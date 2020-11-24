Phillip "Larry" Henry, Sr., 75, of Cleveland, TN went home to rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on November 21, 2020 at WyndRidge Health & Rehabilitation Center in Crossville, TN. Larry was born March 12, 1945 in Maryville, TN to JD Cecil and Edith Geneva (Campbell) Henry. He earned his GED and graduated from the National School of Meat Cutting, Inc. in 1972. He also served in the United States Army and Army National Guard where he received an Honorable Discharge. He was a man of Christian faith and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening and singing to old country and gospel music, especially Brenda Lee. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family. Larry was preceded in death by his parents JD Cecil and Edith Geneva Henry, wife Mary Phyllis Henry, sons David Lee Henry and Phillip Larry Henry Jr. He is survived by his sisters Sue Norma McDaniels, Aundra Fay Hannah, Barbara Kay Henry and brother Jimmy Lee Henry, children Sandra Kay White (Alan), John Edward Henry (Kim), grandchildren Phillip Larry Henry III, Jennifer Nicole Powell, Hannah Renee Henry, Anna Nicole Henry, Brittany Nicole Chavez, Anthony LaVaughn Nelms, Matthew Wayne Nelms and great-grandson Kai Nolan Chavez. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may stop by the funeral home Friday from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM to pay their respects. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Jimmy Dale Johnson, 66, of Maryville died on Nov. 11, 2020. J.J. was born on March 27, 1954. He is survived by his wife, Heather; and children, Jamie, Shannon, Scotty, Kendrick and Allisa; six sisters; five brothers; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to coronavirus.
Jessilyn Nicole Olson, age 37, unexpectedly went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was a graduate of Bearden High School and Tennessee Tech, where she earned a nursing degree. Jessi was kind and compassionate, and her smile and laughter would light up a room. She loved helping people and would do anything for anyone. She also loved her Heavenly Father and always wanted to make sure others knew Him. Her daughter was her everything and greatest joy in life. Jessi adored her, was proud of everything she did, and always encouraged her. Jessi was preceded in death by her brother, Taylor Lee Olson and grandfather, Duaine Grant. She is survived by her beautiful daughter, Rylee Lin Rhodes; loving parents, Jody and Carrie Olson; very special nephew, Connor Lee Olson; sister, Jennifer (Evan) Hewgley; grandparents, Robert and Shirley Olson, Judy Grant; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends will assemble for a Celebration of Jessi's life at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion with Aaron McCarter officiating. The family asks that you please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rylee Lin Rhodes Fund at Suntrust Bank. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Newell Duain Tipton, 88, of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, Riley Butler Tipton and Vicie McCaulley Tipton; brothers, Leon Tipton, Elmo Tipton; wife of 47 years, Jean Fife Tipton. Duain was an avid painter, a lover of Cades Cove, and the Great Smoky Mountains. He was retired from ALCOA with 25 plus years of service. He served in the US Army Infantry, where he was in Germany. He was a member of Victory Baptist Church where he greeted everyone with a smile at the door. He is survived by his children, Michael (Paula) Tipton, Teresa Tipton Stewart; sister, Carolyn (Bill) Malone; grandchildren, Phil (Dara) Stewart, Jamie (Matt) Jorgensen, Kevin (Bre) Stewart, Cindi (Blake) Rickels; great-grandchildren, Bradley, Emma, Taylor, Amari Stewart, Noah Rickels, and Cade Jorgensen; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Victory Baptist Church with the funeral to follow at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Craft officiating. The interment will follow at Piney Level Baptist Church Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
