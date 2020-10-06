Carroll Earnest “Ernie” Emert, 58, formerly of Maryville, passed away Sept. 29, in St. Augustine, Florida, where he lived. He had lived in Florida for many years, working as a handyman since leaving Tennessee. He is survived by his daughter, Megean Emert; brothers, Willie Emert, Doug Emert, Charlie Emert; parents, Sarah Belle Ledford and John Emert; grandson, Kolton Leo Zried; several nieces, nephews, cousins and family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Troice Ledford. There will be a memorial service/receiving friends on Friday, Oct. 9, from 6-8 p.m. at Outreach Church, 920 Calderwood Highway.
Steven Wayne Matlock, 69, of Louisville, died on October 5, 2020. He passed quietly at home surrounded by family. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date.
Donald (Donnie) Allen Morton, 59, Maryville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020. Donnie had a God-given ability to be everything to everyone. He was a loving husband, attentive father of 5, and excited grandfather. He happily devoted his life to the ministry of the gospel. With an admirable steadfastness, Donnie was a picture of faith and integrity. He was a pastor to some, a counselor to many, and a friend to all. Donnie will be forever remembered by his wife of 29 years, Jane; children, Aaron, Emily, Alex, Belle, Heaven; daughter-in-law, Brittany; grandson, Lincoln; mother, Kathy; siblings, Teresa, Jeff; and countless others who’s lives were permanently changed by his presence. He is preceded in death by his father: Donald Morton. The family will receive friends from 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Liberty Church with the funeral to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet for the burial at 11:00 AM, Friday at Clarks Grove Cemetery. Many times throughout his life, Donnie made mention of the various mentors, counselors, and integral men of God who were gracious enough to speak into his life. Now, with great pride, we can boldly say of Donnie what he has said of those before him: “I have walked among the trees.” www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Emily A. Nunn age 76 of Maryville passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was a member of Maryville Church of Christ and taught bible class for the ladies at the church. Emily enjoyed travelling and cruising. Survivors include: Husband of 54 years, Danny Nunn; Sons & Daughter-in-law, James & Kelly Nunn of Maryville and John Nunn of Atlanta, GA; Grandchildren, Spencer Lewark and Katie Lewark, Luke Hill; Sister, Mary Lou Martin; many friends in Maryville and Kingston. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Maryville Church of Christ. Funeral service will be at 6:00 PM with Benjamin Kirven officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Wanda Oveada Best Tipton, 92, of Maryville, died on October 6, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
