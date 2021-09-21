Mary Elizabeth Moore Cope, age 79, of Townsend, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 20, 2021. She was a wonderful wife, mother and homemaker. One of her favorite things to do was to work in her flower garden. She loved her family and the Lord. She was preceded in death by her son, Kenny Lee Cope; husband, Kenneth Cope; mother, Clara Faye Moore; father, Harrison Moore; brother, Benjamin Moore; infant brother, Paul Moore; sisters, Faye Hodge Moore, Janette Moore. She is survived by sisters, Lilly Grace Moore Dockery, Lois Moore Butler (husband, Gary); brothers, Mitchel Moore (wife, Teresa), Moses Moore (wife, Billie), Timothy Moore (wife, Vickie) and Matthew Moore. Viewing will be at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 22nd from 9 — 3. A graveside service will be on Thursday, September 23rd at 10:00 AM at Bethel Cemetery with Pastor Fate Green officiating. Special appreciation to Blount Memorial Home Health and Hospice and caregivers from Caring Hearts and Hands. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
In loving memory of Shannon “Christi” Hodge. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Blount Memorial Hospital on Friday September 17, 2021 and went to be with the Lord at the age of 50. She was born on September 14, 1971 to her loving parents, Barbara ‘Whittaker’ and Jerome “Ed” Hodge. She is survived by her parents: Barbara and Ed Hodge, brother: Jeff and wife Lisa Hodge, and her cousin: Sabrina Hodge Huffstetler who was like a sister. She will be lovingly remembered by many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and her Hickory Valley Church family. She will be laid to rest at Mt. Zion Cemetery (Vonore, TN) at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Her favorite verse: Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. Philippians 4:8. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Tonya Arlene Welch Johnson, age 54, of Rockford passed away September 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Henry and Ruth Welch; father-in-law, Wayne Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Roger Johnson; parents, Eddie and Susie Worsham, Martin and Tammy Welch; siblings, Bridgette Welch, Zachary Welch, Dina Gibson, Craig Worsham; mother-in-law, Juanita Johnson; sister-in-law, Janice Johnson; nieces, Colby Haynes, Cheri Ruble; nephew, Skylar Holder; host of cousins and friends. Family and friends will meet at 1:30 PM, Thursday, September 23rd at Clarks Grove Cemetery for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blount County Animal Shelter. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jeremy Wayne Simerly went home to be with Jesus Friday, September 17, 2021. He was a member of RIO South where he served as an Elder and Youth Pastor. He was a devoted, passionate child of God, who loved to worship! You couldn’t have a conversation with him without knowing this about him. He was a beloved husband and father who adored his family. Jeremy is survived by his wonderful wife of 20 years: Katrina, precious daughters: Sadie and Samantha, mother: Charlotte Simerly, grandfather: Bill Thomas, father and mother-in-law: Gerald and Mary Breeden, brother and sister-in- law: Bill and Erin Coppenger, nieces and nephew: Savannah and Jason Mays, Cheyenne, Maddie and Kanen Coppenger. Many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, as well as a host of dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Gerald Simerly, grandparents: Eugene and Cora Mae Simerly, and Mildred Thomas, great grandparents: George and Ora Mae Thomas, and Robert and Millie Duckett. The family will receive friends 12:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Thursday September 23, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Sonnie Shedd officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the family or in Katrina Simerly’s name account #8219 at First Horizon Bank. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Michael Allen Stout was born on April 19th, 1957 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and entered eternal rest on September 9th, 2021, surrounded by his beautiful wife and six children. Michael grew up in South Knoxville and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1979, serving for eight years. After meeting his wife in 1983, Michael and Elena Stout went on to raise their six children in Maryville Tennessee where he worked for the Post Office for fifteen years. Michael and Elena traveled many beautiful places across the U.S. and the Philippines creating many memories together before retiring to Madisonville Tennessee where they lived at the time of his passing. Michael enjoyed building houses, riding motorcycles, fishing and the company of many loyal friends. Michael is preceded in death by his parents Archie and Hazel Stout and siblings Jeanine Stout, Glen (Pat) Stout, Timmy Stout and survived by siblings Gail Jenkins and Rebecca Dotson. Michael is also survived by the beautiful family he made with his wife Elena Bunyi Stout of the Philippines, his sons Brayan (Angela) Bunyi, Ryan (Chermil) Balbalosa, George (Irene) Balbalosa, daughters Maria (Nathan) Mundell, Michaellena (Eric) Sharp, Julliane (Ryan) Stewart, six grandchildren Eli Bunyi, Ryan “Bebe” and Cameron Balbalosa, Xavier and Xander Balbalosa, and Jasmine Mundell. Michael had many friends including his wife’s adopted sister Bernie Patty and his adopted brother George Oglesby who he considered family. Finally, Michael is survived by his sweet dog Moonpie who he loved dearly. There will be a private ceremony among family with a Celebration of Life open to the public to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Michael requested that donations be sent to the Fisher House and St. Jude’s Hospital.
