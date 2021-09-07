Herman O. Boring, age 87, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. A private graveside and interment service was held at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Elder Ricky Boring officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
Ricky Compton passed away September 6, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father, Woody Compton; sister, Lana Hill; brother, Johnny Compton. He is survived by his son, Andrew Compton; mother, Betty Compton; brothers, Danny Compton and Mike Compton. The family requests no services. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bud E. Ellis, age 85, of Maryville, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Vergie Ellis; sister, Willie Mae Maples; brother, Bill Ellis. Survivors include his brother, Larry Ellis; Carol Ellis; several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
On Sunday, September 5, 2021, David Fields Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away at the age of 73. He was home and surrounded by family. He was of Christian faith and born June 10th 1948 in Jellico, Tn to D.C. and Katheron (York) Fields. He retired from Whirlpool after almost 40 years. He was married to Patricia Fields for 52 years. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, working in the garden, fishing, and spending time playing with all his grand babies. He was known as "Round Man" by many, and always had a quick wit sense of humor, an infectious smile, and would go above and beyond to help others. David was preceded in death by his father, D.C. Fields, Jr. and his mother Katheron (York) Fields. He is survived by his wife Patricia Fields, and three children, daughter Susan Morgan, and son-in-law James Morgan, son David Fields Jr., and daughter-in-law Cyndi Fields, son James Fields, and daughter-in-law Casey Fields. Grandchildren and great grandchildren include Tyler and Nicole Morgan, Clayton and Melody Fields, Daniel and Ashley Fields, Aiden and Caitlin Deyton, Katheron Fields, Brady Steward, Addilyn Fields and great grandchild Daniel (DJ) Fields. Also two beloved sisters Sharon Fields, Dawn McMillan, and brother-in-law Eric McMillan. He was loved and cherished by all. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at Companion Funeral Home, Tuesday, September 7, 2021. There will also be a visitation held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens-Chapel from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM, followed by a graveside service at 1:00 PM. Rev. Jim Malone, officiating the service.
James Patrick Hafner, age 98, of Maryville, TN, passed away peacefully at his home August 25, 2021, with family by his side. He was an active member of the AFUMC, and spent time volunteering at several local nursing homes. Jim was a Naval Aviator during WWII flying a PBY402, and enjoyed flying airplanes after his military service. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 25 years, Diane Hafner; children, James (Ellen) Hafner, Janet Hafner, and Irene (Doug) Cooper; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 20 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family will honor James with a Memorial Service on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, in the Good Shepherd Mausoleum Chapel, 3176 Airport Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701 with Pastor Todd Chancey and Pastor Joe Green to officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of James to AFUMC, 617 Gilbert St, Alcoa, TN 37701. Online condolences and fond memories can be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Hwy. Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Jesse Morgan Keck, age 23, of Friendsville, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Jesse was a graduate of William Blount High School. He had recently received his Master's Degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee, passed his CPA exam, and was set to start at LBMC in Brentwood. He was an intern for Ingram, Overholt, and Bean. Jesse was a blackbelt in Karate from Hatcher's School of Martial Arts and was involved in boy scouts. He loved outdoor activities with his friends, Brandon Bell and Dylan Holifield, including: shooting, archery, camping, hiking and tubing. Preceded in death by his mother, Karey Renea Keck; infant sister, Terra Mae; grandparents, Charles Boling, Frank and Mayme Keck, Sr. Survived by his father, Anthony L. Keck; sister, Katey Keck and fiancé, Reed Adams; grandmother, Karen Smith; cousin, Samantha Hatmaker; uncle, Frank Keck Jr.; aunt, Lisa Hatmaker; and special pet, Lydia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Blount County Humane Society, P.O. Box 5446, Maryville, TN 37802. Friends may come by at their convenience to sign the guestbook on Thursday, September 09, 2021 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Friday, September 10, 2021, at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Bobby Fields officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
