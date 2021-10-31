Betty S. Walker, age 84, of Rockford, passed away peacefully and entered heaven on Friday, October 29, 2021. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband Charlie C. Walker; parents, Marion and Mollie Wright; siblings Allen and Willa Mae Wright; and infant granddaughter, Alisha K. Walker. She is survived by children, Gary (Anna), Kenny (Brenda), Barbara (Mike) Cook, Paul (Karen), Evelyn (Jim) Mitchell, and Reva (Darrell) Cuthbertson; 14 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, Magnolia Chapel. Interment service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. (865) 982-6041 www.millerfuneralhome.org
