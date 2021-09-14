Deloris Elizabeth Benton, 73, of Maryville died on September 12, 2021.
Margie Ann Bivens, 85, of Friendsville, died on September 13, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
Margaret “Konda” Edwards was born on August 18, 1941, in Knoxville, TN to the late James Beecher and Willie Merle Milsaps, went to her heavenly home on August 30, 2021, shortly after celebrating her 80th birthday with many friends and family. Konda was married to and is survived by her husband, of 36 years, Rick Edwards. Together, they lived in Madisonville, TX for the past 27 years where she retired from a successful career in nursing. After retirement Konda enjoyed traveling with Rick and their dogs, Bo&Pokie, playing cards, reading, and sharing her love of cooking with friends and family. Konda is preceded in death by her beloved brother, Donald Beecher Milsaps and older daughter Susan Anita Davis. Konda was both a loving wife and wonderful mother to 6 six children, a fun-loving “Mimi” to 12 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. Survivors include husband, Rick Edwards; Son, Walter Allen Stover Jr. of Leesville, SC; Daughters, Alice Easterday, and husband Phillip of Alcoa, TN; Janice Powell and husband Mark of Maryville, TN; Jamie Edwards of Las Vegas, NV; Son, Chris Hope and wife Micah of Maryville, TN; and Son-in-law, Jim Davis of Albertville, AL. Her love, laughter, and enthusiasm for life will forever be missed by family and friends. We will have a memorial for Konda on Wednesday, September 22 at Pearson Springs Pavilion from 5:30-7:30pm. Please bring chairs if you want to stay and visit. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Maryville/ Alcoa Animal Rescue Center @ https://maarcadopt.org/donate
Danny Lynn Fugate, 70, of Greenback, TN died on September 12, 2021.A memorial service will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
James Jack Harmon, age 80, of Maryville passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital with his sister, Charlotte by his side. He was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church, a retiree from Alcoa Aluminum Company, and a veteran of the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Ruth Harmon; parents, Bud and Pearl Harmon; son, Timothy Harmon; brother-in-law, Jerry Turner; granddaughter, Cara Harmon; and great-grandson, Bryson Harmon. Survivors include sister, Charlotte Turner; sons, Randall (Terry) Harmon, Donald (Ashley) Harmon; daughter-in-law, Tina Harmon; grandchildren, Amanda Harmon (Jason Blair), Brian Harmon, Damon Harmon (Cassidy Rayburn), Christian McCulloch, Christopher (Whitney) Potter, and Stella Harmon; great-grandchildren, Riley Harmon, Austin and Preston Blair, Carley Harmon and Asher Harmon, Bryson Potter and Emma Nilson; special nephew and niece, Todd and Kathy Chambers; special pet, Tipper; and many other relatives and friends. Graveside service and interment will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Rev. Bill White officiating. After the graveside service a meal will be provided in the Church Fellowship Hall. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Faith Lynn Hudgens, our precious “Sweet Girl” went home to be with our Lord, Saturday, September 11, 2021. Faith was born on June 28, 2021, to Hunter Hudgens & Kyla Digman from Blount County, TN. Despite her short time here with us, she was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. Faith will be forever remembered and loved by her parents, Hunter & Kyla, her grandparents Rodney & JoAnn Hudgens, Elizabeth Hunt and Joseph Gregor. Great Grandparents Millard & Karen Potter, Darrell & Tammie Digman, Rick & Carolyn Hudgens, Brenda Wilson & Loretta Chastain. Great-Great Grandparents Naomi Amburn and Richard & Elsie Ball. Aunts Brooke Hudgens and Jessie Hunt as well as numerous great aunts & uncles, cousins, and friends of the family. Family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Third Street Baptist Church with service at 8 pm. Officiated by Rev. Steve Hickman and Pastor James Webber. Graveside service will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 3 pm. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Jerry Lee Huffman, 70, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord at Blount Memorial Hospital September 13, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Flossie and Elmer Huffman; brothers, Ralph, Vernel, James, and Lannie Huffman; sister, Jean Mitchell; and stepchildren, Carl Jr., Sherrie, and Shana Bledsoe. He is survived by his loving wife, Kaye Huffman; his daughter, Chasiti Huffman; granddaughters, Kayla Baldwin, Shayna Peabody, Shelby Kambic; and great grandchildren, Jayden, Trey, Jase, and Ty Baldwin whom he loved. He is also survived by his sister, Verta Lou Condray and his brother, Darrel Huffman both of Paragould, Arkansas. He worked many years at Shlegel’s of TN, and in his spare time he loved to write songs and paint. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021, at Grandview Cemetery, Rev. Tony Morton officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
E.G. SILVER (BUTCH), (COWBOY PREACHER), 78, of Vonore, took his walk to his heavenly home 10:29 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 from the home of his in-laws, Homer and Lib Kirkland. He was born in El Dorado, Kansas to the late Folsom Silver and Opal Stebbins Silver Morris. He was a Navy veteran who spent his life ministering to the rodeo circuit. He was also involved in youth sports in the Vonore Community. Butch served on the U.S.S. Saratoga flight deck before meeting his wife and settling down in East Tennessee. He was a longtime employee of Sea Ray Boats in Vonore. Survivors: wife of 53 years, Becky Kirkland Silver; sons and daughters-in-law, Bob and Nora Silver, of Greenback, Travis and Keri Silver, of Vonore; Grandchildren, Folsom Silver and Liza Silver, Kody, Kampbell, Kory and Kannon Silver; loving nieces, Pam and Kathy, of Miller, Missouri; special friend, Jewel. He was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Pattie and Wayne Matlock; brother, Jim Silver. Special thanks from the family to the friends and staff of River Grove Health & Rahab in Loudon.The graveside service and interment will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday at Citico Cemetery. Family and friends will speak. Friends may call at their convenience between 12 — 2 p.m. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Carl Farley Woodard 80 of Maryville was called to his heavenly home Monday afternoon September 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 55 years: Hope Woodard, Son: Paul Woodard, Parents: Carl Edgar and Nora Farley Woodard. He was survived by his Son and Daughter in law: Mark (Kim) Woodard, Daughter and Son in law: April (Tommy) Johnson, Grandchildren: Joseph, Audrey, Shelby, Winston, Denna, Seth and Tyler, Great-Grandchildren: Huley, Mattie, Wyatt, Roman, and Winslow, Brother: Richard Woodard. He was a retired schoolteacher starting out at Rule High School and retired from West High School in Knoxville. He was a Deacon at Zion Chapel Baptist Church for many years, where he received salvation and was the first member Baptized after he helped complete building the new sanctuary. He was an avid fisherman, and locally famous for his cooking, and “Farley’s Hot Stuff”. The family and friends will meet at Shady Grove Cemetery for Graveside funeral services at 3:00 P.M. Thursday September 16, 2021, with Rev. Jim Malone officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