David Wayne Robbins, 64, of Maryville, died Sept. 4, 2021. Arrangements will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Elsie Monteza Lee Smalling, 91, of Maryville, TN, died peacefully at Brookdale Assisted Senior Living Solutions in Greeneville, Tennessee, September 2, 2021. She was affectionately known as Momma, Ms. Elsie, Granna and Mrs. Smalling by those who loved and respected her. Born and raised in McMinn County, TN, Elsie attended a one room schoolhouse for primary school and after transferring from Carson-Newman College, she graduated with a B.S. in Home Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1951. When an Extension Agent for 4-H in Sullivan County she met Vocational Agriculture Teacher, John David Smalling, Sr. of Piney Flats, TN. Elsie and John married in Bristol, TN and celebrated 54 years of marriage. Elsie tirelessly supported John D. in his professional successes, lovingly reared together their three children J. David Smalling, Jr., Margaret Jane Smalling Lane and Miriam Elsilee Smalling Frazier, and then added an elementary education teaching certification from UT in 1972. She taught Kindergarten at Eagleton Elementary School for 20 years. Elsie was an elegant hostess for parties of 4 to 100+, preparing and serving the tastiest homegrown garden vegetables and farm raised Certified Angus Beef to family, extended family reunions, youth groups, collegiate clubs, the frequent college student visitors, families of coworkers and church groups. She was patient, soft-spoken, always appreciative, and grateful for her many blessings. Remembered as an elegant, southern lady, Elsie had a special touch for making everyone, including the unexpected guest, feel welcomed in their home with aromas from her kitchen, beautiful floral arrangements from her flower gardens, and a house full of antiques that she refinished. She was an active and devoted member of New Providence Presbyterian Church in Maryville, Tennessee for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 yrs, John David Smalling, Sr.; her parents, Hugh Joines Lee and Maggie Annabel Wright Lee; sister, Zoe Della Heifner Hatchett; brothers, Carl Wright Lee and Clyde Amos Lee; Sisters-in-laws: Jane Smalling Crussell, Phyllis Smalling Holloway, and Anne Smalling Frazier. Those left to cherish the memories of her love are her 3 children and their spouses: David and Cindy (Mount Pleasant, SC), Margaret and Paul (Lascassas, TN) and Miriam and Fred (Afton, TN); grandchildren, their spouses and great grandsons: Anna Smalling, Sarah Smalling; Matthew (Lauren) Lane and Thomas Baird Lane; Thomas (Kelsey) Lane and Henry Kirg Lane; Andrew (Melissa) Lane, and Emilee Frazier. Many beloved nieces and nephews. Special, life-long friends: Alma and Joe Hall and Emmit and Betty Rawls. The family extends sincere gratitude to Elsie's devoted and loving, personal sitters: Sylvia Barham, Ryanne Kilday, Marion Ford and Angie Cutshall who hold a special place in the hearts of Elsie's daughters. Appreciation is given to the staff at Brookdale Greeneville, Amedisys Hospice and especially the CARIS Hospice staff Zonya, Alexis, Jessica, Barbara and Barb and members of Mt Zion UMC, Afton. A celebration of life service and burial will be held at a later date at New Bethel Presbyterian Church in Piney Flats, TN. Those who wish to do so may make memorial contributions in Elsie's name to New Providence Presbyterian Church's Welcome Table or Children's Ministries , 703 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801 or to the UT Extension Blount County- 4-H Youth Developement Fund -1219 McArthur Road, Maryville, TN 37804.
Larry Eugene Smith passed away on April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, TN. A reception with refreshments will be held following the service, from 2:30 to 4:00 PM, in the church assembly room. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Earl Vandergriff, age 90, of Maryville, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family who loved him very much. Earl was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He loved his church and the Lord very much. He was a veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Wrenn Vandergriff; his parents; brother, Eugene (Imogene) Vandergriff; sister-in-law, Gladys Vandergriff; and sisters. Survivors include sons, Ricky (Rhonda) Vandergriff and Roger Vandergriff; daughter, Teresa Julian; grandchildren, Justin (Jeana) Vandergriff, Preston (Kaci) Julian, Ty Julian, and Scott Vandergriff; great-grandchildren, Lainey and Leighton Julian, and Haley Vandergriff; brother, Frank Vandergriff; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends that he loved. A private graveside service will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Pastor Scott Potter officiating.
