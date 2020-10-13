Kenneth L. Beaver, 65, of Maryville, TN, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. Born in Maryville on July 31, 1955, Ken attended Everett High School and was a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church. Ken is preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda Beaver. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debbie Beaver; his parents Kenneth and June Beaver; brothers Kyle Beaver (Von) and Tony Beaver; numerous close family members; special friends Tom and Nancy Berrong; and animals Babe, Bells and Bandit. In lieu of flowers, any donations in Ken’s honor be made to Blount County Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview; www.CremationByGrandview.com; 865-738-0244
Frank Richard Croce, age 57 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Wayne, NJ passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Frank was always involved in his many hobbies including motorcycles, fishing, and guns. He was a longtime volunteer firefighter as well as a fire school instructor and officer of the volunteer fire department in New Jersey. His survivors include: wife, Christine Croce; sons, Frankie Croce and partner Cassandra, and Robert Croce; grandchildren, Kaden and Bentley; parents, Judy and Frank Croce; sisters, Cheryl Doran and Kim Alexander; nephews, Christopher and Michael; niece, Taylor; and his beloved dogs; Bubbles, Low, and Goofy. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, October 16, 2020 at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Cremation arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Mary Elizabeth Dixon, 95, of Maryville, widow of Elmer C. Dixon, passed away 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at home. She was a member of Oakland United Methodist Church. Mary and Elmer were well known school bus contractors for the Monroe County School Board for many years. She was preceded in death by parents, John and Ada Henry Henderson; sister, Ruth Cope; brothers, Mack and Bob Henderson. Survivors: Daughters and sons-in-law, Martha and Cecil Fowler, of Maryville, Vivian and Fred Smalling; Grandchildren, Cindy and Reece Cooper, Danny and Kitty Smalling, all of Madisonville; Great-grandchildren, Megan and Paul Killen, of Alabama, Braeden Cooper, of Madisonville; Special friend, Fran Kemp, of Alcoa. Special thanks to U.T. Medical Center Hospice, Carissa Richmond, RN and Adrienne Dean. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oakland United Methodist Cemetery. The public viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
On 12 October, Carolyn Young Fleming, 80, left for home. On that morning, she slipped past the second star to the right and straight on till morning, where she is free at last. There she is waiting for Herman, her husband of 56 years, her daughters Leah of Walkersville, Maryland; Miriam of Ellijay, Georgia; and Ashlee of Frederick, Maryland; and her son Mark and his wife Kristina of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by her sister Nancy Bryson, and her brothers James, Dewey and Charles Young. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held at a later time when it is safe for all. Memory will be our window through which we can see her whenever we want. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803.
Nora Harris Thompson, 88, of Quinton, VA, died peacefully and surrounded by family members at 10:52 a.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Va. It appears she wanted to make the 11 a.m. Sunday service. She was a native of Gloucester, VA, but lived for many years on Ripshin Lake in Roan Mountain, TN — a place she called her “heaven here on earth.” Variously known as “Mom,” “Mimi,” “Butchie,” and “Aunt Nor’Ann,” what follows are her own words: “I loved the mountains, being near the water, fishing, wildflowers, animals (wild and domesticated), giving to others, cursive writing, being around pleasant people, and especially babies and little children — most of all my God and Jesus Christ, my church, and my wonderful two children that God blessed me with here on earth, Buzz and Sheree, and their families.” It is also noteworthy that for many years she was a Greyhound bus rider. Emancipated as a teenager (both parents died when she was very young), Nora began her work career at a very young age. Her first job was with Standard Drug Co.; her later jobs included the Virginia Department of Education’s Title I office and Gordon’s Inc., Johnson City, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace Elizabeth Hogge Harris and John W. “Jack” Harris, of Gloucester; three sisters; nine brothers; and husbands, William H. “Bill” Thompson and Frank James “Jimmy” Trexler Jr.; and one grandchild, Carrie Anne Newton. Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Sheree and Keith Gostel, Quinton; son and daughter-in-law, Frank James “Buzzy” Trexler III, and Donna, of Alcoa, TN; grandchildren, Johnny Newton, Wendy Gray (husband, Ron); Harley Gostel, all of Quinton; David Trexler (wife, Elizabeth), Louisville, TN; Elizabeth Pate (husband, Nick), St. Charles, MO; step-granddaughter, Layla Gray (husband, Gordon), Portsmouth, VA; great-grandchildren, Trey Newton, Katelyn and Adam Gray, Camden James “C.J.” Trexler, Florence “Flossie May” and Wesley Pate; step-great-grandchildren, Jewel West, and Kayden and Amalia Gray; sisters-in-law, Betsy Trexler Pastoor (husband, Henk), Richmond, and Emily Thompson Gilreath (husband, Charles), Cartersville, GA; and nieces and nephews of deceased brothers and sisters, Nan, Marcella, Irby Jr., Rita, Ben Jr., Ronnie, Jody, Ellen, Tim, Michael, Tammy, David, and Linda; and many wonderful, special friends that are too many to name. A private family funeral will be held at Corinth United Methodist Church, Sandston, VA, with the Rev. Dr. Teresa Signer Smith officiating; a celebration of life will be held later on Ripshin Lake. Domestic violence and homelessness were of great concern to Nora, who often kept bags of essential items and extra cash on hand to pass along to homeless people. She had at times been impoverished in life, and she was a follower of Jesus. Thus, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haven House, 101 W. Broadway Ave. #209, Maryville, TN 37801; or Family Promise of Blount County, 101 Pinedale St., Maryville, TN 37801.
