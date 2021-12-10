Dovie Costner Blair was born May 16, 1938 and passed away on the morning of December 8th. Dovie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a woman of faith and member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church. She was an alumni of Young High School, Class of 1956. She is preceded in death by: parents, Ruby and Fate Costner; brothers, Kenneth, Gilbert, and Herman “Tuffy” Costner. She is survived by: brother, Gene “Smokey” Costner; sons, Mickey Blair and Terry “Bubba” Blair and wife Teresa; adopted son, Dale Griffin; granddaughters, Megan Pierce and husband Anthony, Mindy Suppus and husband Christopher, Kimberly Green and husband Chase, and Stephanie Alderson and husband John; grandson, Alex Blair and wife Laura; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend gratitude for Vicki Gibson and the staff at Foothills Transitional Care. Receiving friends will be on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 4:00pm — 6:00pm with a celebration of life to follow in the Smith Trinity Chapel. The committal service will be held Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 3:00pm at Hopewell Springs Cemetery in Madisonville. In Lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.