardar; son, Kevin Dardar; daughter, Donna Ross; grandchildren, Davilynn and Noah Ross; great-grandchildren, Aizaleyah Camarillo; sister and brother-in-law, Ione and Dennis McCarthy. Family and friends will assemble at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery for graveside service and entombment at 11:30 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E Governor John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ruth Jobe passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital with her loving family at her bedside. She was born in Blount County, Tennessee on December 1, 1924 to Fred and Cytha Jane McNabb Russell of the Clover Hill community. Mrs. Jobe is preceded in death by her parents; husband, A.C. Jobe; children, Bob Jobe and Bennie Jobe Farr; four sisters, Mattie Russell, Mary Lou Russell, Ruby Russell Gregory, Olivia Russell MacDonald; two brothers, Calvin Russell and Nicholas Russell; granddaughter, Becki Headrick Daffron; nephew, Bill Russell. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Jobe Headrick; special granddaughter, Angela Headrick Kielsmeier; daughter-in-law, Carol (Bob) Jobe and family; brother-in-law, Colin MacDonald; nieces and nephews, Kathi Russell Teague, Jane Russell Love, Faye Griffith, Glenn and Alice Gregory, Ronald and Benita Gregory, Roymac and Sara Gregory; several beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews. Friends may visit at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Maryville, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 3 PM. Due to the covid pandemic, there will be a private graveside service, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Grandview Cemetery with interment to follow and with the Rev. Gary Henline officiating. STRICT MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES PER FAMILY REQUEST. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church, 400 South Court Street, Maryville, Tennessee 37803-4914. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Rebecca Klenk died of pancreatic cancer, peacefully at home in Maryville, Tennessee, at the foot of the Smoky Mountains, on November 15th, 2020. Becca was born in Boston and grew up mostly in New York - Riverdale, Chappaqua, Ardsley, and out in the countryside near Cooperstown - with a two-year stint as a preschooler in New Orleans. She was happiest outdoors and in the company of horses, dogs, cats, and her three siblings. After an early childhood living in cities and towns, during her teenage years Becca became a country girl. Horses were a special passion in those days; Becca was never more at ease than when roaming through the hills and woods on her own, carried by a favorite horse. She also loved to write - just for herself, not for teachers - especially about riding horses in the woods. She graduated from Cooperstown Central Junior-Senior High School in 1981, an able but not especially enthusiastic student, and followed her family's move to Colorado, where she attended Colorado College (her college application essay narrated the pleasure of riding horses in the woods). Having chosen Colorado College primarily for its proximity to the Rocky Mountains and fully expecting to spend far more time hiking than studying, it was actually in the context of the rigorous liberal arts curriculum there that Becca discovered her intellectualism and capacity as a scholar. She graduated in 1985 with a BA in Anthropology, a love of writing, and keen interests in critical theory, poverty, and environmental degradation in the US and abroad. Not ready for graduate school, Becca spent three years traveling, working as a physical therapy assistant in a Denver hospital, as a fisheries biologist aboard boats in the Bering Sea, and as a deckhand on fishing scows off the coast of Yakobi Island, Alaska. This time shaped her plan to continue studies in Anthropology at the University of Washington. Becca was ready to take up all school had to offer - she worked as a research assistant for a paleoethnobotanist and two medical anthropologists, learned Hindi, dove into challenging theoretical texts, and prepared for fieldwork in rural Himalayan India, where she planned to study village women's social justice activism to control local forest resources. After almost a decade of study, fieldwork, writing, and teaching, Becca completed a doctorate in Anthropology in 1999, her life transformed, especially by relationships formed during more than two years spent living in a rural Himalayan village. Just as she was finishing her dissertation, life blew in yet another new direction: a move to small-town Appalachia, a new mountain range to explore and a new Tennessee home, a move for love. There Becca shaped an offer to adjunct a course at the University of Tennessee into much more, learned that she loved to teach, continued to love writing, and with her husband Dan Klingensmith raised their beautiful son, Aaron. Together with Dan, she did the usual stuff of academic life: wrote a book and articles about research in India, prepared classes, mentored twenty-somethings, wrote grant applications, presented conference papers, dealt with exquisitely petty politics. But she also returned with her family to India for further research in 2007 and 2014, and she returned on her own in 2009 and 2015. She regularly offered courses on Gender and Globalization, South Asia, an