Sherman David Henry, 86, of Huntsville, AL, died on Sept. 27. Final arrangements will be announced later by Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Sam McClanahan, 89, of Knoxville, died on Sept. 28. A graveside funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Stock Creek Cemetery in Knoxville. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Reverend William “Buddy” Lawrence Sweet born April 13, 1939, was promoted from this life on September 28, 2020. Rev. Sweet was an Ordained Bishop, with the Church of God out of Cleveland, TN. He and his wife Joyce Powell Sweet, ministered in East & Middle Tennessee area churches for 52 years. The areas included Maryville, Knoxville, Talbot, Sevierville, Greenville and Murfreesboro. Pastor “Buddy”, as known to most, was preceded in death by his precious wife Joyce Powell Sweet, his parents Floyd Napoleon & Edith Ann Sweet, sister Elizabeth Sweet Ramsey, brother Floyd “Boonie” Sweet Jr, sister Maxine Sweet Stephens. Pastor Sweet is survived by sons Dr. John & wife JoAnn Sweet, Lenville & wife Connie Sweet, daughter Rebekah and husband Scott Owens. Grandchildren: Jonathan & Brooke Sweet, Shannon & Donnie Campbell, Tyler & Rachel Owens, Storm & Hollie Owens, Michael & Nicole Owens, Vannesa & Estefani Owens, Tony Russell, Mike & Jennifer Russell and Aaron Sweet. Great grandchildren Madison & James Long, Laurel Campbell, Lorien Sweet, Nora Sweet, Avacyn & Lyra Owens, Ava Russell, Tommy & Megan Campbell along with two great great grandchildren Kyson & Bryson Campbell, sister, Bea & Mike Headrick. Special mention to Mary Lou Rhyne who was a special and loyal friend. Pastor Buddy also left behind brother & sister in-laws : Elizabeth (Powell) and the late Rex Sloan, Marshall & Velda Powell, Lenville & Lynn Powell, Witty & Selma Powell, Ann & Roger Weakley, Jenny & Tommy Ward, Viola Powell Kauthen, and a host of special nieces and nephews. Services for Reverend Sweet will be at Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1102 Big Springs Road in Maryville, TN, on Thursday October 1, 2020. The funeral will be at 7pm. Viewing will be available from 12-7pm. The graveside service will take place Friday morning at 11:00am at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Heart of Florida Youth Ranch 15833 N US Highway 301, Citra, FL 32113 or www.hofyr.org Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
John F. Walters, Jr., age 83, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home. He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy; mother and father, Grace and Fuller; brother, Roger. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, David and Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Allen Fisher of Ripley; sister-in-law, Shirley Walters of Seymour; a niece and several nephews. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Rev. Greg Long officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: RAM (Remote Area Medical), 2200 Stock Creek Blvd., Rockford, TN 37853 www.ramusa.org/donate or Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 www.secondharvesttn.org. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
