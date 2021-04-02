Jason McMahan age 43 of Maryville, TN, passed away Saturday March 27, 2021. He worked for USA Pawn, Absent from the Body. Jason loved Jesus, his family, and his music, which was his ministry. He was always trying to make you laugh and smile. Jason always called his wife Doll face. Survivors: Wife: Melissa McMahan Son and Finance: David McMahan and Lindsey Evans Daughter: Kayla McMahan Dad: Chris Bull Brother and girlfriend: Anthony Bull and Shannon Breeden Grandfather: Roy Bull Extended family and special friends: This band family Absent from the Body: Steve Murphy, Michael Young, Richard Tallent, and Ernie Smith. Darrell, Ashley and many other cousins, Aunts and Uncles. Memorial donations can be made to benefit the family. The Family will receive friends 5-7PM Monday with funeral service to follow at 7 PM in the Atchley’s Seymour Chapel. Rev. Kenneth Spires officiating. Graveside service and interment 11 AM Tuesday at Seven Islands Cemetery. Friends may view Jason’s funeral service via livestream through the Atchley Funeral Home Facebook page or on the Tribute Wall on her obituary page at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing observed. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
