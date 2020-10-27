Otis Thomas Beaver Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020, at his home in Maryville. Otis was born in Maryville on November 1, 1925, to Rilda and Otis T. Beaver Sr. He attended Maryville High School where he played football. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1946 he returned to Harrison Chilhowee High School to earn his high school diploma and play football. He loved his Maryville High School Rebels and continued to follow them through out the years. His other passions were gardening, fishing, camping and hiking with the “Otis’ Group” which he participated in well up into his 80’s. Otis was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jody Ingram Beaver, his parents and his brothers, Roy Beaver, J.D. Beaver and Lawrence Beaver and his grandson, Jonathan Congelio. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Richard) Way, Caye (Ron) Davis, Tommy Beaver, Jamie Congelio, Trent Holden, Mark Beaver and his stepson, Larry (Diana) Ingram. He is also survived by his brother, Bill (Anne) Beaver and his sister Mary Russell; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Also, surviving his sister-in-law, Joy Malone, who helped care for him along with his loving son, Mark. Due to Covid 19, the family will hold a private gravesite service. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Bertha Alice Butler, age 76 of Walland, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Bertha loved gardening and working outside. She was a loving grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, William and Clara Vina Headrick. Survived by husband of 54 years, Earl Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Alison Butler; daughters and sons-in-law, Audrey and John Nichols, Lacey and Kenneth Beckham; several grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Barbara Headrick; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Gene Hill; special friend, Joan Boring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church, 4502 Rocky Branch Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Teaster officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for entombment Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ernest Douglas England (Doug) age 84 of Maryville passed away peacefully at home, October 25, 2020. He was a retired truck driver and enjoyed sports, old westerns, hugs, and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Nora England, brothers Buck and Gary England and sister, Laverne Lyle. Survived by his loving wife and long-time friend of 16 years, Mattie Mills England; son Michael England (Renee) of Florida; daughters, Natalie Harris of Ohio and Nicole Luechtefeld (Jeff) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Josie Luechtefeld, Jace Luechtefeld, Amanda England, Victoria England, and Matthew England; step-granddaughter, Rylee Luechtefeld; great-grandchild, Joseph Michael Walland; sister, Sue Armstrong (Charlie) of Kentucky; brothers, Bob England (Brenda) of Indiana, and Randy England (Karen) of Indiana; step-children, Robby Cooper (Connie) of Louisville, TN, Teresa Burgin (Stan) of Burnsville, NC and a host of other family, friends and neighbors. The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys for the great care he received. Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Chilhowee View Cemetery, Rev. Todd McKeehan officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
John Theodore Gillespie, age 94 of Maryville, formerly of Athens passed away October 26, 2020. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, WWII, and a long time Baptist Minister. He is preceded in death by his wife, Cecile Gillespie; daughters, Kathy Waddell, Robin Gillespie; grandson, Scott Caldwell; parents, John B. And Viola Gillespie; sisters, Margaret Gillespie, Gaynelle Sowder, Evelyn Gillespie; brother, Otha Gillespie. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Virgil Adams; sons and daughter-in-laws, Phillip and Tara Gillespie, Todd and Tiffany Gillespie; grandchildren, Rob Caldwell, Justin Gillespie, Josh Gillespie, Lacey Gillespie; numerous friends. Due to covid-19, a private graveside service with military honors will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens with Rev. Donnie Huston officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James P. Henry, age 78 of Rockford, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. James was in the 278th Air Calvary 1 SG Henry. He served his country for 35 years in the United States Army. He served proudly, loyally and with honor. James stated many times that if he was able, he would still serve. He supported all the military societies of Tennessee. He was Past Post Commander and life member of American Legion Post 13, Past Post Commander of VFW 5154 and life member of Good Standing of the Forty & Eight in Sevierville, TN. In his retirement we traveled the United States. We would look for histories of the Armed Forces of all the states we visited. We saw many of the military bases, military museums, military memorials of our fallen heroes, Mount Rushmore. After Agent Orange took his ability to walk, he had a scooter to ride where he could still travel and see the great wonders of the country he loved and fought for. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Henry of Rockford, TN; infant sister, Nancy Jean; brother, John Lake Henry; son, Tony Henry. Survived by his wife, Barbara Henry; mother of his children, Mannie Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Teena and Glen Carter; sons, Timothy James Henry, Dwayne Henry; 9 grandchildren; special military friends, Wayne Henry and Jim Fichom. He has so many special friends around that I cannot list them, but he cared about all of them. Private services will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Hazel L. Dailey Russell, age 88 of Maryville passed away October 25, 2020 at her home. She enjoyed traveling, with her favorite trips including multiple Caribbean cruises, an Alaskan cruise, visits to see the New England foliage in the fall and her annual fall beach trip. Never one to be idle, she was an avid card player and spent weekends dancing and enjoying the company of friends at the local senior center. She enjoyed working in her yard during the evenings. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Russell; parents, Willey and Bess Dailey; several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. Someone who will be remembered by her kindness, zest for life and love for her family, Hazel is survived by her daughter Lisa Russell Jensen and and son-in-law, Edward Jensen of Roswell, GA; her grandchildren, Abigail Rae Jensen Leary and Corbin Russell Jensen; sisters, Ruth Welch-Wilson of Rockford, Nona Kirkland and Kathleen Kirkland, both of Maryville; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at their convenience between 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Thursday at Sherwood Chapel for an interment service. In lieu of flowers, food or other kind gestures, please make a donation in her memory to Monte Vista Baptist Church, Maryville Tennessee or American Cancer Society. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.