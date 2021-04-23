Dr. Carl Marzel Stiefel, 88, died Friday, April 16, 2021. He was a member of St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. He was a graduate of Young High School, UT Knoxville, and UT Dental School in Memphis. Practicing dentistry 61 years in Knoxville, he particularly enjoyed solving problems and talking with his many interesting patients. He was active in Second District Dental Society; member Tennessee Dental Association, American Dental Association, Pierre Fauchard Academy, American College of Dentists, International College of Dentists, SouthEastern Academy of Prosthodontics. He chaired the Peer Review Committee for Second District, and received Dentist of the Year award in 1988. Proud to have been an Eagle Scout, Marzel went on to be Scout Master of Troop 5 at St. John's for many years. This included Wood Badge Training, earning the Silver Beaver Award, and leading the troop on 50 mile Wilderness Treks and Canoe Treks. He was a cradle Episcopalian at St. John's and often served as an acolyte in his youth. In later years, Marzel attended the early morning service. He always liked music. He played in the UT Marching Band and listened to classical music while making his crowns and bridges. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, welding, masonry, building his workshop and lab, jewelry making, canoeing and sailing. He loved using power tools, like saws and drills and playing with his tractor; then would read a good book. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Walter E. and Louise Stiefel, and his grandmother, Sarah Elizabeth Sizer. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Furian Stiefel; children Susan (Loyd) Deaver in GA, Joseph (Connie) Stiefel in MA, David Stiefel, Elizabeth Stiefel; grandchildren Robert (Brittany) Deaver in TX, Jennifer Deaver, James Deaver, Kathryn Stiefel, Monica Stiefel; great-granddaughter Charleigh Deaver; brother Dr. Joseph (Nancy) Stiefel in NC. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 pm, with the Rev. Chris Hackett officiating; reception following. In lieu of flowers, consider St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN 37902, or Alzheimer's Tennessee, 5801 Kingston Pk., Knoxville, TN 37919. East Tennessee Mortuary Service. 865-539-2458
