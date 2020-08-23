Josephine White age 91 of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020 at the family home. She is preceded in death by her loving husband John N. White and her son Chris H. White. Josephine is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joel and Cindy White. Her grandchildren Tiffany White, Kelli Snider (Kevin), Heather Fox (Shane), Lindsey Clark and her great grandchildren Andrew, Ellie, Brooke, Sarah, Cole, Stella, Emerson, and Neyland. The family and friends will assemble for a graveside service and interment at the Grandview Pavilion on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11am. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
