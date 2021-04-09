Theresa "Terri" Lynn Grimes, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, April 6th. Terri was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She was a loving, generous woman who was always willing to help others. Terri was a dedicated and faithful carrier for The Daily Times for 22 years. Preceded in death by her parents: Lloyd “Bud” Davis and Ruth Jewel Davis; grandparents: Ollie and Belva Gregory and Steve and Ruth Davis; great-granddaughter, Kenzleigh Renee Aldana Lee. Terri is survived by her husband of 45 years, Loyd “Bud” Henry Grimes; brothers: Loyd “Junior” (Donna) Davis and Kevin Davis; sister: Beverly (Jimmie) Lewis; daughters, Detra (James) Mckee and Robyn (David) Dykes; grandchildren: Kasie Breeden, Corey Breeden, Kymberly “Cheyenne” (Jose) Lee, Josh Tipton, Chelsea (Bobby) Rayfield, Krista (Christian) Cook, Kolbie Noble and special grandson Travis Phillips (Dubber); 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Receiving friends will be held Sunday, April 11th at Miller Funeral Home, 915 W. Broadway in Maryville, from 5pm to 7pm followed by a funeral service officiated by Roger Arwood at 7pm. The family would like to give special thanks to Floor 12 at UT Medical Center and to special nurse David, as well as the SICU nurses, for being so wonderful while caring for Terri. Also, thanks to Miller Funeral Home for all of their help.
