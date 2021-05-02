Dorothy Helen Bell, age 82 of Alcoa, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at the family home. Helen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who loved taking care of all of her family. She was a member of the Alcoa Alumni Association and really enjoyed cooking, sewing, and entertaining for her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Leslie Bell; parents, John Paul and Vertie Effler Greene; brothers, John P. Greene, Walter Greene, and Homer Greene; sisters, Thelma Davis and Mildred Myers; Survivors include her children and their spouses, Leslie Ann and David Craddock of Fayetteville, TN, Gary Lynn Bell of Fayetteville, TN, Terry Glynn and Lori Bell of Lewisburg, TN, Dawn Lucille and David Hill of Alcoa, and Steven Daniel Bell of Rochester, NY; grandchildren, Matt Bahr, John Bobbit, Jennifer Reeves, Lindsey Greenleee, Joshua Bell, David Lee Hill, Celena Bell, and Gage Bell; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Green and Arthur Green; sisters, Ethel Derrick and Frances Pritchard; Many nieces, nephews, and other family also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Ballard’s Chapel Baptist Church with the Interment to follow there at the Ballard’s Chapel Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service there at the church starting at 12:00 noon. Arrangements by Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithLifeandLegacy.com
