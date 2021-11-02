Linda Ruth Burns, age 73 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by mother, Selma Hall; father, Pearl James Arden; brother, Henry Harold Arden; sisters, Stella Russell, Janie Bishop, Joyce Garrett; brother-in-law, Wade Burns; sister-in-lawm, Effie Morgan, Myrtis Lewelling, Anebelle Meadows; son-in-law, Ronnie Cable. Survived by husband, Ronnie Burns; children, Howard (Howie) Morton, Diann Cable, Gene Morton, Sherill Martinez, Missy Burns; grandchildren, Mikey, Tommy, Taylor, Logan, Matt, Richard; 6 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers, Mikey, Tommy, Logan, Matt, and Greg amd Danny Lewelling. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel with the Funeral Service to follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Wayne Sexton officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Interment on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Ridgeview Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Raymond "Ray" Johnny Carr, 64, of Knoxville, died Oct. 31, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
Robin Denise O’Neal Coles, 60, passed away at home on October 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father: Fred Dawson O’Neal, mother: Johnnie Edwina O’Neal, and sister: Jessie Darlene Able. She is survived by her husband: Bob Coles, daughters: Shevy O’Neal and Shelby Stanfield, sons: Adam Sherwood, Charles (Valerie) Coles and Steven Coles, sister: Donna (R.L.) Bradburn, Jennifer (Danny) Patty, brothers: Timothy O’Neal and Dennis O’Neal, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A grave side service will be held at Cloyds Creek Chapel Cemetery in Greenback, TN on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2pm. Brian Davis will be officiating the service.
Jean Bohannon Day surrendered to time at the age of 88 on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Jean was an independent and free spirit who loved music, books and hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains. Mostly she loved her many dogs and cats. Over the years, she fostered and adopted countless animals. She also enjoyed feeding her bird and racoon friends. Preceded in death by son, Mitch Day. Survived by son, Jeff Day and wife, Lisa; stepdaughter, Jo Teffeteller and husband, Larry; step-grandson, Jason Teffeteller, wife, Michelle and children, Ben, Max and Madison; step-granddaughter, Pam Martin and husband, John and daughters, Zara and Elsa; special friends, Betty Dorsey, Debbie Searfoss, and Trish Colvin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Monroe County Friends of Animals Thrift Store, 3949 US-411, Maryville, TN 37354. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Smith East Hall. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mary “Joey” Groothuis passed away peacefully at her home in Maryville, TN. She went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 25th at the age of 83. Joey was born in Woonsocket, South Dakota on January 19th, 1938. She was one of nine fabulous children. Preceded in death by her parents, Carroll “CW” Ball and Esther (Burger) Ball of Woonsocket. Her late husband Ronald “Babe” Moses of Woonsocket. Brother: John (Marva) Ball, Sisters: Catherine (James) Howard, Karen (Vince) Grace, Susan (Jerry) Fuerst. Survived by: Her loving husband of 40 yrs., Kendall Groothuis, A wonderful grandpa and father. Lovingly remembered by: Son-Jason (Stephanie) Barton of Phoenix, AZ. Daughter-Sarah (Ronnie Wallace) Barton of Maryville, TN. Grandchildren: Brenden Michael Barton of Maryville, TN. Carley Josephine Barton and Reece Alan Barton of Phoenix, AZ. Brothers: Tom (Lynette) Ball of Aberdeen, SD. Jim (Mary) Ball of Mesa, AZ. Bill (Cheryl) Ball of The Villages, FL. Larry (Bev) Ball of Murdo, SD. Our spunky and one of a kind “Joey” loved everyone. She most importantly loved her church family at Faith Promise. She enjoyed being a greeter on Sundays to welcome everyone with a smile and laughter. She was blessed with so many friends, family and strangers that always loved her. She loved her grandkids, watching them play sports, our crazy family game nights, waterparks, Disney World, Nascar races, a little wine, singing, Candy Cane Lane and Christmas lights. She was the best cook, baker, and host in town. Loved UT basketball and traveled many miles to cheer them on. She is blessed with so many nieces, nephews that love her so much. She counselled all of us to be more Patient, Loving and Kind. Love Forever. Celebration of life will be held on November 12th from 5:00-7:00pm at Faith Promise Church, Maryville, TN. 539 N Foothills Plaza Dr. Maryville, TN. 37801. A future celebration will take place in the hometown of Woonsocket, SD this spring-summer of 2022.
