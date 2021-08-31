William C. Funk (Bill), passed from this life and entered into Glory on Monday, Aug 30, 2021. Bill was born in West Mifflin, PA in 1934 and has resided in the Maryville, TN area with his wife Fran since the 80s. He passed peacefully in his home on Monday morning surrounded by family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Funk; brothers and sisters, Clarence, Albert, Robert, Bertha, Margaret, Joanne and son Bruce. He is survived by his wife, Frances (67 years); daughters, Kimberly Hartsock (Michael), Laurie Pierce (Douglas); son, Marc Funk (Jennifer); grandchildren, Drew, Brandon (Angel), Samantha, Kristen (Jonathan), Amy, Elizabeth, and Liam; and 5 great grandchildren. Bill was an active member at First Baptist Church or Friendsville, a 30-year member of Gideons International, a beekeeper, avid gardener, home builder, and an outstanding singer. He worked diligently in the steel industry for 28 years in Pittsburgh, PA for US Steel and Mesta Machine Company. He moved to TN to work for Alcoa. He also went on to work for TVA and late in life was ordained as a Baptist minister. He loved people, especially his family, friends, and Christ’s church and made every effort to be the hands and feet of his Savior to everyone that crossed his path. If you asked him how he was, he always responded with a hearty “better than I deserve”. He also beamed with pride when talking about his children and grandchildren. Friends and family will be received at First Baptist Church of Friendsville on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM with service to follow. Graveside at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, TN on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gideons International, Blount County South Camp, P.O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802-4035 or First Baptist Church of Friendsville building fund, 403 N Farnum St, Friendsville, TN 37737. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Darwin “Butch” Donner of Maryville passed away at his home, Sunday, August 29, 2021. He was born February 8, 1943, in Springfield, MN to Roselyn and Edward Donner. He graduated from Redwood Falls High School and Mankato State College in MN and was a US Navy Veteran. He was in construction management prior to his retirement. He loved football, especially the UT Vols, and had been a MVP on his high school team. He also loved old cars, and was proud recently that his old (pitiful-looking) Caballero pick-up truck is now being restored to its former glory by our grandson, Carter. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sandy; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Chris Campbell and grandson, Carter of Charleston, WV; son, Paul Donner of Maryville; his sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Mick Martinez of Chandler, AZ, niece, Mary Ann and husband, Jim Sanchez and their son Joseph of Tucson, AZ; brothers-in-law, Craig Dempewolf and Charlie and his wife, Virgene Dempewolf, all of MN; and many dear cousins. Very special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospital, Home Health and Hospice and Morning View Transitional Care. Due to COVID, the family plans for a memorial gathering at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Berry Eldridge born July 25th, 1943; age of 78 years old passed away from Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his wife Annie of 58 years, children Rita Riwitis (James) in Muncie, IN, Rodger Eldridge (Bethany) in Maryville, TN, Grandchildren Rheannon Hayden (Matt), Jesseca Undem (Stephen), Great Granddaughters Kristin Undem, Ranisa Undem, Virginia Hayden of Muncie, IN. There are no services planned at this time.
Rance Alan “Bro” Millsaps, born April 21. 1970, of Vonore, passed away on Saturday, Augsut 28, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. Alan loved his family, and enjoyed being with them. He was loved by many. He was a joy to be around, and was always helping others. He was preceeded in death by his mother, Linda Kay Millsaps; grandparents, Annie and Bill Millsaps, and Elizabeth Flynn. Survivors include: daughters and spouses, Aubrey and Greg Tallent, of Madisonville, Katie and Bryson Ogle, of Sweetwater; grandchildren, Kyndal Tallent and Ransom Ogle; father and step mother, J.D. and Brenda Millsaps; siblings and spouses, Jason and Dawn Millsaps, Jeannie and Patrick Wolfe, Michael Millsaps; nieces and nephews, Colt Millsaps, Ember Millsaps, Lindsey Moore, Courtney and Amir Johnson, Jesse and Joann Wolfe, Kelsey Wolfe; several great nieces and nephews, Gabe and Ryley Bryant; very special loved one, Lisa “Aunt B” Bryant. The funeral service will be held at 8:00 P.M., Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel; with interment at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. The family would like to thank the Sweetwater Hospital ICU staff for all their care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Due to the current situation with the Covid 19 pandemic, the family requests that all attendees of these services wear a mask. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Friday, Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Jackie Lynn Rogers, 65, of Maryville, Tennessee went to be with the lord unexpectedly on August 24, 2021 at his home in Louisville, Tennessee. Jackie liked to fish and ride Motorcycles every chance he got. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains and being outdoors. He is preceded in death by Ellen Rogers, Pete Rogers, Ricky Rogers and Barbara King. Survivors include his two sons; Jacky Rogers and Shawn Rogers; wife, Vicki Hicks; brother, Frank Rogers; sisters, Vicki Michael and Nancy Goodman; grandchildren: Chelsea Rogers, Treyson Rogers and Noah Rogers; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be spreading Jackie’s ashes at a private location followed by a celebration of life in Maryville, Tennessee.
Ricky Stephen “Rick” Schrock, 71 of Maryville, went home to be with Jesus on August 31, 2021. He was born December 31, 1949, to Clayton and Marjorie Schrock. He is survived by his children: Mark Schrock (Sheila), Corey Schrock (Stephanie), and Steve Schrock (Renata), grandchildren: Jacob Schrock (Carrie), Brittni Peterson (Shane), Whitney Schrock (fiancé Jadon Bishop), Ian Newbern, and David Burrus; also three precious great grandchildren. Private services will be held. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Robert Andrea Smith, age 60 of Alcoa, TN, departed this life, August 29, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. ‘Andre’ was an Alcoa High School Class of 1979 graduate, and a United States Army veteran. He had an infectious smile and loved to laugh and joke with family and friends. He was loved by many and will be truly missed by all. Andre was preceded in death by parents, Robert Louis ‘Bobby’ Smith and Gladys Ann Kellogg Smith; grandparents, John B. and Bessie I. Carson Kellogg Sr., Joe and Madella Smith; son, Andre Jackson; aunt, Shelby Jackson; nephew, Brandon Smith; significant other, Michelle Purkey. He will be forever missed by his devoted wife, Bonita Smith, Maryville, TN; mother-in-law, Laverne Jones, Maryville, TN; daughters, CaChen Abrams, McDonough, GA, Ebony Smith, Westhampton Beach, NY, LaToria (Rami) Altanhoosh, Gwinnett, GA, Clarissa McNear, Alcoa, TN, Skylar Smith, Greenback, TN, Ashley Hughes, Maryville, TN, De’Ja Hughes, Maryville, TN; sons, Damien Smith, Westhampton Beach, NY, Travis Rorex, Clifton, TN, Desmond Blake, McDonough, GA, Tre Smith, Louisville, TN; sisters, Tracy (Joe) Downs, Alcoa, TN, LaTanya (Darin) Gallow, Maryville, TN, Roberta Stevens, Knoxville, TN, Patricia Harvey, Knoxville, TN; brothers, Chad (Dara) Smith, Alcoa, TN, Derek (Terri) Kellogg, Robert Roebuck, Knoxville, TN, Jeffrey George, Alcoa; a host of grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm — 7:00 pm on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville, TN. MASK and Social Distancing will be required. www.foothillsfh.com