introduction to race, an introduction to Global Studies, Women, Politics and the Law and others. Two favorites were a course on Bollywood cinema and one on the cultural anthropology of mountain environments. After a rich life lived in many places, with dear ones spread across the globe, in the end, it was Maryville, Tennessee that became Becca's home; she loved the big old trees in her back yard, the small garden of herbs, flowers and vegetables that she tended with Dan, long walks in the local park with dog and human friends and ventures up into the Smoky Mountains for longer hikes. In her last months, she was never happier than with Aaron, Dan, and their canine and feline companions cozily settled into their house for an evening in each other's company. Becca's loss is deeply felt by her son Aaron Klingensmith, her husband Daniel Klingensmith, mother Anne Stribling Klenk, sisters Sarah Hanson and Melissa Klenk, brother Chris Klenk, mother-in-law Betty Klingensmith, brothers- and sisters-in-law Craig Hanson, Sally Hoff, William Hoff, Charles Klingensmith, Satoko Klingensmith, John Klingensmith, Erin Fraher, Mary Klingensmith and Doug Hanto; nephews and nieces Dylan Hanson, Parker Hanson, Will Hoff, Britt Hoff, Susan Hoff, Margaret Hopkins, Adam Hopkins, Anna Klingensmith, Sara Maeve Klingensmith, Tucker Hall and Tenley Hall, her godmother Mary Mather, her godson Paul Kiefer, cousins Annie Armistead and Sarah Meltzoff, and many other cousins and grand-nephews and nieces, and many, many wonderful friends scattered over the country and the world. She is predeceased by her father, Eugene L. Klenk, and her father-in-law, Walter Klingensmith. Aaron and Dan would like to thank their family and friends for their support, and also the wonderful staff of the UT Hospice Services program. Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held remotely. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests gifts to the University of Tennessee's program in Disaster, Displacement and Human Rights. You may give securely online at giving.utk.edu, or mail checks payable to UT Foundation/DDHR to 1525 University Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921. (Please note on any check or online that the gift is in memory of Rebecca Klenk.) Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Gary Lynn Linginfelter, age 55 of Greenback passed away November 14, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert "Bobby" Linginfelter; brother, Donnie Linginfelter; grandparents, Fred and Ocie Lambert and Burl and Gladys Linginfelter. He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Linginfelter; sister, Vicki Linginfelter. Family and friends will meet for a graveside at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 19 at Big Springs Cemetery with Rev. Lon Shockley officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Phyllis Patton Long, age 87, passed away November 16, 2020 at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, O.P. and Edna Patton; sister, Ruth Roberts. Phyl married Bill her high school sweetheart on November 28, 1952. Together they enjoyed a fulfilling and busy life, just days short of 68 years. Kids, grandkids, family and friends were always a priority. She retired in 2010 from the City of Maryville, she considered her co-workers her second family. One of her daily delights was seeing the sunrise and sunset. She is survived by her devoted husband, Bill R. Long; children, Jan and Mark Bailes, Jeff and Melissa Long; grandchildren, Casey and Jennifer Bailes, Marley and Marty Rogers, Jake Long and fiancee' Robi Walker; great-grandson, Elliott Lee Bailes; sister, Carolyn Patton; brother-in-law, Minnis Roberts; nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00-3:00 on Wednesday, November 18 and 8:00 - 12:00 on Thursday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service at 3:00 PM Thursday, November 19 at Grandview Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, face masks are preferred. We wish to express much gratitude to Brenda Queen for her excellent loving care. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Louise Dunn Russell, born November 14, 1930, passed away Monday, November 17, 2020. Preceded in death by her father and mother, Mathes Dunn and Julie Webb Dunn; husband, Lamar Russell; daughter, Denise Russell Cowan; brothers, Carl Dunn and Andy Burns; sisters, Sally Dunn Helton and Grace Burns Webb. Survivors include son, Chris Russell; grandson, Travis Cowan; son in law, Gary Cowan; sisters, Virgie Dunn Cable and Betty Dunn Condry and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Piney Level Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's of Tennessee. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Dorotha Jean (Bready) Stephens, 91, died Sunday, Nov. 15, at home with family. A native of Maryville, Dorotha graduated from Everett High in 1948. She was preceded in death by husband of 59 years Carbet Hilluard and son Doyle. Dorotha is survived by daughters Shirley Jones (Dresden), Susie Zuller (Cookeville), and Robin Hartman (Pensacola). She also leaves 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Interment will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Clark's Grove Cemetery. Instead of flowers, Dorotha asked donations be given in her name to Blount Habitat for Humanity. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
