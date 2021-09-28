Bradburn, Mildred E. (Totsy), 89, of Maryville, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Saturday, September 25, 2021, at UT Hospital. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, James (Possum) Bradburn; parents, Ralph and Maude O'Neal; sisters, Thelma, Ruth, and Edna. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-laws, Richard and Meloni, Kenneth and Polly, Terry and Lorine, Mike and Christy; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Randy; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; special friends, Suzanne and Jean. She loved all her church family at RIO Central, Pastor Tommy Roberts, Pastor Ronnie Hepperly, and special friends. Special thanks to Pastor Tommy Roberts and everyone that has sent prayers and comforting messages. She will be loved always and never forgotten. Family will receive friends from 5:00 -7:00 PM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Masks appreciated but not required. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joseph Mike Hackney, 61, of Louisville, TN died on September 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Walter G. Isbill, 93, of Maryville, TN, died on September 27, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Suzanne Marie Lee, age 54, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mary Grobe. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Buddy" Lee; daughters, Sara Lee and Robyn Lee; brothers, Mark (Angela) Grobe and Paul Grobe; 3 nephews; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Sherry Grobe; and many other cousins. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
J. Kelly Lewis age 63, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was of the Catholic faith. Kelly retired from UT Maintenance Dept. He was a kind and gentle person with a heart of love for family. He had a fall at home that resulted in complications. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cookie and Al Lewis, brother, Barry Lewis and ex-wife Gail Lewis. He is survived by his daughters, Wendy R. Church and Stephanie A. Murphy; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, brother, Pat Lewis, sister, Cissy (Jim) Fiegle, cousin, Tracy Hensley Lombard, and several other loved ones. A memorial service will be announced at a later date by the family. In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice in Kelly's honor. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosefuneraltn.com.
Billie Lee Reed, age 87, of Seymour, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the family home. Billie was a strong woman but also had a soft spot for animals and children, especially her grandkids. She worked 30+ years in the Blount County School System. She enjoyed rides in the mountains, flowers, and reading. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard James Reed; brother, Jimmy Jones; parents, William and Lydia Jones. Survivors include her sons, Howard William Reed (Teresa Wilson), Joseph (Linda) Reed, Thomas Reed; grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Sarah, Alex; great grandchildren, Taylor, Eli, Brooklyn, Caleb, Gaven, Jensen, Lilith, Waylon. Graveside Ceremony will be 10 AM Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Old Chilhowee Cemetery, Seymour with the Rev. Sammy Miller officiating. Friends may call at their convenience from 9 am until 5 pm Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Dotson Funeral Home, 4838 Wildwood Road, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) Online Condolences may be made at www.dotsonfuneralhome.com
Etta B. Anderson Garrett Reynolds, age 85, of Madisonville, passed away 1:11 A.M. Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Member of Tevis Springs Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husbands, Erskin Garrett and Charlie Reynolds, parents, Garrett and Ebbie Anderson, sisters, Betty Anderson, Ella Anderson Dennis, twin sisters, Esta Anderson Brackett and Vesta Anderson Baumgardner, Ruby Anderson Stehr. Survivors, daughters and sons-in-law, Laura Garrett Cansler and Terry Cansler, Delores Garrett Franklin and Richard Franklin, sons and daughter-in-law, Wayne H. Garrett, Steve M. Garrett and Tammy Garrett, grandchildren, Tony Cansler, Steven Garrett, Andy Franklin, Houston Lee Garrett, Annie Kilby, April Franklin Bowers, 8 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, brother and sister-in-law, Willard and Lorine Anderson. Graveside Service & Interment 3:00 P.M. Friday, Sunset Cemetery, Rev. Chad Schaffer and Rev. Chris Holloway officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tevis Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 399, Madisonville, TN 37354. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Barbara Ruth Seaton, age 79, of Walland, TN, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. A "Mother" to many, Barbara was a foster parent for over 40 years and loved each of her children as her own. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Seaton; son, Bryan Seaton; grandchild, Julia Morin; brothers, Mayford Young, Kenneth Young; sister Loretta Merritt. Barbara leaves behind her sons, Mike Seaton, Doug Morin, Steven Carr, Mark Spytek; daughters, Paula Bishop (Todd), Elaine Morin; grandchildren, Keith Morin (Melanie), Greg Trevor, Amanda Albert; sisters, Shirley Jones, Roxie Reagan (Earnest), Lois Reagan (Luther), Mary Lena Price (Walt), sister-in-law, Winifred Young. Family and friends will assemble for a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 865-983-1000 www.smithlifeandlegacy.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.