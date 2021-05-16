Johnny Simerly, age 71, of Maryville, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Stuart, Florida. Johnny founded, owned, and operated Johnny’s Outboard Service in Maryville, building countless relationships along the way. Known for his exuberant smile and kind heart, Johnny was happiest when he was doing for others. Fiercely loyal to his family, the bond Johnny shared with his daughters was limitless, and his legacy will live on for generations to come. Per Johnny’s wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Tellico Harbor Marina. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.