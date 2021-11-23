Andrew Jackson “Blue” Boatwright, 88, of Louisville, TN, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2021, after a lengthy illness. Blue grew up in the Bearden Brickyard area of Knoxville, TN. Blue was predeceased by parents, William and Rachel Boatwright and 5 brothers and 4 sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory: devoted wife of 62 years, June “Bug” Boatwright; daughters, Andrea Michelle Boatwright of the home, and Yvonne Pennington, Somerset, KY; and granddaughter, Betsy Pennington, Lexington, KY. A host of many nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to list. He will be dearly missed and always remembered. Blue worked for numerous construction companies kicking off a lengthy career as a heavy construction operator where he worked at ORNL and retired after 26.5 years of service. After retirement Blue spent his time enjoying gardening, family activities, and spending time with his pooch and buddy, “Marco”. The family would like to thank the staff of Fort Sanders Regional, especially the 9th floor nurses. He loved you all so much. A celebration of life will be held in his honor Saturday, November 27, 2021, with receiving of friends from 1 pm to 2 pm with funeral service immediately following at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Officiated by Rev Alvin Gwanthney. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Bobbie Paulette Plemons (Sissy) Harris, 53, of Greenback, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by former husband, Freddie Dale Starritt. She is survived by sons, Jeffery Harris (Rebecca), of Greenback, Aaron Dale Starritt, of Loudon; grandchildren, Mykenna Starritt, Morgan Mullins, Charlie Harris; parents, Bobby Dean and Pauline Plemons; brother and sister-in-law, Arnold Dean and Shawn Plemons, of Greenback; several nephews; former husband, Franklin Lloyd Harris, of Madisonville. Funeral 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Noah Russell officiating. Interment to follow in Morganton Cemetery. The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Martha Van McRady Harwell Callaway, 87, died on November 19, 2021, in Maryville, Tennessee. The daughter of the late Dr.and Mrs James Van McRady (Martha Virginia Cannon) of Fayetteville, TN, she was born in Nashville and grew up in Fayetteville, graduating from Central High School in 1952. She attended Vanderbilt University, serving a year as Treasurer of the Women’s Student Government Association. In 1955 she married a Fayetteville native, Dr Valton Carden Harwell, a Vanderbilt Medical School graduate, and moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was in his internship. Following came the years of Navy duty, living at Camp LeJeune, Pensacola Naval Air Station, and Washington, D.C., followed by residency training in obstetrics and gynecology in Atlanta. They moved to Columbia, TN in 1961. In Columbia, Van was a member of St Peter’s Episcopal Church, long time member of the flower guild, James K. Polk Memorial Association, the MCMSA Book Club and the Nashville Symphony Orchestra League. She was an early advocate in the move to establish recycling in Columbia. She loved her family, her friends, reading, gardening, traveling and hiking. Dr Harwell died in 2005, two months after their 50th anniversary. Van was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Jennifer Harwell, of Columbia. She is survived by three children, Lisa Van Harwell, of Knoxville, TN, David Carden Harwell (Bessie), of Huntsville, AL, Susan Harwell Riley (Bill), of Columbia, TN and three grandchildren, William Harwell Johnston (USAF), Jessica Elizabeth Johnston, Columbia, and Tyler McRady Harwell of Knoxville, TN. She is also survived by a sister, Alice McRady Thomas (Larry) of Richmond, VA. Following Dr. Harwell’s death Van met Dr. James Miller Callaway, who survives her. Also a Vanderbilt Medical School graduate, he was the brother of an old friend. Van and Jim quickly discovered a wealth of shared ideals and attitudes as well as coincidentally shared experiences through the years although they had never met. They married on June 3, 2006, at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia followed by a move to his hometown, Maryville, TN. This late life joy brought with it many new friends, interests, and activities. It also presented new opportunities for continuing to hike in the nearby Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In Maryville she was a member of the Makemie Geneva Fellowship of New Providence Presbyterian Church, the Maryville Book Club, Friends of the Smokies, Experience Your Smokies, and the Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center. Funeral services will be at New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, TN on November 27 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends after the service. For those who are fully vaccinated, masks are not required but highly recommended, especially while singing. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated. Visitation with family and friends in Columbia will take place at St Peter’s Episcopal Church in Columbia, TN on December 5 from 2:00-4:00 pm in the Parish Hall. Memorials are suggested to St Peter’s Prayer Garden Fund, St Peter’s Episcopal Church, 311 West 7th St., Columbia, TN, 38401; the James K Polk Presidential Hall Fund, James K Polk Ancestral Home, 303 W. 7th St., Columbia, TN; CASA of Maury County (a children’s advocacy fund) at 22 Public Square, Columbia, TN 38401; and to the Welcome Table Fund at New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. The family expresses much gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Shannondale retirement community for their thoughtful and professional care.
