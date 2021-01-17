Nancy Jane Russell Connatser, age 89, of Maryville, passed away January 13, 2021. She was born June 21, 1931, in Maryville, to the late James Floyd Russell and Nova Russell Welch. She worked at Kress in Knoxville, Tennessee and then after her two daughters came only worked holidays making corsages. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church working in the nursery and also Vacation Bible School. She and Jimmy traveled thru the years after he retired early from Alcoa. She was a devoted daughter and daughter-in-law for her elderly mother and mother-in-law. She loved cats, reading, crossword puzzles, sunbathing, camping and the beach! She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jamie Sue Reed and husband, William Phillip Reed of Louisville, TN; treasured grandsons, Brandon James Connatser and Benjamin James Reed and wife Valerie Woodings and a beautiful great granddaughter, Bre'Ann Nicole Connatser, who always brought a smile to her face. Her family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the care she has received for several years at Asbury Place and Aspen! Funeral services will not be held due to COVID and will be reset at a later date. Entombment will be Sherwood Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