With great sadness in our hearts, we announce that our mother, Edith Ann (Edie) Jenkins passed away in peace on November 1, 2021 at Shannondale of Maryville. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Edie was born on July 16, 1937 in Sweetwater, TN and was 84 years old when she passed. Edie retired from a long career in banking. She was an active member at Mount Lebanon Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing the piano, singing in the choir, sewing and crafting and cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd (Dick) Jenkins, her mother, Irene Montgomery, and her sister, Billie O’Drosky. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Billie Sue and Dave Stanton, daughter and son-in-law Christina and Jake Jones, sons, Donnie and Scottie Wilson and grandchildren, Jill Carroll (Eric), Lisa O’Connor, Emma Jones, and Iylie Jones and great grandchildren, Brandon and Taylea O’Connor and Audrey and Owen Carroll. She will forever be remembered for the delicious meals and desserts that she made for her family and for her perseverance and strength. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mount Lebanon Baptist Church Choir Ministry, Peppermint Road, Maryville, TN. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at Shannondale of Maryville for their loving support and excellent care over the last six years. Family will receive friends from 5:30 until 7:00 PM Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church with the Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Raymond Burnette officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Interment on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Sweetwater Memorial Gardens in Sweetwater. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
James A. Jones, age 86, of Rockford, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021. He was a member of Riverview Baptist Church Rockford, where he was Choir Director and Sunday School Teacher for many years. He loved singing for the Lord. He is retired from Rockford Manufacturing. James worked on the Koellas Farm until he turned 18 then went to work in the Mill. He loved Trout Fishing with his brothers and telling stories of old times. He was loved by many and will be missed. Preceded in death by: Wife, Charlotte Jane Jones; Daughter, Barbara Susan Jones; Brothers, Ed, Bobby, and Tommy Jones; Sisters, Anna Mae Farrar and Betty Lou White; Mother & Father, Robert L. & Cora B. Jones. Survivors include: Daughter, Shelia K. Haas & husband Barry; Brother, Leland Jones (Judy); Grandchildren, Nathan Haas and Jennifer Green (Zack); Great-Grandchildren, Isaac and Isabell; Brother-in-law, Douglas White (Betty); Sister-in-law, Gladys Jones (Bobby); many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Friends may come by the funeral home on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12:00 until 4:00 PM to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment 1:00 PM, Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery with Rev. Gerald Jones and Rev. Doug White officiating. Thanks to the nurses from Blount Memorial Hospice for all their support and care. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Blount Memorial Hospice and Palliative Care, 1095 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, TN 37804. “He went thru One More Valley to find Joy in The Morning” Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Willie Frank Long, 69, of Alcoa, died Nov. 1, 2021. Final arrangements will be announced by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Joseph Pazourek, Jr., affectionately known as “Joe” and “Grandpa Joe”, was born in Cleveland Ohio to Joseph and Mary Vesley Pazourek on November 13, 1941. Joe went to his eternal home after a short battle with Multiple Myeloma on October 28, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. Joe was a man of God, a man of country, and a man of family. He grew up in Ohio, where he graduated from John Adams High School class of 1959. He went on to graduate from UOFS Florida College in 1974 with a BA degree in business management. Joe honorably served our country in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1969. He was an avid outdoorsman and fisherman, who enjoyed hiking, backpacking, canoeing, fishing, camping and hunting, although in recent years his hunting involved bringing a camera along on his hunts to do the “shooting”. Joe was an animal lover, and he was very involved with BECAWS animal rescue and rehab projects and the Blount Count Animal Center. He also volunteered and graduated from the Discipleship Class at Rio Revolution Church and in the past as a youth leader at Fairview UMC. Joe enjoyed visiting Sweden, which he called his second home, spending time with his friends and family at his cabin in Tornedalen above the Arctic Circle. Joe lived by example a life of love, compassion, and respect, always helping others. He is survived by the love of his life- his wife of 28+ years Anita, son Joseph Robert Pazourek (Cindy), stepson Keith Wahlbon (Tonya), stepdaughters Dawn Stark (Bryan) and Kim Wittenberg, four nephews, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Marilyn Castigilioni (Tony) , 5 fur babies Petra, Precious, Daisy, Tobi and Petunia and many friends and neighbors who he treated like family. To know Joe was to know a friend, and he will be greatly missed until we are reunited with him one day in eternity. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Multiple Myelona at Myeloma.org, BCAWS at becaws1.org or a charity of your choice in honor of Joe.
William Taylor Sands, 82, of Walland, died Oct. 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife: Barbara (Roberson) Bogart Sands, and children: Julie Sands, Shawn and Julie Sands, Charles and Kristine Bogart, Belinda and Allen Headrick, Tammy and Larry McElroy, and Crystal Bogart. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at High Praises Church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Jack M. Wallace, age 84, of Maryville, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was retired from Stevenson Tires with 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Irene Wallace; brother, Jim Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Louise Wallace; children, Jill (Gary) Hopkins, Jackie (Tonya) Wallace, Randy Wallace, Ronnie Wallace, Jann (Tony) Bell, Ann (Jim) Robbins, Vivian Rogers (Boyd Lessman), Vicky (Scott) Jones; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Julia) Wallace; sister, Judy (Bill) Huskey; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, November 4th at Clover Hill Presbyterian Church and a graveside service will follow at 2:00 with Rev. Roy Scarbrough officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James “Jim” Young, “Sweat Bee” went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 78 years old. He was a loving and caring husband, father, and grandfather. He loved farming, raising a garden, and helping others. Jim is preceded in death by his father and mother, Shine and Ila Young; daughter, Rita Young; and brother, Troy Young. Jim is survived by his wife, Abby “Viola” Young, daughter, Karen Young; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Margaret Young; sister, Shirley Davis; grandchildren, Sam and Heather Hart, Ella Cooper; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Elizabeth Hart; and many other family members and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Six Mile Cemetery, Rev. Bill Wilson officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