Candy K. Hutsell, 67, of Friendsville, passed away Monday November 22, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Lillie Stinnett Wilburn, and her baby: Scottie. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law: Tony and Michelle McCormick, grandchildren: Zachary, Courtney, Scottie, and Hunter McCormick, companion of 21 years: Ronald (Ronnie) Bibbins, her dog: Tater, and many other friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday November 24, 202,1 at Memorial Funeral Home: 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastors: Doug White and Gerald Jones officiating. The family and friends will all meet at 3:00 P.M. Friday November 26, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery for graveside service. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Brenda Louise Baker Jones, age 69, went to heaven peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 21, 2021. She is preceded in death by her son, Christopher Scalf; parents, Woodrow and Wanda Baker; brothers, Larry, Wayne, and Gene Baker; sisters, Mary and Debbie Baker. She is survived by her husband, Dan Jones; daughter, Tish LeQuire both of Maryville, TN, Chris Jones and Stacy Williams of Knoxville, TN, brother, Louis Baker of Johnson City, TN, and 9 grandchildren. Brenda lived the majority of her life in Johnson City and Maryville TN. She graduated from Jonesborough High School in 1970. Brenda worked at the Johnson City Power Board as the first ever woman meter reader. She retired from Blount County Schools as a bus owner and operator for 20 years. Family will receive friends for Brenda at Lamplight Full Gospel Church, 602 McCammon Ave, Maryville, TN 37801 on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with service to follow. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Dr. Charles Edward Kidd Jr., of Sevierville, completed this portion of his soul’s journey on Wednesday, November 10th. He is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Kidd Lingerfelt and son Daryl Scott Kidd. Survivors include his beloved Julia Dean Tansil of Sevierville; sister Bonny Kate Sugg and husband Ben of Maryville; daughter Andrea McCarty of Maryland; nephew Benjamin Sugg of Maryville; grandchildren Lily and Charles Bragunier of Maryland; partner in medical practice and dear friends Dr. Jeff and Mrs. Jennifer King, also of Sevierville; and many other friends by whom he will be much missed. After completing service in the U.S. Navy, Charles was the first general surgeon to establish a dedicated practice in Sevierville. Much of the comprehensive, quality medical care on which the citizens of Sevier County are now able to depend owes its origins to his efforts and the love and care for his patients that motivated him each day. There will be a memorial service in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville on Friday, November 26th at 7 PM. Interment and graveside service will be Saturday November 27th at 11:30 AM at Middle Creek Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend either or both. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to the Foothills Land Conservancy (www.foothillsland.org), both of which causes Charles held very dear.
Ronald Keith McKinnon, age 89, of Maryville, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Morningview Transitional Care. Ronald was retired from the Tennessee Air National Guard after 33 years of service. Survivors include his loving wife, Betty McKinnon; sons, Ray McKinnon (Terri), Scott McKinnon (Teresa); daughter Vicki Baker (Dain); grandchildren, Kristy Holmes, Tony Baker (Holly), Kati Snoderly (Derek), Kelsey Booth (Matt); great grandchildren, Ethan, Brody & Ivy, Parker & Chandler, Reid & Emmett; and his very special pet, Gigi. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 11:30 AM until 12:00 PM at Smith’s Trinity Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens for military honors and entombment service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service www.smithlifeandlegacy.com 865-983-1000
Robert N. Perry, age 94 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at this home on Monday, November 22, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 4, 1927 in Asheville, NC and spent his early life in Detroit, MI. He served in the United States Army for 2 years, beginning in September of 1945. He was married to Nancy Gunnell Perry for 61 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert N. Perry Sr. and Maude Barnes Gregory; sister, Colleen Adams of Sevierville. Survived by children, Barbara Perry Smith (Charles), Sandra Quillimas (Dennis), Robert Perry III, David Perry, Paul Perry, Helen Womack (Ben); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Carolou Terrell; brother, Karel Perry. Family will receive friends from 3:00 until 4:00 PM Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Maryville Church of Christ with the Memorial Service to follow at 4:00 PM with Minister Steve Riley officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
