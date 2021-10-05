Michael Lee Linginfelter, October 16, 1967 to October 2, 2021. The Linginfelter family is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and dear uncle, Mike Linginfelter, of Alcoa, TN, on 10/2/2021. Mike attended Hendersonville High, and then served in the U.S. Naval Reserves. After graduation from the Naval Training Center, Orlando, FL, Mike graduated the Aviation Machinists Mate initial training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, Chicago, IL. Then he was assigned to the VP-67 "Golden Hawks" Patrol Squadron where he served in Millington, TN. Mike then served as a Customer Service Manager with American Airlines at their Miami, FL hub, and at Atlanta, GA operations. Mike further enhanced his career serving as the Assistant Federal Security Director in Tallahassee, FL in the Department of Homeland Security during the initial formation of that government department. Mike then served with distinction as the Regional Security Specialist for the Southeast Region for the TSA. Mike is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Linginfelter (Dillon Wynn) of Newnan, GA, his daughter, son-in-law and grandson, Kellie, Max and Bo Driver, of Carollton, GA, mother and father, Ron and Kathy Linginfelter of Alcoa, TN, brother and sister-in-law, John and Priscilla Linginfelter of Knoxville, TN, sister and brother-in-law Janet and Todd Adams of Beth Page, TN, as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, and Michelle Palmer, Mike's adoring ex-wife and loving friend. Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rev. William S. and Thelma L. Linginfelter, and his maternal grandparents, Jesse Lee and Hazel H. Jones, and Aunt and Uncle Sarah Joyce and Ronald M. Hughes, Uncles William S, Jr and Bettie Linginfelter, and Rev. Henry H. Linginfelter. Final arrangements for Mike are to be held at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, TN on Saturday, October 9, 2021, receiving friends at 3:00pm, followed by Mike's Home Going and Celebration of Life service at 4:00pm with Dr. Scott Linginfelter, officiating. The family extends our heartfelt thanks to all that have supported Mike and impacted his life in so many ways. Mike, your family and friends will miss your musical genius, your friendship and love, and your infectious and sometimes offbeat sense of humor. You will always be loved. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
John G. Lockard, age 91, of Greenback, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021, at the family home. Preceded in death by: Wife, Ruth Lockard; Daughter, Bonnie Lockard. Survivors include: Sons & Daughters-in-law, Don & Renee Lockard of Maryville, George & Sheena Lockard of Mableton, GA, and Allen & Dora Lockard of Pikeville, TN; Daughters, Johnnie Click of Greenback and Pam Lane of Maryville; 10 Grandchildren; 21 Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Florence Williams of Elkton, MD. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Danny Buchanan officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
