Fred D. Bryan passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. Mr. Bryan was a native of East Tennessee, born in Riverdale, Tennessee and raised on a dairy farm. He moved to Kingsport, Tennessee in his early teens and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Mr. Bryan joined the United States Air force and served during the Korean War. Upon return, he graduated from the University of Tennessee and married Frances Travis in 1958. They started their married life in Nashville, Tennessee where he began his professional career at Price Waterhouse as a CPA. He became Controller of Equitable Securities and was part of the team that successfully merged with American Express. After commuting to New York City for approximately a year, he founded Management Assistance Company in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Bryan was a financial consultant, and advisor. He served as Executive VP and then CEO of Worth, Inc. in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was active in the Tennessee Republican Party, serving as Treasurer and elected delegate to two national conventions. Mr. Bryan was a member of the Nashville Civitan Club, Financial Executives Institute, the American Institute of CPAs, Brentwood United Methodist Church and the Robert I Moore Sunday School class. Mr. Bryan was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor. He loved the Tennessee Volunteers, and family time. He was known for his humility, kindness, generosity, intelligence, stewardship, and sense of humor. Mr. Bryan exemplified the American dream and had a determination/ will power to accomplish a well-lived life. Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by parents William Rufus Bryan and Ethel Mae Lowrey-Bryan, Felix G. McMillon & Brenda McMillon Roberts, brother Lawrence Bryan, Sisters Georgia Patty, Billie Shope, Mildred Pruett, Ruby Roulette, and Jane Crye. He was preceded in death by wife Frances Travis Bryan (married 1958-1993) and wife Marcia Lewis Bryan (married 2001-2010). Mr. Bryan is survived by sister Shirley Wright, brother Rod McMillon, daughters Mary Bryan Fortin and Margaret Bryan Hakimian, son W. Felix Bryan, grandchildren Elizabeth Fortin, Travis Bryan, Benjamin Fortin, Margaret Bryan, Christopher Hakimian, and Megan Hakimian, Son-in-Laws Ricky Fortin and Reza Hakimian and Daughter-in-Law Tracy Farmer Bryan Pallbearers will be Mr. Bryan’s grandchildren A private family burial will be held at the Bryan-Drinnen-Cate Cemetery in Sevier County on Sunday, August 22, 2021. A memorial celebration will take place on Mr. Bryan’s 90th birthday on 9/10/2021. Details for the memorial will be included on the Lawrence Funeral website: www.lawrencefuneral.net. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to the Alzheimers Association (www.act.alz.org/donate) or charity of donor’s choice.
