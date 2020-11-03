Abbott, Richard “Dick,” 91, of Maryville, TN died on November 2, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Bonnie Burniece Farmer McBee, age 89, passed away October 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in Maryville. Burniece was a member of Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, where she was an active and faithful member for over 50 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Burniece adored her family, and all the family gatherings. She loved the drives to the mountains with her husband, Cyrus, which included over 2000 loops through Cades Cove, a place they both enjoyed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Cyrus Tate McBee; parents, Carl and Iva Farmer; sisters, Marie King, Gainell Welch; and 2 brothers, C.E. and Robert Farmer who passed at birth. Burniece is survived by children, Vicki (Larry) Irwin and Jerry (Lora) McBee; grandchildren, Suzette Russell, Vanessa (Mike) Bunch, William (Shelly) Irwin, Nate (Kristie) McBee, Tracie (Brandon) McCormick, and Mindy (Matt) Palmer; 14 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Sissum; and numerous lifelong friends who will all miss her terribly. Family will receive friends 5-7pm Thursday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. Funeral Service will be 1pm Friday at Brantley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church, with Burniece’s son, Rev. Jerry T. McBee, officiating. Body will lie in state 1 hour prior to the service. Burial in the church cemetery will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.