Harold E. Gumm Sr., age 88, went to be with The Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was a proud Navy Veteran of the Korean War. Harold was a devoted husband, father, papaw and friend. He truly never met a stranger, always had a joke or story to tell and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruby; oldest son, Harold Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Sally. He leaves behind two sons and their wives, Ronnie (Sandi) and Roger (Carolyn); 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701 on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:00pm for a Celebration of Harold’s Life. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Gumm family.
Annette Waters Hutton, of Blount County, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by those who loved her on August 29, 2020. She was a woman of many titles, but her two most cherished titles were mother and granna. She loved her two children and grandchildren fiercely and never let them go a day without knowing they were her pride and joys. Annette was also a woman of extraordinary faith that was evident through the way she conducted her life and the relationships she had with her family and friends. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 5:2- “And walk in the way of love, just as Christ loved us and gave himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” She is survived by her children, Matthew Kyle and Mackenzie Lamon; son-in-law, Chad Lamon; grandchildren, Landen Kyle and Sloane Lamon; parents, Bud and Jeane Waters; siblings, Paula Waters Price and Brian Waters; sister-in-law, Nicole Waters and niece and nephew, Macy and Reid Waters. They invite you to an “at your convenience” memorial service at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 8:00 am- 4:00 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to one of her favorite charities, Second Harvest Food Bank in Alcoa.
William Arthur “Bill” Millsaps, 88, died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born in Maryville, Tennessee, Bill was the son of the late William McKinley and Edna Millsaps. He and his wife, Lodema, moved from the Milan, Tennessee to the Spring City community 8 years ago. Bill was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Spring City and was also a member of the Sunday school class. He was a great Bible teacher and scholar. He was retired after 40 plus years as an Agricultural Engineer for the soil conservation service serving in the state of Tennessee. His favorite past time was golfing. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lodema Millsaps. Survivors include children, Lea Ann (Mike) Poole and Libby (Greg) Watson, both of Spring City and Jeff (Patricia) Millsaps of Seymour, Tennessee, 6 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Hampton, Martha Cartwright and brothers, Harry and Jerry Millsaps. Visitation is Friday, September 4, 2020 from 1:00 pm till 2:30 pm in the Mausoleum Chapel of Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701 with a 2:30 pm funeral service and entombment service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Millsaps Mission Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.sherwoodchapel.com
