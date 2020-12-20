Dickie L. (D.L.) Burchfield age 79 of Maryville died Friday December 18, 2020. He was retired from Vulcan Materials. He was preceded in death by his Parents: Guy & Annie Gribble Burchfield, Brothers: Ralph Burchfield, Wayne Burchfield, and Sister: Mary Charles Miles. D.L. is survived by his Wife of 60 years: Louise Burchfield, Children: Danny Burchfield, Susie (Ralph) Gibson, Darlene (Earl) Hartsell, and Machell Cabe, Eight Grandchildren, Seven Great-Grandchildren, Brothers: Stanley Burchfield, & Doug (Phyllis) Burchfield, Brother in law: Rev. Lynn Malcolm, and Several Nieces & Nephews. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
